CEMATRIX Corporation Closes Oversubscribed $5,500,000 Private Placement of Convertible Debentures Co-led by Gravitas Securities and Clarus Securities

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV: CVX) (the “Company” or “CEMATRIX”) a North American leading manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced cellular concrete products is pleased to announce that it has closed its upsized brokered private placement of 5,500 unsecured convertible debentures of the Company (the "Convertible Debentures") at a price of $1,000 per Convertible Debenture for gross proceeds of $5,500,000.



The offering was originally announced on April 8th, 2020 and subsequently upsized on April 15th, 2020. Gravitas Securities Inc. and Clarus Securities Inc. acted as co-lead agents along with Beacon Securities Limited (together the “Agents”).

Jeff Kendrick, CEO & President of the Company stated: “With a strengthened balance sheet, we look forward to executing on our existing contracts, securing additional business, and pursuing strategic M&A opportunities. We would like to thank our current and new investors for supporting us in this financing and to the Agents for a successful closing."

Each Convertible Debenture will pay 8.0% cash interest and will mature on the date that is 3 years from the date of issuance and may be converted at the election of the holder thereof, at any time prior to such date, subject to earlier conversion by the Company, into 2,500 units (the “Units”) at a conversion price of $0.40 per Unit, with each Unit comprised of one common share (each, a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each full Warrant will be exercisable into one Share at an exercise price of $0.45 per Share for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company has paid a cash commission of $440,000 and issued a total of 1,100,000 broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants") to the Agents, with each Broker Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Unit of the Company, at an exercise price of $0.40 with each Unit consisting of one Share and one-half of one Warrant. Each Warrant will be exercisable into one Share at an exercise price of $0.45 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance. The Company also paid a corporate finance fee of 220 Convertible Debentures to the co-lead agents.

All securities issued pursuant to the offering, including any underlying securities, will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The proceeds of the private placement will be used to strengthen its balance sheet for strategic acquisition opportunities and general working capital purposes.

The private placement remains subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

About CEMATRIX Corporation

CEMATRIX is a rapidly growing, cash-flow-positive company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations across North America. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection delivers cost-effective, innovative solutions to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial (including oil and gas) and commercial markets. Through recent acquisitions of Chicago-based MixOnSite USA Inc. and Bellingham-based Pacific International Grout Co., CEMATRIX is now North America's largest cellular concrete company.

