Michigan US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to a Navy Veteran or Person with Lung Cancer in Michigan who Also Had Heavy Exposure to Asbestos-To Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste About Serious Compensation

"To get the compensation job done for a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer and who had asbestos exposure we have endorsed, and we recommend the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — Michigan US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Michigan US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are appealing to a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer anywhere in Michigan-who also had significant exposure to asbestos decades ago to call us anytime at 800-714-0303. What we would like to explain to a person like this is the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. The financial compensation for a person like this in Michigan might exceed $100,000. The typical person we are trying to help is over 60 years old-and we do not care if they smoked cigarettes. If this sounds like your husband, dad or friend please share this with him-and call us.

"To get the financial compensation job done for a person like this we have endorsed, and we recommend the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars for people like this. For direct access to the lawyers at the Law Firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Michigan US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Troy, Farmington Hills or anywhere in Michigan. https://Michigan.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Michigan include US Navy Veterans, auto plant workers, workers at one of Michigan’s dozens of power plants, manufacturing workers, public utility workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, millwrights, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, these types of workers had significant exposure to asbestos during the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.