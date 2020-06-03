Ohio US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran or Person with Lung Cancer in Ohio Who Had Significant Exposure to Asbestos to Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste To Discuss Compensation

"To ensure the best compensation results for a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer-who had heavy exposure to asbestos decades ago we have endorsed the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. ” — Ohio US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ohio US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are urging the family of a Navy Veteran or person in Ohio with lung cancer to call us anytime at 800-714-0303-if their loved one also had significant exposure to asbestos prior to 1982. The person we are trying to identify is over 60 years old and they are not aware financial compensation for them might exceed $100,000. The $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for Navy Veterans and people who had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos decades ago-and now have lung cancer.

"To ensure the best compensation results for a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer-and who had heavy exposure to asbestos decades ago we have endorsed the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime. If you have lung cancer and you had significant compensation to asbestos, please take your possible compensation seriously." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Ohio US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Toledo, Akron, Dayton, Youngstown, or anywhere in Ohio. https://Ohio.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Ohio include Veterans of the US Navy, civilian workers at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, workers at one of Ohio’s dozen plus power plants, auto assembly plant workers, automobile ties factory workers, public utility workers, plumbers, welders, millwrights, insulators, pipefitters, electricians, coal miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.