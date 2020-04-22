Karen Quinones, Owner of Patriot Tours Inc., LIVE from New York…Via Zoom!

Karen Quinones, AKA Mrs. Q Patriot Tours, Inc.

Patriot Tours, Inc. will be live via Zoom and Facebook to recount the day NYC learned the news of the World-Changing Battles of Lexington and Concord in 1775.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karen Quinones, Owner of Patriot Tours Inc., will be Live from New York via Zoom and Facebook this Thursday at 7-8 pm ET, commemorating the anniversary of the Battles of Lexington and Concord.

Karen has been conducting tours of lower Manhattan since 2005 and has appeared as a recurring cast member of Travel Channel’s Mysteries at the Museum. She knows every nook and cranny of the Southern tip of the Island of the city. As a historical reenactor, Karen participates as Mrs. Q in reenactments of the Revolutionary War in the NYC area.

April 23rd marks the anniversary of the day NYC learned the news of the Battles of Lexington and Concord. Due to these unprecedented times, Mrs. Q will appear live from her home in colonial NYC via Zoom and Facebook as she gives her first-hand account of the historic events of that day.

This is an opportunity to experience Karen’s acclaimed history-telling from the comfort of your own home! Mrs. Q will recount what it was like to hear the shocking news that war had come to the American colonies and to see the city descend into violence and chaos. And she will be pleased to answer your questions about what her daily life is like in 18th Century New York City.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming you into my home!” – Mrs. Q

When asked about the option of switching to a forum for a web series, Karen said, “If this goes well, I will do a weekly series.” If you are not able to make the live video, be sure to catch it after its airing on the Patriot Tours Facebook page or website PatriotToursNyc.com.

Patriot Tours combs through hundreds of archival records to prepare for their tours. Newspapers, broadsides, brochures, personal papers and prints all go into the storytelling of the history of the region. They visit research libraries and historical sites to flesh out their knowledge of events and people. “At Patriot Tours, we virtually live in the Revolutionary War Era, recreating it in a way that allows us to answer all of your questions, no matter how obscure.”

Next up, Mrs. Q interviews President James Madison. Follow Patriot Tours NYC on Facebook and Instagram for the date and time announcement of this intimate conversation with our nation’s fourth President, author of the Federalist Papers and father of the US Constitution.

Join Mrs. Q on Facebook (PatriotToursNYC) or via Zoom Meeting, Thursday, April 23, 7pm ET

ID: 982 5465 9194 Password: 4DrU6Q

https://zoom.us/j/98254659194?pwd=TGFtNHRFU2g0M2NYeGN2SzZwajhLQT09

Karen Quinones

https://patriottoursnyc.com/karen-q/

Karen Q has spent fifteen years immersed in NYC’s early history. What began as a hobby, reading original documents, became a passion when she learned the stories of people long forgotten who did amazing things to create the city and nation we have today. In 2005 she began the Revolutionary Era walking tour to honor those great NYers. At the request of enthusiastic customers, she added the Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr Tour and The Revolutionary War Spies Tour.

Karen is the author of the book “Theodosia Burr: Teen Witness to the Founding of the New Nation”, Lerner Books. She has spoken at meetings of the NYC Chapter of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) and is a regular speaker for the Queens Public Library. She is also a historical consultant for fiction authors as well as Fordham University Radio WFUV and AM New York (newspaper).

Karen has appeared on more than twenty episodes of The Travel Channel’s “Mysteries at the Museum” and was most recently seen on “America Unearthed”.



