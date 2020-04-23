My New Red Shoes receives 2,000 pairs of Crocs in generous donation to go to healthcare workers

My New Red Shoes volunteers prepare a shipment of Crocs shoes for healthcare workers in the San Francisco Bay Area Crocs donated 2,000 pairs of shoes to Bay Area healthcare workers My New Red Shoes Logo

My New Red Shoes will distribute Crocs footwear to local hospitals and medical centers in the San Francisco Bay Area.

2,000 pairs of new Crocs arrived at our warehouse last week and are being prepared for distribution to local hospitals with the help of volunteers!” — Minh Ngo, Executive Director

REDWOOD CITY, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- My New Red Shoes receives 2,000 pairs of Crocs in generous donation to go to healthcare workersFootwear will be distributed to local hospitals and medical centersApril 21, 2020, Redwood City, CA – My New Red Shoes (MNRS), a nonprofit working to improve the quality of life and well-being of children and youth experiencing economic hardship, announced the organization has received a donation of 2,000 pairs of Crocs from Crocs Inc. The footwear will be distributed to local hospitals and medical centers including Kaiser, Highland, Sequoia Hospital, Mills Peninsula, San Mateo Health Center, and California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco.My New Red Shoes is committed to meeting the urgent needs of the community. While providing medical personnel with assistance is not central to the organization’s mission and services, the homeless and low-income populations that MNRS serves are disproportionally impacted by this crisis. For this reason, MNRS has expanded its activities to support the community in efforts to defeat COVID-19. To that end, the organization has mobilized its talented sewing volunteers to make facemasks for local healthcare workers and is leveraging their experience with the distribution of shoes to those in need to maximize the potential of this important gift.“We have had an overwhelming response to the Crocs donation,” said MNRS Executive Director Minh Ngo. “2,000 pairs of new Crocs arrived at our warehouse last week and are being prepared for distribution to local hospitals with the help of volunteers! We are so thankful to Crocs for supporting our frontline heroes in the battle against COVID-19.”“This will enable staff to leave their shoes at the hospital, slip on the Crocs and not contaminate their cars and homes,” said Jennifer Svihus, President of the Sequoia Hospital Foundation Through the “Sharing a Free Pair for Healthcare” program, the Crocs brand is donating free shoes to healthcare workers as they help the fight against COVID-19. Crocs has set a goal of donating 10,000 pairs of shoes a day for as long as it can.“Like everyone, we’ve been closely monitoring the news and working hard to map out a way to most effectively help where we can. Over the past several weeks, we have spoken to healthcare workers, their facilities and even their family and friends, and they have specifically asked for our shoes in an effort to provide ease on their feet, as well as ease of mind as they need the ability to easily clean up before they go home to their families,” said Crocs President and CEO Andrew Rees. “Crocs is proud to have fulfilled and shipped thousands of shoes to our heroes in healthcare. These workers have our deepest respect, and we are humbled to be able to answer their call and provide whatever we can to help during this unprecedented time. The healthcare industry has always embraced Crocs, but our mantra of ‘be comfortable in your own shoes’ applies now more than ever, and we want to do what we can to help our nation’s heroes. This is the least we can do for those working incredibly hard to defeat this virus.”My New Red Shoes has provided new shoes and clothing to over 90,000 children and youth experiencing economic hardship. Through collaboration with other child-serving agencies, MNRS’ programs help to provide a more normalized experience to children and youth by helping to address their basic needs.Through its COVID-19 Response Initiative, MNRS has a goal of distributing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to more than 10,000 healthcare workers.About My New Red ShoesA nonprofit organization working to improve the quality of life and well-being of children and youth experiencing economic hardship, My New Red Shoes (MNRS) provides new shoes and clothing to Bay Area students in order to build a stronger, healthier, and more inclusive community for all youth. Learn more at https://mynewredshoes.org/ Media ContactAshley Alexander | NINICO Communications



