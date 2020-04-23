Global Social Media Customer Service Software Market Report 2020-2025 by Technology, Trends, Top Key Players and more...
A new market study, titled “Global Social Media Customer Service Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social Media Customer Service Software Market
Social customer service is the practice of proactively listening for and responding to support issues on social channels. In 2018, the global Social Media Customer Service Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of % during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Social Media Customer Service Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Social Media Customer Service Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Brand Embassy
Brand24
Conversocial
Coosto
Copiny
Desk.com Inc
Deskero
eGain
Engage
Freshdesk
Hootsuite
inSided
Interactions
Khoros Care
LogMeIn Inc
NapoleonCat
Sentiment
Sleek
Socialbakers
SoDash
Sparkcentral
Sprinklr
Sprout Social
ThoughtBuzz
Zoho
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
SaaS
Market segment by Application, split into
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Social Media Customer Service Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Social Media Customer Service Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
