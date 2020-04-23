Execs In The Know Releases COVID-19 Resource Page to Help Customer Experience Leaders With Business Contingency

Global customer experience (CX) industry leader Execs In The Know

Execs In The Know's New COVID-19 Readiness webpage is designed to provide customer experience leaders with the best resources on business contingency planning.

The most important thing during this time of uncertainty is that our community pulls together to identify creative solutions to take care of employees and customers,” — Chad McDaniel, President and Co-Founder of Execs In The Know

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global customer experience industry leader Execs In The Know (EITK) has announced the release of fresh new content on its COVID-19 Readiness resource page to assist customer experience (CX) leaders in navigating the uncertain circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. The webpage is designed to serve as an ongoing resource to help customer experience leaders shift and adjust their strategies and effectively respond to service challenges created by the pandemic. The page includes an array of thoughtful resources, such as links to EITK’s Virtual Briefing Series, information on how to join the conversation on the KIA (Know It All) Online Community, as well as relevant blog posts, whitepapers, eBooks, workbooks, and other resources from EITK and some of EITK’s esteemed business partners and community members. The page has a sole purpose of helping CX leaders navigate through these difficult times and improving operational readiness.

“The most important thing during this time of uncertainty is that our community pulls together to identify creative solutions to take care of employees and customers,” said Chad McDaniel, President and Co-Founder of Execs In The Know. “With the brilliant minds on our Advisory Board and in our community, we have been able to facilitate a quick turnaround to address the situation at hand. We created this page to help alleviate some of the pain points brought on by this pandemic, and as the situation changes we will continuing doing exactly that.”

COVID-19 has left companies in all industries quickly trying to implement contingency plans that address operations, customers and employees. Throughout the resource page, CX leaders are able to learn, share, network, and engage to innovate in order to better solve the biggest issues the pandemic has created, such as shifting to a work-at-home environment, increasing services through artificial intelligence (AI), interactive voice response (IVR) considerations, fortifying leadership management, and much more. By connecting CX leaders with their peers and compiling the most insightful resources in one place, the industry can unify to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and keep CX strategies on the right path.

To visit Execs In The Know’s COVID-19 Resource Page, access the link here:

https://execsintheknow.com/knowledge-center/covid-19-readiness/

About Execs In The Know

Execs In The Know (EITK) is a global community of customer experience (CX) professionals focused on excellence in customer experience. Execs In The Know gives brands a platform to share and gain insights, benchmark their brand, stay on top of the latest trends in CX, and create lasting relationships with their peers – “Leaders Learning From Leaders.” Execs In The Know holds numerous live events each year including Customer Response Summit, Subject Matter Briefings, Lunch & Learns, and Leadership Dinners. The company also offers industry content and thought leadership through webinars, reports, a quarterly CX insight Magazine, the Know It All “KIA” Online Community, and various social media groups. To learn more about Execs In The Know visit: www.execsintheknow.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.