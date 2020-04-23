Global Birth Control Pills Market Report 2020 by Supply, Demand, Consumption, Sale, Price, Share and Top Manufacturers

A new market study, titled “Global Birth Control Pills Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Oral contraceptives (birth control pills) are medications that prevent pregnancy. They are one method of birth control. Oral contraceptives are hormonal preparations that may contain combinations of the hormone’s estrogen and progestin or progestin alone. Combinations of estrogen and progestin prevent pregnancy by inhibiting the release of the hormones luteinizing hormone (LH) and follicle stimulating hormone (FSH) from the pituitary gland in the brain.

This report focuses on Birth Control Pills volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Birth Control Pills market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Birth Control Pills manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Merck

Pfizer

Teva Pharmaceutical

Bayer

Allergan

Janssen

Mankind Pharma

Piramal Enterprises

Reckitt Benckiser

Church & Dwight

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Birth Control Pills in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Oral Contraceptives

Contraceptive Injectable

Segment by Application

Hospital Pharmacy

Independent Pharmacy

Online Platform

Clinics

