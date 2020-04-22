There were 696 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,546 in the last 365 days.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Three and Six Months Ended March 31, 2020

/EIN News/ -- WEST BEND, Wis., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: WBBW), the holding company (the “Company”) for Westbury Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $1.8 million, or $0.58 per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to net income of $1.5 million, or $0.46 per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

About Westbury Bancorp, Inc.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Westbury Bank.  The Company's common shares are traded on OTCQX under the symbol “WBBW”.  Detailed quarterly financial statements for the Company may be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/WBBW/disclosure.

Westbury Bank is an independent community bank serving communities in Washington, Waukesha and Dane Counties through its eight full service offices and one loan production office providing deposit and loan services to individuals, professionals and businesses throughout its markets.

Forward-Looking Information

Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature and is subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the Company's operations and business environment.  The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.

WEBSITE:  www.westburybankwi.com

Contact: Kirk Emerich - Executive Vice President and CFO
  Greg Remus - President and CEO
  262-335-6037
   

  At or For the Three Months Ended:
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
Selected Financial Condition Data: (Dollars in thousands)
Total assets $ 817,754   $ 833,328   $ 855,624   $ 845,986   $ 823,212  
Loans receivable, net 642,790   663,265   646,062   656,598   666,931  
Allowance for loan losses 7,079   6,986   6,890   6,787   6,784  
Securities available for sale 87,088   100,296   102,448   97,598   99,939  
Total liabilities 737,936   748,798   773,179   765,947   746,052  
Deposits 706,889   720,060   728,696   722,480   702,284  
Stockholders' equity 79,818   84,530   82,445   80,039   77,160  
           
Asset Quality Ratios:          
Non-performing assets to total assets 1.39 % 1.09 % 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.02 %
Non-performing loans to total loans 1.29 % 1.36 % 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.03 %
Total classified assets to total assets 1.39 % 1.10 % 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.04 %
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 84.69 % 76.84 % 986.48 % 976.59 % 3,627.81 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.09 % 1.04 % 1.06 % 1.02 % 1.01 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized % (0.02 %) % % %
           
Capital Ratios:          
Average equity to average assets 10.18 % 9.96 % 9.68 % 9.46 % 9.33 %
Equity to total assets at end of period 9.76 % 10.14 % 9.64 % 9.46 % 9.37 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 12.71 % 12.47 % 12.80 % 12.64 % 12.81 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 11.67 % 11.49 % 11.80 % 11.66 % 11.81 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only) 9.65 % 9.68 % 9.59 % 9.68 % 9.61 %
CET1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 11.67 % 11.49 % 11.80 % 11.66 % 11.81 %
                     


  Three Months Ended:   Six Months Ended:
  March 31,   March 31,   March 31,   March 31,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
               
Selected Operating Data: (in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income $ 7,692     $ 8,087     $ 15,541     $ 16,187  
Interest expense 1,303     1,693     2,833     3,257  
Net interest income 6,389     6,394     12,708     12,930  
Provision for loan losses 90     300     150     750  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,299     6,094     12,558     12,180  
Service fees on deposit accounts 847     904     1,814     1,979  
Other non-interest income 884     339     1,611     754  
Total non-interest income 1,731     1,243     3,425     2,733  
               
Compensation and other employee benefits 3,144     3,084     6,367     6,154  
Occupancy, furniture and equipment 670     523     1,203     984  
Data processing 795     770     1,584     1,507  
Other non-interest expense 909     950     1,754     1,876  
Total non-interest expense 5,518     5,327     10,908     10,521  
Income before income tax expense 2,512     2,010     5,075     4,392  
Income tax expense 714     540     1,440     1,195  
Net income $ 1,798     $ 1,470     $ 3,635     $ 3,197  
               
Basic earnings per share $ 0.58     $ 0.46     $ 1.16     $ 0.98  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.56     $ 0.45     $ 1.12     $ 0.96  
                               


  For the Three Months Ended:
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
Selected Operating Data: (in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income $ 7,692   $ 7,848   $ 8,107   $ 8,082   $ 8,087  
Interest expense 1,303   1,529   1,722   1,715   1,693  
Net interest income 6,389   6,319   6,385   6,367   6,394  
Provision for loan losses 90   60   100     300  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,299   6,259   6,285   6,367   6,094  
Service fees on deposit accounts 847   967   1,051   991   904  
Other non-interest income 884   727   737   755   339  
Total non-interest income 1,731   1,694   1,788   1,746   1,243  
           
Compensation and other employee benefits 3,144   3,224   3,152   3,179   3,084  
Occupancy, furniture and equipment 670   533   578   632   523  
Data processing 795   789   797   780   770  
Other non-interest expense 909   844   927   1,018   950  
Total non-interest expense 5,518   5,390   5,454   5,609   5,327  
Income before income tax expense 2,512   2,563   2,619   2,504   2,010  
Income tax expense 714   726   742   693   540  
Net income $ 1,798   $ 1,837   $ 1,877   $ 1,811   $ 1,470  
           
Basic earnings per share $ 0.58   $ 0.58   $ 0.59   $ 0.58   $ 0.46  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.56   $ 0.56   $ 0.57   $ 0.56   $ 0.45  
           


  At or For the Three Months Ended:   At or For the Six Months Ended:
  March 31,   March 31,   March 31,   March 31,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Selected Financial Performance Ratios:              
Return on average assets 0.88 %   0.74 %   0.87 %   0.77 %
Return on average equity 8.60 %   8.02 %   8.64 %   8.28 %
Interest rate spread 3.25 %   3.17 %   3.18 %   3.22 %
Net interest margin 3.29 %   3.21 %   3.23 %   3.27 %
Non-interest expense to average total assets 2.69 %   2.58 %   2.61 %   2.53 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 106.02 %   105.93 %   106.22 %   105.90 %
               
Per Share and Stock Market Data:              
Net income per common share $ 0.58     $ 0.46     $ 1.16     $ 0.98  
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 3,090,270     3,205,376     3,127,684     3,259,849  
Book value per share - excluding unallocated ESOP shares $ 27.09     $ 24.53     $ 27.09     $ 24.53  
Book value per share - including unallocated ESOP shares $ 25.78     $ 23.01     $ 25.78     $ 23.01  
Closing market price $ 21.50     $ 22.60     $ 21.50     $ 22.60  
Price to book ratio - excluding unallocated ESOP shares 79.37 %   92.13 %   79.37 %   92.13 %
Price to book ratio - including unallocated ESOP shares 83.40 %   98.22 %   83.40 %   98.22 %

