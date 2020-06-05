Indiana US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Now Urges a Navy Veteran or Person with Lung Cancer in Indiana to Pursue Compensation if They Had Heavy Asbestos Exposure-Call the Lawyers at KVO to Get the Job Done

"To get the compensation job done for a Navy Veteran or person who has lung cancer and who had exposure to asbestos decades ago we have endorsed the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO.” — Indiana US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, June 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Indiana US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate, "Most Navy Veterans or people with lung cancer in Indiana-who also had significant exposure to asbestos decades ago do not realize the $30 billion dollars-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. Compensation for a person like this could exceed $100,000-even if the person with lung cancer smoked cigarettes as we would be happy to discuss at 800-714-0303. As long as-you can recall and document how, where and when you were exposed to asbestos-you might qualify for significant financial compensation.

"To get the compensation job done for a Navy Veteran or person who now has lung cancer and who had heavy exposure to asbestos decades ago we have endorsed the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation for people like this. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm please call 800-714-0303. You have nothing to lose-and hopefully everything to gain." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Indiana US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, Evansville, South Bend, Hammond, Bloomington or anywhere in Indiana. https://Indiana.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Indiana include US Navy Veterans, workers at one of Indiana’s 20+ power plants, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing, or industrial workers, coal miners, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. In most instances. the diagnosed person’s exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.