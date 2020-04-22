Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Three and Six Months Ended March 31, 2020

/EIN News/ -- WEST BEND, Wis., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: WBBW), the holding company (the “Company”) for Westbury Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $1.8 million, or $0.58 per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to net income of $1.5 million, or $0.46 per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2019.



About Westbury Bancorp, Inc.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Westbury Bank. The Company's common shares are traded on OTCQX under the symbol “WBBW”. Detailed quarterly financial statements for the Company may be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/WBBW/disclosure.

Westbury Bank is an independent community bank serving communities in Washington, Waukesha and Dane Counties through its eight full service offices and one loan production office providing deposit and loan services to individuals, professionals and businesses throughout its markets.

Forward-Looking Information

Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature and is subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the Company's operations and business environment. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.

WEBSITE: www.westburybankwi.com

Contact: Kirk Emerich - Executive Vice President and CFO Greg Remus - President and CEO 262-335-6037

At or For the Three Months Ended: March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Selected Financial Condition Data: (Dollars in thousands) Total assets $ 817,754 $ 833,328 $ 855,624 $ 845,986 $ 823,212 Loans receivable, net 642,790 663,265 646,062 656,598 666,931 Allowance for loan losses 7,079 6,986 6,890 6,787 6,784 Securities available for sale 87,088 100,296 102,448 97,598 99,939 Total liabilities 737,936 748,798 773,179 765,947 746,052 Deposits 706,889 720,060 728,696 722,480 702,284 Stockholders' equity 79,818 84,530 82,445 80,039 77,160 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-performing assets to total assets 1.39 % 1.09 % 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.02 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.29 % 1.36 % 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.03 % Total classified assets to total assets 1.39 % 1.10 % 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.04 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 84.69 % 76.84 % 986.48 % 976.59 % 3,627.81 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.09 % 1.04 % 1.06 % 1.02 % 1.01 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized — % (0.02 %) — % — % — % Capital Ratios: Average equity to average assets 10.18 % 9.96 % 9.68 % 9.46 % 9.33 % Equity to total assets at end of period 9.76 % 10.14 % 9.64 % 9.46 % 9.37 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 12.71 % 12.47 % 12.80 % 12.64 % 12.81 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 11.67 % 11.49 % 11.80 % 11.66 % 11.81 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only) 9.65 % 9.68 % 9.59 % 9.68 % 9.61 % CET1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 11.67 % 11.49 % 11.80 % 11.66 % 11.81 %





Three Months Ended: Six Months Ended: March 31, March 31, March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Selected Operating Data: (in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income $ 7,692 $ 8,087 $ 15,541 $ 16,187 Interest expense 1,303 1,693 2,833 3,257 Net interest income 6,389 6,394 12,708 12,930 Provision for loan losses 90 300 150 750 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,299 6,094 12,558 12,180 Service fees on deposit accounts 847 904 1,814 1,979 Other non-interest income 884 339 1,611 754 Total non-interest income 1,731 1,243 3,425 2,733 Compensation and other employee benefits 3,144 3,084 6,367 6,154 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 670 523 1,203 984 Data processing 795 770 1,584 1,507 Other non-interest expense 909 950 1,754 1,876 Total non-interest expense 5,518 5,327 10,908 10,521 Income before income tax expense 2,512 2,010 5,075 4,392 Income tax expense 714 540 1,440 1,195 Net income $ 1,798 $ 1,470 $ 3,635 $ 3,197 Basic earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.46 $ 1.16 $ 0.98 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.45 $ 1.12 $ 0.96





For the Three Months Ended: March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Selected Operating Data: (in thousands, except per share data)

Interest and dividend income $ 7,692 $ 7,848 $ 8,107 $ 8,082 $ 8,087 Interest expense 1,303 1,529 1,722 1,715 1,693 Net interest income 6,389 6,319 6,385 6,367 6,394 Provision for loan losses 90 60 100 — 300 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,299 6,259 6,285 6,367 6,094 Service fees on deposit accounts 847 967 1,051 991 904 Other non-interest income 884 727 737 755 339 Total non-interest income 1,731 1,694 1,788 1,746 1,243 Compensation and other employee benefits 3,144 3,224 3,152 3,179 3,084 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 670 533 578 632 523 Data processing 795 789 797 780 770 Other non-interest expense 909 844 927 1,018 950 Total non-interest expense 5,518 5,390 5,454 5,609 5,327 Income before income tax expense 2,512 2,563 2,619 2,504 2,010 Income tax expense 714 726 742 693 540 Net income $ 1,798 $ 1,837 $ 1,877 $ 1,811 $ 1,470 Basic earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.58 $ 0.59 $ 0.58 $ 0.46 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.56 $ 0.57 $ 0.56 $ 0.45





At or For the Three Months Ended: At or For the Six Months Ended: March 31, March 31, March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Selected Financial Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 0.88 % 0.74 % 0.87 % 0.77 % Return on average equity 8.60 % 8.02 % 8.64 % 8.28 % Interest rate spread 3.25 % 3.17 % 3.18 % 3.22 % Net interest margin 3.29 % 3.21 % 3.23 % 3.27 % Non-interest expense to average total assets 2.69 % 2.58 % 2.61 % 2.53 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 106.02 % 105.93 % 106.22 % 105.90 % Per Share and Stock Market Data: Net income per common share $ 0.58 $ 0.46 $ 1.16 $ 0.98 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 3,090,270 3,205,376 3,127,684 3,259,849 Book value per share - excluding unallocated ESOP shares $ 27.09 $ 24.53 $ 27.09 $ 24.53 Book value per share - including unallocated ESOP shares $ 25.78 $ 23.01 $ 25.78 $ 23.01 Closing market price $ 21.50 $ 22.60 $ 21.50 $ 22.60 Price to book ratio - excluding unallocated ESOP shares 79.37 % 92.13 % 79.37 % 92.13 % Price to book ratio - including unallocated ESOP shares 83.40 % 98.22 % 83.40 % 98.22 %



