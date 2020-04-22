Anthony Vineyards, Inc. Joins The Movement to Build The World’s Safest Food Supply Chain Adopting The Free iTrade Traceability Campaign

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Calif., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anthony Vineyards, Inc. is the latest customer to pick up the food safety mantle and join iTrade’s iTracefresh program. As the leading global provider of supply chain software for the food and beverage industry, iTrade is pioneering efforts to build the world’s safest and most comprehensive global food supply chain. To underline its commitment to guaranteeing the safety of our food, it has removed all barriers to adoption, offering the iTracefresh traceability suite to any supplier’s, or indeed any buyer’s, entire supplier portfolio for the first year – free of charge.



“Traceability is more important than ever, and it will give us a leg up in expanding our business with new and current customers. As a family company, ensuring that our customers have confidence in the safety of our food is incredibly important to us. We are excited to join the world’s safest food supply chain and use traceability as a strategic differentiator,” comments Justin McGowan, Director of Administration at Anthony Vineyards, Inc.

In addition to protecting a supplier’s brands during recalls and enabling critical downstream supply chain visibility, iTrade’s traceability solutions help grow its customers’ businesses. Data from a yearlong pilot with a major industry buyer showed that suppliers adopting iTrade traceability increased their trading volumes by an average of 55 percent in just 12 months. Additionally, a sample of just four new growers added a combined $10 million in revenue over the same period.

“The world would be a better place if everyone knew where their food came from,” says Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO of iTradeNetwork. “Consumers are choosing brands that can ensure the safety of their food and we are excited to have Anthony Vineyards, Inc. join us in creating the world’s safest food supply chain.”

As an 18-year-old Italian immigrant, Anthony A. Bianco bought and sold fresh produce from a pushcart in the streets of New York City. His determination to succeed led him to open a marketing and distribution company on the New York Produce Market within only a few years. 24 years later, Anthony Bianco moved with his wife and 8 children to Fresno, California to be closer to the grapes and tree fruit that he would sell through his New York office. In 1950, he founded Bi-Mor Farms and Bianco Fruit Corporation to market his produce. By 1958, he had earned national prominence and was proclaimed, "Juice Grape King of the United States," by New Yorker Magazine. Following Anthony Bianco's death in 1967, his 4 sons carried his vision forward founding Anthony Vineyards with 160 acres of grapes. Today, with their land holdings at more than 6,500 acres, the 2 youngest of the 4 - Domenick, or, "Cookie," and Robert, or, "Bobby," oversee the day-to-day operations of Anthony Vineyards, and count some of their own sons and daughters as employees, with yet another generation entering the ranks.

Companies interested in adopting iTrade’s iTracefresh traceability suite and enjoying the first year, free of charge, should visit https://www.itradenetwork.com/itracefresh/item/ . The promotional package includes two of iTrade ’s products: its Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) case labeling solution, and its Palletized Advanced Ship Notice (ASN) solution, Transit. Qualifying companies may also receive the free field kit hardware package that includes a printer, two mobile devices, and 10,000 labels to help them get started on iTracefresh.

