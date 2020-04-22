Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2020 First Quarter Results and Provides Update on COVID-19 Effects

/EIN News/ --



April 22, 2020

Southfield, Michigan, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) and recreational vehicle (“RV”) communities, today reported its first quarter results for 2020 and provided an update on the effects of, and its response to, the COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, total revenues increased $23.0 million, or 8.0 percent, to $310.3 million compared to $287.3 million for the same period in 2019. Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $16.1 million, or $0.17 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $34.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Portfolio Performance

Core Funds from Operations (“Core FFO”) (1) for the three months ended March 31, 2020, was $1.22 per diluted share and OP unit (“Share”) as compared to $1.18 in the prior year, an increase of 3.4 percent.



for the three months ended March 31, 2020, was $1.22 per diluted share and OP unit (“Share”) as compared to $1.18 in the prior year, an increase of 3.4 percent. Same Community (2) Net Operating Income (“NOI”) (1) increased by 6.7 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to the corresponding period in 2019.



increased by 6.7 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to the corresponding period in 2019. Revenue Producing Sites increased by 300 sites for the three months ended March 31, 2020, bringing total portfolio occupancy to 96.7 percent.



increased by 300 sites for the three months ended March 31, 2020, bringing total portfolio occupancy to 96.7 percent. MH rent collections for the month of April total approximately 98 percent as of April 21, 2020.

Gary Shiffman, Chief Executive Officer of Sun Communities stated, “We want to convey our best wishes for the health and safety of all of our stakeholders during these unprecedented times. Sun is deeply committed to prioritizing the welfare of its residents, guests and team members every day, and in light of the widespread concern over COVID-19 across the nation, we have re-doubled our efforts. We have moved swiftly to develop a rent deferral program for residents that have been adversely impacted by the pandemic and we have taken decisive measures to reduce controllable expenses and preserve the Company’s financial flexibility.”

Mr. Shiffman continued, “The ultimate impact of disruption from the virus will be determined by the length of time that the COVID-19 pandemic remains a threat and depends on a multitude of variables over which we have no control. It is important to remember the pandemic is not a permanent condition, but a point in time that has dramatically impacted consumers, businesses and travel. We know that with time, this disruption will cease, and we firmly believe the fundamental thesis of manufactured housing communities and recreational vehicle resorts remains intact. We offer unparalleled value to our residents and guests in housing and vacationing options. We are confident Sun is prepared to withstand these challenges and navigate this evolving situation with its strong balance sheet, superior properties and dedicated team members.”

COVID-19 and Impact on Operations

Since the declaration of COVID-19 as a pandemic at the beginning of March, the Company has adopted recommendations and protocols from the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization and federal, state and local authorities where it operates, to ensure the safety and well-being of its team members, residents and guests.

The Company is continuing to provide essential services using social distancing techniques and minimal contact. The Company’s community and resort offices are partially staffed with reduced hours and open for essential services only. To promote social distancing, the Company is encouraging its residents to use its online rent payment portals and other payment methods. Amenities have been closed at the direction of state and local municipalities and to prevent social gathering.

Certain of the Company’s RV resorts remain open, where government regulations permit, however all indoor and outdoor activities have been suspended to encourage social distancing. Forty four RV resorts in the northern United States and Canada, that normally would commence operations in early spring, have had their openings delayed and do not yet have confirmed opening dates from local municipalities.

The Company has implemented measures to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the business. These efforts include increasing its cash position, bolstering liquidity and eliminating, reducing or deferring non-essential expenditures. Additionally, the Board of Directors and executive officers have elected to forgo base compensation for at least the second quarter. Cost containment measures have also included the additional furlough of team members and reductions in base compensation for non-furloughed team members. The Company will provide health benefit coverage to furloughed team members, if enrolled, at no cost to the team members.

The impact of stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions is expected to have a significant impact on the Company’s transient RV financial results including a reduction of revenue earned from the rental of sites, ancillary income and fee generation. These reductions, combined with the potential impact on manufactured housing operations and home selling activities, offset by the Company’s implementation of cost saving measures, could have an estimated net reduction for the second quarter of 2020 of $15.0 - $18.0 million from the Company’s original expectations.





OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Portfolio Occupancy

Total portfolio occupancy was 96.7 percent at March 31, 2020, compared to 96.4 percent at March 31, 2019.

During the three months ended March 31, 2020, revenue producing sites increased by 300 sites, as compared to an increase of 571 revenue producing sites during the three months ended March 31, 2019.





Same Community(2) Results

For the 367 communities owned and operated by the Company since January 1, 2019, NOI(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased 6.7 percent over the same period in 2019, as a result of a 5.2 percent increase in revenues and a 1.8 percent increase in operating expenses. Same Community occupancy(3) increased to 98.4 percent at March 31, 2020 from 96.6 percent at March 31, 2019.





Home Sales

During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company sold 763 homes as compared to 798 homes sold during the same period in 2019. New home sales volume was 119 and 125 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Rental home sales volume, which are included in total home sales, were 234 and 210 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.





PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

Acquisitions

During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company acquired the following communities:

Community Name Type Sites Development sites State Total Purchase Price (in millions) Month Acquired Cape Cod (1) RV 230 — MA $ 13.5 January Jellystone Natural Bridge RV 299 — VA $ 11.5 February

(1) In conjunction with the acquisition, we issued Series E Preferred Operating Partnership (“OP”) Units. As of March 31, 2020, 90,000 Series E Preferred OP Units were outstanding.





BALANCE SHEET AND CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY

Debt Transactions

During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company completed a 15-year, $230.0 million term loan transaction that carries an interest rate of 3.0 percent. The Company repaid a $99.6 million term loan due to mature in 2021 with an interest rate of 5.8 percent. Also, during the quarter, the Company repaid four term loans secured by two properties with a weighted average interest rate of 5.8 percent totaling $19.9 million which were set to mature in 2020.

As of March 31, 2020, the Company had $3.9 billion of debt outstanding. The weighted average interest rate was 3.64 percent and the weighted average maturity was 10.6 years. The Company had $382.5 million of unrestricted cash on hand. At period-end the Company’s net debt to trailing twelve-month Recurring EBITDA(1) ratio was 5.6 times.

2020 Distributions

As previously announced, the Company increased its annual distribution by 5.3 percent to $3.16 per common share from $3.00 per common share. The increase began with the distribution declared in March 2020 that was paid after quarter end. While the Company has adopted the annual distribution policy, the amount of each quarterly distribution on the Company’s common stock will be subject to approval by its Board of Directors.





GUIDANCE 2020 UPDATE

The duration of the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis is unknown and its impact is continually evolving. Given the uncertainty surrounding the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations, the Company has withdrawn full year 2020 operational and financial guidance previously issued on February 19, 2020.

When the Company has more clarity on the suspension of travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders, it expects to provide updated guidance for the balance of 2020.





EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call to discuss first quarter operating results will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. (ET). To participate, call toll-free 877-407-9039. Callers outside the U.S. or Canada can access the call at 201-689-8470. A replay will be available following the call through May 7, 2020 and can be accessed toll-free by calling 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671. The Conference ID number for the call and the replay is 13699860. The conference call will be available live on Sun Communities’ website located at www.suncommunities.com. The replay will also be available on the website.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 424 communities comprising nearly 142,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

For more information about Sun Communities, Inc., please visit www.suncommunities.com.

CONTACT

Please address all inquiries to our investor relations department at our website www.suncommunities.com, by phone to (248) 208-2500, by email to investorrelations@suncommunities.com or by mail to Sun Communities, Inc. Attn: Investor Relations, 27777 Franklin Road, Ste. 200, Southfield, MI 48034.





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believes,” “intends,” “should,” “plans,” “estimates,” “approximate,” “guidance,” and similar expressions in this press release that predict or indicate future events and trends and that do not report historical matters.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related stay-at-home orders, quarantine policies and restrictions on travel, trade and business operations; national, regional and local economic climates; the ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels; competitive market forces; the performance of recent acquisitions; the ability to integrate future acquisitions smoothly and efficiently; changes in market rates of interest; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; the ability of manufactured home buyers to obtain financing and the level of repossessions by manufactured home lenders. Further details of potential risks that may affect the Company are described in its periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to provide public updates, revisions or amendments to any forward-looking statements made herein to reflect changes in the Company’s assumptions, expectations of future events, or trends.





Investor Information





Portfolio Overview

(As of March 31, 2020)







Financial and Operating Highlights

(amounts in thousands, except for *)





Quarter Ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Financial Information Total revenues $ 310,302 $ 301,819 $ 362,443 $ 312,445 $ 287,330 Net income / (loss) $ (15,478 ) $ 30,685 $ 64,451 $ 45,116 $ 37,127 Net Income / (loss) attributable to Sun Communities Inc. common stockholders $ (16,086 ) $ 28,547 $ 57,002 $ 40,385 $ 34,331 Basic earnings / (loss) per share* $ (0.17 ) $ 0.31 $ 0.63 $ 0.46 $ 0.40 Diluted earnings / (loss) per share* $ (0.17 ) $ 0.31 $ 0.63 $ 0.46 $ 0.40 Cash distributions declared per common share* $ 0.79 $ 0.75 $ 0.75 $ 0.75 $ 0.75 Recurring EBITDA (1) $ 156,552 $ 144,738 $ 179,953 $ 151,502 $ 147,714 FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7)



$ 95,046 $ 105,533 $ 119,496 $ 108,112 $ 106,779 Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7)



$ 117,267 $ 104,534 $ 137,369 $ 108,002 $ 106,259 FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7) per share - fully diluted* $ 0.98 $ 1.11 $ 1.27 $ 1.18 $ 1.19 Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7) per share - fully diluted* $ 1.22 $ 1.10 $ 1.46 $ 1.18 $ 1.18 Balance Sheet Total assets $ 8,209,047 $ 7,802,060 $ 7,397,854 $ 7,222,084 $ 7,098,662 Total debt $ 3,926,494 $ 3,434,402 $ 3,271,341 $ 3,107,775 $ 3,448,117 Total liabilities $ 4,346,127 $ 3,848,104 $ 3,720,983 $ 3,542,188 $ 3,846,325





Quarter Ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Operating Information* Communities 424 422 389 382 379 Manufactured home sites 93,834 93,821 88,024 87,555 87,425 Annual RV sites 26,148 26,056 25,756 25,009 24,750 Transient RV sites 21,880 21,416 20,882 20,585 20,173 Total sites 141,862 141,293 134,662 133,149 132,348 MH occupancy 95.8 % 95.5 % 95.7 % 95.7 % 95.4 % RV occupancy 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Total blended MH and RV occupancy 96.7 % 96.4 % 96.7 % 96.6 % 96.4 % New home sales 119 140 167 139 125 Pre-owned home sales 644 668 739 788 673 Total home sales 763 808 906 927 798





Quarter Ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Net Leased Sites (24) MH net leased sites 287 437 296 410 398 RV net leased sites 13 232 470 258 173 Total net leased sites 300 669 766 668 571





Balance Sheets

(amounts in thousands)





(Unaudited) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Land $ 1,418,985 $ 1,414,279 Land improvements and buildings 6,697,376 6,595,272 Rental homes and improvements 640,709 627,175 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 285,922 282,874 Investment property 9,042,992 8,919,600 Accumulated depreciation (1,754,591 ) (1,686,980 ) Investment property, net 7,288,401 7,232,620 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 394,740 34,830 Marketable securities 55,602 94,727 Inventory of manufactured homes 64,436 62,061 Notes and other receivables, net 186,692 157,926 Other assets, net 219,176 219,896 Total Assets $ 8,209,047 $ 7,802,060 Liabilities Mortgage loans payable $ 3,273,808 $ 3,180,592 Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable 35,249 35,249 Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable 34,663 34,663 Lines of credit (5) 582,774 183,898 Distributions payable 75,636 71,704 Advanced reservation deposits and rent 151,144 133,420 Accrued expenses and accounts payable 110,512 127,289 Other liabilities 82,341 81,289 Total Liabilities 4,346,127 3,848,104 Commitments and contingencies Series D preferred OP units 50,387 50,913 Equity Interests - NG Sun LLC and NG Whitewater 26,063 27,091 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 933 932 Additional paid-in capital 5,211,678 5,213,264 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,325 ) (1,331 ) Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (1,479,424 ) (1,393,141 ) Total Sun Communities, Inc. stockholders' equity 3,724,862 3,819,724 Noncontrolling interests Common and preferred OP units 52,234 47,686 Consolidated variable interest entities 9,374 8,542 Total noncontrolling interests 61,608 56,228 Total Stockholders' Equity 3,786,470 3,875,952 Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Stockholders' Equity $ 8,209,047 $ 7,802,060







Statements of Operations - Quarter to Date Comparison

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Change % Change Revenues Income from real property (excluding transient revenue) $ 212,530 $ 190,565 $ 21,965 11.5 % Transient revenue 25,255 24,518 737 3.0 % Revenue from home sales 40,587 39,618 969 2.4 % Rental home revenue 15,472 13,971 1,501 10.7 % Ancillary revenue 10,195 10,178 17 0.2 % Interest income 2,350 4,800 (2,450 ) (51.0 )% Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net 3,913 3,680 233 6.3 % Total Revenues 310,302 287,330 22,972 8.0 % Expenses Property operating and maintenance 64,057 57,909 6,148 10.6 % Real estate taxes 17,176 15,330 1,846 12.0 % Cost of home sales 30,032 29,277 755 2.6 % Rental home operating and maintenance 5,494 4,832 662 13.7 % Ancillary expenses 7,482 7,101 381 5.4 % Home selling expenses 3,992 3,324 668 20.1 % General and administrative expenses 25,517 21,887 3,630 16.6 % Catastrophic weather-related charges, net 606 782 (176 ) (22.5 )% Depreciation and amortization 83,689 76,556 7,133 9.3 % Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,279 653 2,626 402.1 % Interest expense 32,416 34,014 (1,598 ) (4.7 )% Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity 1,041 1,094 (53 ) (4.8 )% Total Expenses 274,781 252,759 22,022 8.7 % Income Before Other Items 35,521 34,571 950 2.7 % Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of marketable securities (28,647 ) 267 (28,914 ) N/M (a) Gain / (loss) on foreign currency translation (17,479 ) 1,965 (19,444 ) N/M (a) Other expense, net (6) (302 ) (67 ) (235 ) 350.7 % Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable (2,112 ) — (2,112 ) N/A Income from nonconsolidated affiliates 52 388 (336 ) (86.6 )% Loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates (2,191 ) — (2,191 ) N/A Current tax expense (450 ) (214 ) (236 ) 110.3 % Deferred tax benefit 130 217 (87 ) (40.1 )% Net Income / (Loss) (15,478 ) 37,127 (52,605 ) (141.7 )% Less: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity 1,570 1,323 247 18.7 % Less: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (962 ) 1,041 (2,003 ) (192.4 )% Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. (16,086 ) 34,763 (50,849 ) (146.3 )% Less: Preferred stock distribution — 432 (432 ) (100.0 )% Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders $ (16,086 ) $ 34,331 $ (50,417 ) (146.9 )% Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 92,410 85,520 6,890 8.1 % Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 92,935 86,033 6,902 8.0 % Basic earnings / (loss) per share $ (0.17 ) $ 0.40 $ (0.57 ) (142.5 )% Diluted earnings / (loss) per share $ (0.17 ) $ 0.40 $ (0.57 ) (142.5 )%

(a) Percentage change is not meaningful, (“N/M”)





Outstanding Securities and Capitalization

(amounts in thousands except for *)

Outstanding Securities - As of March 31, 2020 Number of Units/Shares Outstanding Conversion Rate* If Converted Issuance Price per unit* Annual Distribution Rate* Non-convertible Securities Common shares 93,327 N/A N/A N/A $3.16^ Convertible Securities Series A-1 preferred OP units 303 2.4390 738 $ 100 6.0 % Series A-3 preferred OP units 40 1.8605 75 $ 100 4.5 % Series C preferred OP units 310 1.1100 345 $ 100 4.5 % Series D preferred OP units 489 0.8000 391 $ 100 3.8 % Series E preferred OP units 90 0.6897 62 $ 100 5.25 % Common OP units 2,408 1.0000 2,408 N/A Mirrors common shares distributions ^ Annual distribution is based on the last quarterly distribution annualized.





Capitalization - As of March 31, 2020 Equity Shares Share Price* Total Common shares 93,327 $ 124.85 $ 11,651,876 Common OP units 2,408 $ 124.85 300,639 Subtotal 95,735 $ 11,952,515 Series A-1 preferred OP units 738 $ 124.85 $ 92,139 Series A-3 preferred OP units 75 $ 124.85 9,364 Series C preferred OP units 345 $ 124.85 43,073 Series D preferred OP units 391 $ 124.85 48,816 Series E preferred OP units 62 $ 124.85 7,741 Total diluted shares outstanding 97,346 $ 12,153,648 Debt Mortgage loans payable $ 3,273,808 Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable 35,249 Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable 34,663 Lines of credit (5) 582,774 Total debt $ 3,926,494 Total Capitalization $ 16,080,142





Reconciliations to Non-GAAP Financial Measures





Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to FFO(1)

(amounts in thousands except for per share data)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Net Income / (Loss) Attributable To Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders $ (16,086 ) $ 34,331 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 83,752 76,712 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities 28,647 (267 ) Loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates 2,191 — Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable 2,112 — Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (882 ) 723 Preferred return to preferred OP units 874 527 Preferred distribution to Series A-4 preferred stock — 432 Gain on disposition of assets, net (5,562 ) (5,679 ) FFO Attributable To Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders And Dilutive Convertible Securities (1) (7)



$ 95,046 $ 106,779 Adjustments Other acquisition related costs (8) 385 160 Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,279 653 Catastrophic weather-related charges, net 606 782 Loss of earnings - catastrophic weather related (9) 300 — (Gain) / loss on foreign currency translation 17,479 (1,965 ) Other expense, net (6) 302 67 Deferred tax benefits (130 ) (217 ) Core FFO Attributable To Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders And Dilutive Convertible

Securities (1) (7)



$ 117,267 $ 106,259 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 92,410 85,520 Add Common OP units 2,412 2,722 Common stock issuable upon conversion of stock options 1 1 Restricted stock 524 512 Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-3 preferred OP units 75 75 Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-1 preferred OP units 746 803 Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series C preferred OP units 345 — Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-4 preferred stock — 472 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Fully Diluted 96,513 90,105 FFO Attributable To Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders And Dilutive Convertible Securities (1) (7) Per Share - Fully Diluted



$ 0.98 $ 1.19 Core FFO Attributable To Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders And Dilutive Convertible Securities (1) (7) Per Share - Fully Diluted



$ 1.22 $ 1.18







Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to Recurring EBITDA (1)

(amounts in thousands)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders $ (16,086 ) $ 34,331 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 83,689 76,556 Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,279 653 Interest expense 32,416 34,014 Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity 1,041 1,094 Current tax expense 450 214 Deferred tax benefit (130 ) (217 ) Income from nonconsolidated affiliates (52 ) (388 ) Less: Gain on dispositions of assets, net (5,562 ) (5,679 ) EBITDAre (1) $ 99,045 $ 140,578 Adjustments Catastrophic weather related charges, net 606 782 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities 28,647 (267 ) (Gain) / loss on foreign currency translation 17,479 (1,965 ) Other expense, net (6) 302 67 Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable 2,112 — Loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates 2,191 — Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity 1,570 1,323 Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (962 ) 1,041 Preferred stock distribution — 432 Plus: Gain on dispositions of assets, net 5,562 5,679 Recurring EBITDA (1) $ 156,552 $ 147,670







Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to NOI (1)

(amounts in thousands)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders $ (16,086 ) $ 34,331 Other revenues (6,263 ) (8,480 ) Home selling expenses 3,992 3,324 General and administrative expenses 25,517 21,887 Catastrophic weather-related charges, net 606 782 Depreciation and amortization 83,689 76,556 Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,279 653 Interest expense 32,416 34,014 Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity 1,041 1,094 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities 28,647 (267 ) (Gain) / loss on foreign currency translation 17,479 (1,965 ) Other expense, net (6) 302 67 Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable 2,112 — Income from nonconsolidated affiliates (52 ) (388 ) Loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates 2,191 — Current tax expense 450 214 Deferred tax benefit (130 ) (217 ) Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity 1,570 1,323 Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (962 ) 1,041 Preferred stock distribution — 432 NOI (1) / Gross Profit $ 179,798 $ 164,401





Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Real Property NOI (1) $ 156,552 $ 141,844 Home Sales NOI (1) / Gross Profit 10,555 10,341 Rental Program NOI (1) 27,985 26,017 Ancillary NOI (1) / Gross Profit 2,713 3,077 Site rent from Rental Program (included in Real Property NOI) (1) (10) (18,007 ) (16,878 ) NOI (1) / Gross Profit $ 179,798 $ 164,401







Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures





Debt Analysis

(amounts in thousands)





Quarter Ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Debt Outstanding Mortgage loans payable $ 3,273,808 $ 3,180,592 $ 2,967,128 $ 2,863,485 $ 2,879,017 Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables (4) — — 93,669 98,299 102,676 Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable 35,249 35,249 35,249 35,249 35,249 Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable 34,663 34,663 34,663 34,663 34,663 Lines of credit (5) 582,774 183,898 140,632 76,079 396,512 Total debt $ 3,926,494 $ 3,434,402 $ 3,271,341 $ 3,107,775 $ 3,448,117 % Fixed / Floating Fixed 85.2 % 94.7 % 95.7 % 97.6 % 88.5 % Floating 14.8 % 5.3 % 4.3 % 2.4 % 11.5 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Weighted Average Interest Rates Mortgage loans payable 3.91 % 4.05 % 4.13 % 4.24 % 4.24 % Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable 6.00 % 6.00 % 6.00 % 6.00 % 6.00 % Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable 5.93 % 6.50 % 6.50 % 6.50 % 6.50 % Lines of credit (5) 1.85 % 2.71 % 3.23 % 3.34 % 3.73 % Average before secured borrowings (4) 3.64 % 4.03 % 4.14 % 4.27 % 4.22 % Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables (4) — % — % 9.92 % 9.93 % 9.94 % Total average 3.64 % 4.03 % 4.30 % 4.44 % 4.39 % Debt Ratios Net Debt / Recurring EBITDA (1) (TTM) 5.6 5.5 5.3 5.2 6.0 Net Debt / Enterprise Value 22.6 % 19.0 % 18.7 % 20.2 % 24.1 % Net Debt / Gross Assets 35.6 % 36.0 % 36.0 % 35.1 % 39.8 % Coverage Ratios Recurring EBITDA (1) (TTM) / Interest 4.5 4.4 4.4 4.2 4.1 Recurring EBITDA (1) (TTM) / Interest + Pref. Distributions + Pref. Stock Distribution 4.3 4.2 4.2 4.0 3.9





Maturities / Principal Amortization Next Five Years 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Mortgage loans payable Maturities $ — $ 51,053 $ 82,155 $ 185,618 $ 315,330 Principal amortization 44,024 60,499 61,326 60,604 57,082 Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable — — 35,249 — — Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable — — — — 27,373 Lines of credit (5) 7,206 13,977 10,000 551,912 — Total $ 51,230 $ 125,529 $ 188,730 $ 798,134 $ 399,785 Weighted average rate of maturities — % 5.97 % 4.46 % 4.08 % 4.47 %





Real Property Operations – Same Community(2)

(amounts in thousands except for Other Information)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Change % Change Financial Information Income from real property (11) $ 214,672 $ 204,138 $ 10,534 5.2 % Property operating expenses Payroll and benefits 18,812 18,424 388 2.1 % Legal, taxes, and insurance 2,888 2,339 549 23.5 % Utilities (11) 15,110 15,720 (610 ) (3.9 )% Supplies and repair (12) 6,129 6,302 (173 ) (2.7 )% Other 5,567 5,405 162 3.0 % Real estate taxes 15,964 15,160 804 5.3 % Property operating expenses 64,470 63,350 1,120 1.8 % Real Property NOI (1) $ 150,202 $ 140,788 $ 9,414 6.7 %





As of March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Change % Change Other Information Number of properties 367 367 - MH occupancy (3) 96.1 % RV occupancy (3) 100.0 % MH & RV blended occupancy (3) 97.0 % Adjusted MH occupancy (3) 97.9 % Adjusted RV occupancy (3) 100.0 % Adjusted MH & RV blended occupancy (3) 98.4 % 96.6 % 1.8 % Monthly base rent per site - MH $ 589 $ 567 $ 22 4.0 % (14) Monthly base rent per site - RV (13) $ 495 $ 467 $ 28 5.8 % (14) Monthly base rent per site - Total (13) $ 567 $ 544 $ 23 4.3 % (14)







Home Sales Summary

(amounts in thousands except for *)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Change % Change Financial Information New homes New home sales $ 15,596 $ 15,381 $ 215 1.4 % New home cost of sales 12,610 13,146 (536 ) (4.1 )% NOI (1) / Gross Profit – new homes 2,986 2,235 751 33.6 % Gross margin % – new homes 19.1 % 14.5 % 4.6 % Average selling price – new homes* $ 131,059 $ 123,048 $ 8,011 6.5 % Pre-owned homes Pre-owned home sales $ 24,991 $ 24,237 $ 754 3.1 % Pre-owned home cost of sales 17,422 16,131 1,291 8.0 % NOI (1) / Gross Profit – pre-owned homes 7,569 8,106 (537 ) (6.6 )% Gross margin % – pre-owned homes 30.3 % 33.4 % (3.1 )% Average selling price – pre-owned homes* $ 38,806 $ 36,013 $ 2,793 7.8 % Total home sales Revenue from home sales 40,587 39,618 969 2.4 % Cost of home sales 30,032 29,277 755 2.6 % NOI (1) / Gross Profit – home sales $ 10,555 $ 10,341 $ 214 2.1 % Statistical Information New home sales volume* 119 125 (6 ) (4.8 )% Pre-owned home sales volume* 644 673 (29 ) (4.3 )% Total home sales volume * 763 798 (35 ) (4.4 )%





Rental Program Summary

(amounts in thousands except for *)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Change % Change Financial Information Revenues Rental home revenue $ 15,472 $ 13,971 $ 1,501 10.7 % Site rent from Rental Program (1) (10) 18,007 16,878 1,129 6.7 % Rental Program revenue 33,479 30,849 2,630 8.5 % Expenses Repairs and refurbishment 2,953 2,349 604 25.7 % Taxes and insurance 2,013 1,864 149 8.0 % Other 528 619 (91 ) (14.7 )% Rental Program operating and maintenance 5,494 4,832 662 13.7 % Rental Program NOI (1) $ 27,985 $ 26,017 $ 1,968 7.6 % Other Information Number of sold rental homes* 234 210 24 11.4 % Number of occupied rentals, end of period* 11,431 11,170 261 2.3 % Investment in occupied rental homes, end of period $ 596,319 $ 547,844 $ 48,475 8.8 % Weighted average monthly rental rate, end of period* $ 1,009 $ 963 $ 46 4.8 %







Acquisitions and Other Summary (15)

(amounts in thousands except for statistical data)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Financial Information Revenues Income from real property $ 14,148 Property and operating expenses Payroll and benefits 2,518 Legal, taxes & insurance 292 Utilities 1,699 Supplies and repairs 901 Other 1,176 Real estate taxes 1,212 Property operating expenses 7,798 Net operating income (NOI) (1) $ 6,350 Other Information March 31, 2020 Number of properties 57 Occupied sites 7,730 Developed sites 8,327 Occupancy % 92.8 % Transient sites 3,300







Property Summary (includes MH and Annual RVs) COMMUNITIES 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 FLORIDA Communities 125 125 125 125 125 Developed sites (16) 39,380 39,230 39,067 38,879 38,878 Occupied (16) 38,526 38,346 38,155 37,944 37,932 Occupancy % (16) 97.8 % 97.7 % 97.7 % 97.6 % 97.6 % Sites for development 1,527 1,527 1,633 1,638 1,685 MICHIGAN Communities 72 72 72 72 72 Developed sites (16) 27,883 27,905 27,906 27,891 27,777 Occupied (16) 26,863 26,785 26,677 26,591 26,430 Occupancy % (16) 96.3 % 96.0 % 95.6 % 95.3 % 95.2 % Sites for development 1,115 1,115 1,115 1,115 1,202 TEXAS Communities 23 23 23 23 23 Developed sites (16) 7,627 7,615 7,098 6,997 6,953 Occupied (16) 7,076 7,006 6,834 6,683 6,529 Occupancy % (16) 92.8 % 92.0 % 96.3 % 95.5 % 93.9 % Sites for development 555 555 1,086 1,100 1,107 CALIFORNIA Communities 31 31 31 31 31 Developed sites (16) 5,986 5,981 5,963 5,946 5,949 Occupied (16) 5,948 5,941 5,917 5,896 5,902 Occupancy % (16) 99.4 % 99.3 % 99.2 % 99.2 % 99.2 % Sites for development 302 302 302 56 56 ARIZONA Communities 13 13 13 13 13 Developed sites (16) 4,268 4,263 4,239 4,235 4,238 Occupied (16) 3,923 3,892 3,852 3,842 3,830 Occupancy % (16) 91.9 % 91.3 % 90.9 % 90.7 % 90.4 % Sites for development — — — — — ONTARIO, CANADA Communities 15 15 15 15 15 Developed sites (16) 3,977 4,031 4,022 3,929 3,832 Occupied (16) 3,977 4,031 4,022 3,929 3,832 Occupancy % (16) 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Sites for development 1,608 1,611 1,675 1,675 1,675 INDIANA Communities 11 11 11 11 11 Developed sites (16) 3,087 3,087 3,089 3,089 3,089 Occupied (16) 2,914 2,900 2,870 2,849 2,823 Occupancy % (16) 94.4 % 93.9 % 92.9 % 92.2 % 91.4 % Sites for development 277 277 277 277 277 OHIO Communities 9 9 9 9 9 Developed sites (16) 2,768 2,770 2,770 2,770 2,770 Occupied (16) 2,702 2,716 2,703 2,705 2,704 Occupancy % (16) 97.6 % 98.1 % 97.6 % 97.7 % 97.6 % Sites for development 59 59 59 59 59 COLORADO Communities 10 10 10 8 8 Developed sites (16) 2,423 2,423 2,423 2,335 2,335 Occupied (16) 2,318 2,322 2,325 2,323 2,323 Occupancy % (16) 95.7 % 95.8 % 96.0 % 99.5 % 99.5 % Sites for development 1,867 1,867 1,973 2,129 2,129 OTHER STATES Communities 115 113 80 75 72 Developed sites (16) 22,583 22,572 17,203 16,493 16,354 Occupied (16) 21,749 21,678 16,657 16,026 15,826 Occupancy % (16) 96.3 % 96.0 % 96.8 % 97.2 % 96.8 % Sites for development 2,980 2,980 2,437 2,705 2,987 TOTAL - PORTFOLIO Communities 424 422 389 382 379 Developed sites (16) 119,982 119,877 113,780 112,564 112,175 Occupied (16) 115,996 115,617 110,012 108,788 108,131 Occupancy % (16) 96.7 % (17) 96.4 % 96.7 % 96.6 % 96.4 % Sites for development (18) 10,290 10,293 10,557 10,754 11,177 % Communities age restricted 34.0 % 34.1 % 30.8 % 31.4 % 31.7 % TRANSIENT RV PORTFOLIO SUMMARY Location Florida 5,311 5,465 5,506 5,693 5,650 California 1,947 1,952 1,970 1,985 1,975 Texas 1,612 1,623 1,642 1,693 1,717 Maryland 1,488 1,488 1,426 1,380 1,375 Arizona 1,392 1,397 1,421 1,424 1,421 Ontario, Canada 1,009 939 937 1,043 1,131 New York 916 923 924 935 929 New Jersey 875 864 868 875 906 Maine 828 811 821 848 857 Utah 750 753 560 562 562 Virginia 630 324 329 358 369 Michigan 590 570 569 584 611 Other states 4,532 4,307 3,909 3,205 2,670 Total transient RV sites 21,880 21,416 20,882 20,585 20,173







Capital Improvements, Development, and Acquisitions

(amounts in thousands except for *)





Recurring Capital Expenditures

Average/Site* Recurring

Capital Expenditures (19) Lot Modifications (20) Acquisitions (21) Expansion &

Development (22) Revenue Producing/Expense Reduction projects (23) YTD 2020 $ 50 $ 5,889 $ 7,923 $ 37,076 $ 60,218 $ 4,351 2019 $ 345 $ 30,382 $ 31,135 $ 930,668 $ 281,808 $ 9,638 2018 $ 263 $ 24,265 $ 22,867 $ 414,840 $ 152,672 $ 3,864







Operating Statistics for MH and Annual RVs





LOCATIONS Resident Move-outs Net Leased Sites (24) New Home Sales Pre-owned Home Sales Brokered Re-sales Florida 376 180 40 63 358 Michigan 215 78 8 298 31 Ontario, Canada 375 (54 ) 6 6 21 Texas 79 70 11 77 11 Arizona 20 31 14 6 42 Indiana 25 14 1 63 3 Ohio 47 (14 ) — 30 2 California 25 7 7 3 22 Colorado 4 (4 ) — 7 8 Other states 580 (8 ) 32 91 61 Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 1,746 300 119 644 559





TOTAL FOR YEAR ENDED Resident Move-outs Net Leased Sites (24) New Home Sales Pre-owned Home Sales Brokered Re-sales 2019 4,139 2,674 571 2,868 2,231 2018 3,435 2,600 526 3,103 2,147





PERCENTAGE TRENDS Resident Move-outs Resident Re-sales 2020 (TTM) 2.8 % 6.8 % 2019 2.6 % 6.6 % 2018 2.4 % 7.2 %





Footnotes and Definitions

(1)Investors in and analysts following the real estate industry utilize funds from operations (“FFO”), net operating income (“NOI”), and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) as supplemental performance measures. The Company believes that FFO, NOI, and EBITDA are appropriate measures given their wide use by and relevance to investors and analysts. Additionally, FFO, NOI, and EBITDA are commonly used in various ratios, pricing multiples, yields and returns and valuation calculations used to measure financial position, performance and value.

• FFO, reflecting the assumption that real estate values rise or fall with market conditions, principally adjusts for the effects of generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) depreciation and amortization of real estate assets.

• NOI provides a measure of rental operations that does not factor in depreciation, amortization and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses.

• EBITDA provides a further measure to evaluate ability to incur and service debt and to fund dividends and other cash needs.

FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) as GAAP net income (loss), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is a useful supplemental measure of the Company’s operating performance. By excluding gains and losses related to sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets, impairment and excluding real estate asset depreciation and amortization (which can vary among owners of identical assets in similar condition based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared period-over-period, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, and operating costs, providing perspective not readily apparent from GAAP net income (loss). Management believes the use of FFO has been beneficial in improving the understanding of operating results of REITs among the investing public and making comparisons of REIT operating results more meaningful. The Company also uses FFO excluding certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to the operational and financial performance of our core business (“Core FFO”). The Company believes that Core FFO provides enhanced comparability for investor evaluations of period-over-period results.

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to FFO. The principal limitation of FFO is that it does not replace GAAP net income (loss) as a performance measure or GAAP cash flow from operations as a liquidity measure. Because FFO excludes significant economic components of GAAP net income (loss) including depreciation and amortization, FFO should be used as a supplement to GAAP net income (loss) and not as an alternative to it. Further, FFO is not intended as a measure of a REIT’s ability to meet debt principal repayments and other cash requirements, nor as a measure of working capital. FFO is calculated in accordance with the Company’s interpretation of standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that interpret the NAREIT definition differently.

NOI is derived from revenues minus property operating expenses and real estate taxes. NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company believes is helpful to investors as a supplemental measure of operating performance because it is an indicator of the return on property investment and provides a method of comparing property performance over time. The Company uses NOI as a key measure when evaluating performance and growth of particular properties and/or groups of properties. The principal limitation of NOI is that it excludes depreciation, amortization, interest expense and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses, all of which are significant costs. Therefore, NOI is a measure of the operating performance of the properties of the Company rather than of the Company overall.

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to NOI. NOI should not be considered to be an alternative to GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of the Company’s financial performance or GAAP cash flow from operating activities as a measure of the Company’s liquidity; nor is it indicative of funds available for the Company’s cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. Because of the inclusion of items such as interest, depreciation, and amortization, the use of GAAP net income (loss) as a performance measure is limited as these items may not accurately reflect the actual change in market value of a property, in the case of depreciation and in the case of interest, may not necessarily be linked to the operating performance of a real estate asset, as it is often incurred at a parent company level and not at a property level.

EBITDA as defined by NAREIT (referred to as “EBITDAre”) is calculated as GAAP net income (loss), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus or minus losses or gains on the disposition of depreciated property (including losses or gains on change of control), plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity’s share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates. EBITDAre is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company uses to evaluate its ability to incur and service debt, fund dividends and other cash needs and cover fixed costs. Investors utilize EBITDAre as a supplemental measure to evaluate and compare investment quality and enterprise value of REITs. The Company also uses EBITDAre excluding certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to measurement of the Company’s performance on a basis that is independent of capital structure (“Recurring EBITDA”).

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to EBITDAre. EBITDAre is not intended to be used as a measure of the Company’s cash generated by operations or its dividend-paying capacity, and should therefore not replace GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of the Company’s financial performance or GAAP cash flow from operating, investing and financing activities as measures of liquidity.

(2) Same Community results reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. Canadian currency figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at 2020 actual exchange rates.

(3) The Same Community occupancy percentage is 96.1 percent for MH, 100.0 percent for RV, and 97.0 percent for the blended MH and RV. The MH and RV blended occupancy is derived from 111,655 developed sites, of which 108,266 were occupied. The Same Community occupancy percentage for 2019 has been adjusted to reflect incremental period-over-period growth from filled expansion sites and the conversion of transient RV sites to annual RV sites. The adjusted Same Community occupancy percentage for 2020 is derived from 110,001 developed sites, of which 108,266 were occupied. The number of developed sites excludes RV transient sites and approximately 1,700 recently completed but vacant MH expansion sites.

(4) This is a transferred asset transaction which has been classified as collateralized receivables and the cash received from this transaction has been classified as a secured borrowing. The interest income and interest expense accrue at the same rate and amount. In November 2019, the Company derecognized the transferred financial assets and secured borrowing as legal isolation criteria to be accounted for as a true sale were satisfied pursuant to the terms of the purchase agreement.

(5) Lines of credit includes the Company’s MH floor plan facility. The effective interest rate on the MH floor plan facility was 7.0 percent for all periods presented. However, the Company pays no interest if the floor plan balance is repaid within 60 days.

(6) Other expense, net was as follows (in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Foreign currency remeasurement loss $ (220 ) $ 4 Contingent liability remeasurement loss (82 ) (71 ) Other expense, net $ (302 ) $ (67 )

(7) The effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities is excluded from these items.

(8) These costs represent the expenses incurred to bring recently acquired properties up to the Company’s operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company’s capitalization policy.

(9) Core FFO(1) includes an adjustment of $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, for estimated loss of earnings in excess of the applicable business interruption deductible in relation to the Company’s Florida Keys communities that required redevelopment due to damages sustained from Hurricane Irma in September 2017.

(10) The renter’s monthly payment includes the site rent and an amount attributable to the home lease. The site rent is reflected in Real Property Operations’ segment revenue. For purposes of management analysis, site rent is included in Rental Program revenue to evaluate the incremental revenue gains associated with the Rental Program, and to assess the overall growth and performance of the Rental Program and financial impact on the Company’s operations.

(11) Same Community results net $9.0 million and $8.5 million of certain utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(12) Same Community supplies and repair expense excludes $0.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, of expenses incurred for recently acquired properties to bring the properties up to the Company’s operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company’s capitalization policy.

(13) Monthly base rent per site pertains to annual RV sites and excludes transient RV sites.

(14) Calculated using actual results without rounding.

(15) Acquisitions and other is comprised of 2 properties acquired and 3 properties that we have an interest in, but do not operate in 2020, forty-two properties acquired in 2019, one property being operated under a temporary use permit, three Florida Keys properties that require redevelopment as a result of damage sustained from Hurricane Irma in 2017, five recently opened ground-up developments, one property undergoing redevelopment, and other miscellaneous transactions and activity.

(16) Includes MH and annual RV sites, and excludes transient RV sites, as applicable.

(17) As of March 31, 2020, total portfolio MH occupancy was 95.8 percent inclusive of the impact of approximately 1,900 recently constructed but vacant MH expansion sites, and annual RV occupancy was 100.0 percent.

(18) Total sites for development were comprised of approximately 76.3 percent for expansion, 17.6 percent for greenfield development and 6.1 percent for redevelopment.

(19) Recurring capital expenditures are necessary to maintain asset quality, including purchasing and replacing assets used to operate the community. These capital expenditures include items such as: major road, driveway, pool improvements; clubhouse renovations; adding or replacing street lights; playground equipment; signage; maintenance facilities; manager housing and property vehicles. The minimum capitalized amount is five hundred dollars.

(20) Lot modification capital expenditures improve the asset quality of the community. These costs are incurred when an existing older home moves out, and the site is prepared for a new home, more often than not, a multi-sectional home. These activities, which are mandated by strict manufacturer’s installation requirements and state building code, include items such as new foundations, driveways, and utility upgrades.

(21) Capital expenditures related to acquisitions represent the purchase price of existing operating communities and land parcels to develop expansions or new communities. These costs for the three months ended March 31, 2020 include $10.9 million of capital improvements identified during due diligence that are necessary to bring the communities to the Company’s operating standards. For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, these costs were $50.7 million and $94.6 million, respectively. These include items such as: upgrading clubhouses; landscaping; new street light systems; new mail delivery systems; pool renovation including larger decks, heaters, and furniture; new maintenance facilities; and new signage including main signs and internal road signs. These are considered acquisition costs and although identified during due diligence, often require 24 to 36 months after closing to complete.

(22) Expansion and development expenditures consist primarily of construction costs and costs necessary to complete home site improvements, such as driveways, sidewalks and landscaping.

(23) Capital costs related to revenue generating activities consist primarily of garages, sheds, sub-metering of water, sewer and electricity. Revenue generating attractions at our RV resorts are also included here and, occasionally, a special capital project requested by residents and accompanied by an extra rental increase will be classified as revenue producing.

(24) Net leased sites do not include occupied sites acquired during that year.

Certain financial information has been revised to reflect reclassifications in prior periods to conform to current period presentation.

Attachment



