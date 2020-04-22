Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2020 First Quarter Results and Provides Update on COVID-19 Effects

There were 696 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,545 in the last 365 days.

NEWS RELEASE

April 22, 2020

Southfield, Michigan, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) and recreational vehicle (“RV”) communities, today reported its first quarter results for 2020 and provided an update on the effects of, and its response to, the COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, total revenues increased $23.0 million, or 8.0 percent, to $310.3 million compared to $287.3 million for the same period in 2019. Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $16.1 million, or $0.17 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $34.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Portfolio Performance

  • Core Funds from Operations (“Core FFO”)(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2020, was $1.22 per diluted share and OP unit (“Share”) as compared to $1.18 in the prior year, an increase of 3.4 percent.
     
  • Same Community(2) Net Operating Income (“NOI”)(1) increased by 6.7 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to the corresponding period in 2019.
     
  • Revenue Producing Sites increased by 300 sites for the three months ended March 31, 2020, bringing total portfolio occupancy to 96.7 percent.
     
  • MH rent collections for the month of April total approximately 98 percent as of April 21, 2020.

Gary Shiffman, Chief Executive Officer of Sun Communities stated, “We want to convey our best wishes for the health and safety of all of our stakeholders during these unprecedented times. Sun is deeply committed to prioritizing the welfare of its residents, guests and team members every day, and in light of the widespread concern over COVID-19 across the nation, we have re-doubled our efforts. We have moved swiftly to develop a rent deferral program for residents that have been adversely impacted by the pandemic and we have taken decisive measures to reduce controllable expenses and preserve the Company’s financial flexibility.”

Mr. Shiffman continued, “The ultimate impact of disruption from the virus will be determined by the length of time that the COVID-19 pandemic remains a threat and depends on a multitude of variables over which we have no control. It is important to remember the pandemic is not a permanent condition, but a point in time that has dramatically impacted consumers, businesses and travel. We know that with time, this disruption will cease, and we firmly believe the fundamental thesis of manufactured housing communities and recreational vehicle resorts remains intact. We offer unparalleled value to our residents and guests in housing and vacationing options. We are confident Sun is prepared to withstand these challenges and navigate this evolving situation with its strong balance sheet, superior properties and dedicated team members.”

COVID-19 and Impact on Operations

Since the declaration of COVID-19 as a pandemic at the beginning of March, the Company has adopted recommendations and protocols from the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization and federal, state and local authorities where it operates, to ensure the safety and well-being of its team members, residents and guests.

The Company is continuing to provide essential services using social distancing techniques and minimal contact. The Company’s community and resort offices are partially staffed with reduced hours and open for essential services only. To promote social distancing, the Company is encouraging its residents to use its online rent payment portals and other payment methods. Amenities have been closed at the direction of state and local municipalities and to prevent social gathering.

Certain of the Company’s RV resorts remain open, where government regulations permit, however all indoor and outdoor activities have been suspended to encourage social distancing. Forty four RV resorts in the northern United States and Canada, that normally would commence operations in early spring, have had their openings delayed and do not yet have confirmed opening dates from local municipalities.

The Company has implemented measures to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the business. These efforts include increasing its cash position, bolstering liquidity and eliminating, reducing or deferring non-essential expenditures. Additionally, the Board of Directors and executive officers have elected to forgo base compensation for at least the second quarter. Cost containment measures have also included the additional furlough of team members and reductions in base compensation for non-furloughed team members. The Company will provide health benefit coverage to furloughed team members, if enrolled, at no cost to the team members.

The impact of stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions is expected to have a significant impact on the Company’s transient RV financial results including a reduction of revenue earned from the rental of sites, ancillary income and fee generation.  These reductions, combined with the potential impact on manufactured housing operations and home selling activities, offset by the Company’s implementation of cost saving measures, could have an estimated net reduction for the second quarter of 2020 of $15.0 - $18.0 million from the Company’s original expectations.


OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Portfolio Occupancy

Total portfolio occupancy was 96.7 percent at March 31, 2020, compared to 96.4 percent at March 31, 2019.

During the three months ended March 31, 2020, revenue producing sites increased by 300 sites, as compared to an increase of 571 revenue producing sites during the three months ended March 31, 2019.


Same Community(2) Results

For the 367 communities owned and operated by the Company since January 1, 2019, NOI(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased 6.7 percent over the same period in 2019, as a result of a 5.2 percent increase in revenues and a 1.8 percent increase in operating expenses. Same Community occupancy(3) increased to 98.4 percent at March 31, 2020 from 96.6 percent at March 31, 2019.


Home Sales

During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company sold 763 homes as compared to 798 homes sold during the same period in 2019.  New home sales volume was 119 and 125 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Rental home sales volume, which are included in total home sales, were 234 and 210 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.


PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

Acquisitions

During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company acquired the following communities:

Community Name   Type   Sites   Development sites   State   Total Purchase Price (in millions)   Month Acquired
Cape Cod (1)   RV   230         MA   $ 13.5     January
Jellystone Natural Bridge   RV   299         VA   $ 11.5     February

(1)      In conjunction with the acquisition, we issued Series E Preferred Operating Partnership (“OP”) Units. As of March 31, 2020, 90,000 Series E Preferred OP Units were outstanding.


BALANCE SHEET AND CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY

Debt Transactions

During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company completed a 15-year, $230.0 million term loan transaction that carries an interest rate of 3.0 percent.  The Company repaid a $99.6 million term loan due to mature in 2021 with an interest rate of 5.8 percent.  Also, during the quarter, the Company repaid four term loans secured by two properties with a weighted average interest rate of 5.8 percent totaling $19.9 million which were set to mature in 2020.

As of March 31, 2020, the Company had $3.9 billion of debt outstanding. The weighted average interest rate was 3.64 percent and the weighted average maturity was 10.6 years. The Company had $382.5 million of unrestricted cash on hand. At period-end the Company’s net debt to trailing twelve-month Recurring EBITDA(1) ratio was 5.6 times.

2020 Distributions

As previously announced, the Company increased its annual distribution by 5.3 percent to $3.16 per common share from $3.00 per common share. The increase began with the distribution declared in March 2020 that was paid after quarter end. While the Company has adopted the annual distribution policy, the amount of each quarterly distribution on the Company’s common stock will be subject to approval by its Board of Directors.


GUIDANCE 2020 UPDATE

The duration of the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis is unknown and its impact is continually evolving. Given the uncertainty surrounding the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations, the Company has withdrawn full year 2020 operational and financial guidance previously issued on February 19, 2020.

When the Company has more clarity on the suspension of travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders, it expects to provide updated guidance for the balance of 2020.


EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call to discuss first quarter operating results will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. (ET). To participate, call toll-free 877-407-9039. Callers outside the U.S. or Canada can access the call at 201-689-8470. A replay will be available following the call through May 7, 2020 and can be accessed toll-free by calling 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671. The Conference ID number for the call and the replay is 13699860. The conference call will be available live on Sun Communities’ website located at www.suncommunities.com. The replay will also be available on the website.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 424 communities comprising nearly 142,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

For more information about Sun Communities, Inc., please visit www.suncommunities.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believes,” “intends,” “should,” “plans,” “estimates,” “approximate,” “guidance,” and similar expressions in this press release that predict or indicate future events and trends and that do not report historical matters.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related stay-at-home orders, quarantine policies and restrictions on travel, trade and business operations; national, regional and local economic climates; the ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels; competitive market forces; the performance of recent acquisitions; the ability to integrate future acquisitions smoothly and efficiently; changes in market rates of interest; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; the ability of manufactured home buyers to obtain financing and the level of repossessions by manufactured home lenders. Further details of potential risks that may affect the Company are described in its periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to provide public updates, revisions or amendments to any forward-looking statements made herein to reflect changes in the Company’s assumptions, expectations of future events, or trends.


Portfolio Overview                                                                           
(As of March 31, 2020)



Financial and Operating Highlights                                                                                                           
(amounts in thousands, except for *)


  Quarter Ended
  3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019
Financial Information                  
Total revenues $ 310,302     $ 301,819     $ 362,443     $ 312,445     $ 287,330  
Net income / (loss) $ (15,478 )   $ 30,685     $ 64,451     $ 45,116     $ 37,127  
Net Income / (loss) attributable to Sun Communities Inc. common stockholders $ (16,086 )   $ 28,547     $ 57,002     $ 40,385     $ 34,331  
Basic earnings / (loss) per share* $ (0.17 )   $ 0.31     $ 0.63     $ 0.46     $ 0.40  
Diluted earnings / (loss) per share* $ (0.17 )   $ 0.31     $ 0.63     $ 0.46     $ 0.40  
                   
Cash distributions declared per common share* $ 0.79     $ 0.75     $ 0.75     $ 0.75     $ 0.75  
                   
Recurring EBITDA (1) $ 156,552     $ 144,738     $ 179,953     $ 151,502     $ 147,714  
FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7)

 		$ 95,046     $ 105,533     $ 119,496     $ 108,112     $ 106,779  
Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7)

 		$ 117,267     $ 104,534     $ 137,369     $ 108,002     $ 106,259  
FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7) per share - fully diluted* $ 0.98     $ 1.11     $ 1.27     $ 1.18     $ 1.19  
Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7) per share - fully diluted* $ 1.22     $ 1.10     $ 1.46     $ 1.18     $ 1.18  
                   
Balance Sheet                  
Total assets $ 8,209,047     $ 7,802,060     $ 7,397,854     $ 7,222,084     $ 7,098,662  
Total debt $ 3,926,494     $ 3,434,402     $ 3,271,341     $ 3,107,775     $ 3,448,117  
Total liabilities $ 4,346,127     $ 3,848,104     $ 3,720,983     $ 3,542,188     $ 3,846,325  


  Quarter Ended
  3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019
Operating Information*                  
Communities 424     422     389     382     379  
                   
Manufactured home sites 93,834     93,821     88,024     87,555     87,425  
Annual RV sites 26,148     26,056     25,756     25,009     24,750  
Transient RV sites 21,880     21,416     20,882     20,585     20,173  
Total sites 141,862     141,293     134,662     133,149     132,348  
                   
MH occupancy 95.8 %   95.5 %   95.7 %   95.7 %   95.4 %
RV occupancy 100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %
Total blended MH and RV occupancy 96.7 %   96.4 %   96.7 %   96.6 %   96.4 %
                   
New home sales 119     140     167     139     125  
Pre-owned home sales 644     668     739     788     673  
Total home sales 763     808     906     927     798  


  Quarter Ended
  3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019
Net Leased Sites (24)                  
MH net leased sites 287     437     296     410     398  
RV net leased sites 13     232     470     258     173  
Total net leased sites 300     669     766     668     571  


Balance Sheets                                                                                                                                              
(amounts in thousands)


    (Unaudited)    
    March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
Assets        
Land   $ 1,418,985     $ 1,414,279  
Land improvements and buildings   6,697,376     6,595,272  
Rental homes and improvements   640,709     627,175  
Furniture, fixtures and equipment   285,922     282,874  
Investment property   9,042,992     8,919,600  
Accumulated depreciation   (1,754,591 )   (1,686,980 )
Investment property, net   7,288,401     7,232,620  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   394,740     34,830  
Marketable securities   55,602     94,727  
Inventory of manufactured homes   64,436     62,061  
Notes and other receivables, net   186,692     157,926  
Other assets, net   219,176     219,896  
Total Assets   $ 8,209,047     $ 7,802,060  
Liabilities        
Mortgage loans payable   $ 3,273,808     $ 3,180,592  
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable   35,249     35,249  
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable   34,663     34,663  
Lines of credit (5)   582,774     183,898  
Distributions payable   75,636     71,704  
Advanced reservation deposits and rent   151,144     133,420  
Accrued expenses and accounts payable   110,512     127,289  
Other liabilities   82,341     81,289  
Total Liabilities   4,346,127     3,848,104  
Commitments and contingencies        
Series D preferred OP units   50,387     50,913  
Equity Interests - NG Sun LLC and NG Whitewater   26,063     27,091  
Stockholders' Equity        
Common stock   933     932  
Additional paid-in capital   5,211,678     5,213,264  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (8,325 )   (1,331 )
Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings   (1,479,424 )   (1,393,141 )
Total Sun Communities, Inc. stockholders' equity   3,724,862     3,819,724  
Noncontrolling interests        
Common and preferred OP units   52,234     47,686  
Consolidated variable interest entities   9,374     8,542  
Total noncontrolling interests   61,608     56,228  
Total Stockholders' Equity   3,786,470     3,875,952  
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Stockholders' Equity   $ 8,209,047     $ 7,802,060  



Statements of Operations - Quarter to Date Comparison
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)


  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2020   March 31, 2019   Change   % Change
Revenues              
Income from real property (excluding transient revenue) $ 212,530     $ 190,565     $ 21,965     11.5 %
Transient revenue 25,255     24,518     737     3.0 %
Revenue from home sales 40,587     39,618     969     2.4 %
Rental home revenue 15,472     13,971     1,501     10.7 %
Ancillary revenue 10,195     10,178     17     0.2 %
Interest income 2,350     4,800     (2,450 )   (51.0 )%
Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net 3,913     3,680     233     6.3 %
Total Revenues 310,302     287,330     22,972     8.0 %
Expenses              
Property operating and maintenance 64,057     57,909     6,148     10.6 %
Real estate taxes 17,176     15,330     1,846     12.0 %
Cost of home sales 30,032     29,277     755     2.6 %
Rental home operating and maintenance 5,494     4,832     662     13.7 %
Ancillary expenses 7,482     7,101     381     5.4 %
Home selling expenses 3,992     3,324     668     20.1 %
General and administrative expenses 25,517     21,887     3,630     16.6 %
Catastrophic weather-related charges, net 606     782     (176 )   (22.5 )%
Depreciation and amortization 83,689     76,556     7,133     9.3 %
Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,279     653     2,626     402.1 %
Interest expense 32,416     34,014     (1,598 )   (4.7 )%
Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity 1,041     1,094     (53 )   (4.8 )%
Total Expenses 274,781     252,759     22,022     8.7 %
Income Before Other Items 35,521     34,571     950     2.7 %
Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of marketable securities (28,647 )   267     (28,914 )   N/M (a)
Gain / (loss) on foreign currency translation (17,479 )   1,965     (19,444 )   N/M (a)
Other expense, net (6) (302 )   (67 )   (235 )   350.7 %
Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable (2,112 )       (2,112 )   N/A
Income from nonconsolidated affiliates 52     388     (336 )   (86.6 )%
Loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates (2,191 )       (2,191 )   N/A
Current tax expense (450 )   (214 )   (236 )   110.3 %
Deferred tax benefit 130     217     (87 )   (40.1 )%
Net Income / (Loss) (15,478 )   37,127     (52,605 )   (141.7 )%
Less: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity 1,570     1,323     247     18.7 %
Less: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (962 )   1,041     (2,003 )   (192.4 )%
Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. (16,086 )   34,763     (50,849 )   (146.3 )%
Less: Preferred stock distribution     432     (432 )   (100.0 )%
Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders $ (16,086 )   $ 34,331     $ (50,417 )   (146.9 )%
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 92,410     85,520     6,890     8.1 %
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 92,935     86,033     6,902     8.0 %
               
Basic earnings / (loss) per share $ (0.17 )   $ 0.40     $ (0.57 )   (142.5 )%
Diluted earnings / (loss) per share $ (0.17 )   $ 0.40     $ (0.57 )   (142.5 )%

(a) Percentage change is not meaningful, (“N/M”)


Outstanding Securities and Capitalization
(amounts in thousands except for *)

Outstanding Securities - As of March 31, 2020
                   
  Number of Units/Shares Outstanding   Conversion Rate*   If Converted   Issuance Price per unit*   Annual Distribution Rate*
Non-convertible Securities                  
Common shares 93,327   N/A   N/A   N/A   $3.16^
                   
Convertible Securities                  
Series A-1 preferred OP units 303   2.4390   738   $ 100   6.0 %
Series A-3 preferred OP units 40   1.8605   75   $ 100   4.5 %
Series C preferred OP units 310   1.1100   345   $ 100   4.5 %
Series D preferred OP units 489   0.8000   391   $ 100   3.8 %
Series E preferred OP units 90   0.6897   62   $ 100   5.25 %
Common OP units 2,408   1.0000   2,408   N/A   Mirrors common shares distributions
^ Annual distribution is based on the last quarterly distribution annualized.


Capitalization - As of March 31, 2020            
             
Equity   Shares   Share Price*   Total
Common shares   93,327     $ 124.85     $ 11,651,876  
Common OP units   2,408     $ 124.85     300,639  
Subtotal   95,735         $ 11,952,515  
             
Series A-1 preferred OP units   738     $ 124.85     $ 92,139  
Series A-3 preferred OP units   75     $ 124.85     9,364  
Series C preferred OP units   345     $ 124.85     43,073  
Series D preferred OP units   391     $ 124.85     48,816  
Series E preferred OP units   62     $ 124.85     7,741  
Total diluted shares outstanding   97,346         $ 12,153,648  
             
Debt            
Mortgage loans payable           $ 3,273,808  
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable           35,249  
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable           34,663  
Lines of credit (5)           582,774  
Total debt           $ 3,926,494  
             
Total Capitalization           $ 16,080,142  


Reconciliations to Non-GAAP Financial Measures


Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to FFO(1)
(amounts in thousands except for per share data)


  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2020   March 31, 2019
Net Income / (Loss) Attributable To Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders $ (16,086 )   $ 34,331  
Adjustments      
Depreciation and amortization 83,752     76,712  
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities 28,647     (267 )
Loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates 2,191      
Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable 2,112      
Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (882 )   723  
Preferred return to preferred OP units 874     527  
Preferred distribution to Series A-4 preferred stock     432  
Gain on disposition of assets, net (5,562 )   (5,679 )
FFO Attributable To Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders And Dilutive Convertible Securities (1) (7)

 $ 95,046     $ 106,779  
Adjustments      
Other acquisition related costs (8) 385     160  
Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,279     653  
Catastrophic weather-related charges, net 606     782  
Loss of earnings - catastrophic weather related (9) 300      
(Gain) / loss on foreign currency translation 17,479     (1,965 )
Other expense, net (6) 302     67  
Deferred tax benefits (130 )   (217 )
Core FFO Attributable To Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders And Dilutive Convertible
Securities (1) (7)

 		$ 117,267     $ 106,259  
       
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 92,410     85,520  
Add      
Common OP units 2,412     2,722  
Common stock issuable upon conversion of stock options 1     1  
Restricted stock 524     512  
Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-3 preferred OP units 75     75  
Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-1 preferred OP units 746     803  
Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series C preferred OP units 345      
Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-4 preferred stock     472  
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Fully Diluted 96,513     90,105  
       
FFO Attributable To Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders And Dilutive Convertible Securities (1) (7) Per Share - Fully Diluted

 $ 0.98     $ 1.19  
Core FFO Attributable To Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders And Dilutive Convertible Securities (1) (7) Per Share - Fully Diluted

 $ 1.22     $ 1.18  



Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to Recurring EBITDA (1)
(amounts in thousands)


  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2020   March 31, 2019
Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders $ (16,086 )   $ 34,331  
Adjustments      
Depreciation and amortization 83,689     76,556  
Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,279     653  
Interest expense 32,416     34,014  
Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity 1,041     1,094  
Current tax expense 450     214  
Deferred tax benefit (130 )   (217 )
Income from nonconsolidated affiliates (52 )   (388 )
Less: Gain on dispositions of assets, net (5,562 )   (5,679 )
EBITDAre (1) $ 99,045     $ 140,578  
Adjustments      
Catastrophic weather related charges, net 606     782  
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities 28,647     (267 )
(Gain) / loss on foreign currency translation 17,479     (1,965 )
Other expense, net (6) 302     67  
Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable 2,112      
Loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates 2,191      
Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity 1,570     1,323  
Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (962 )   1,041  
Preferred stock distribution     432  
Plus: Gain on dispositions of assets, net 5,562     5,679  
Recurring EBITDA (1) $ 156,552     $ 147,670  



Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to NOI (1)
(amounts in thousands)


  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2020   March 31, 2019
Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders $ (16,086 )   $ 34,331  
Other revenues (6,263 )   (8,480 )
Home selling expenses 3,992     3,324  
General and administrative expenses 25,517     21,887  
Catastrophic weather-related charges, net 606     782  
Depreciation and amortization 83,689     76,556  
Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,279     653  
Interest expense 32,416     34,014  
Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity 1,041     1,094  
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities 28,647     (267 )
(Gain) / loss on foreign currency translation 17,479     (1,965 )
Other expense, net (6) 302     67  
Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable 2,112      
Income from nonconsolidated affiliates (52 )   (388 )
Loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates 2,191      
Current tax expense 450     214  
Deferred tax benefit (130 )   (217 )
Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity 1,570     1,323  
Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (962 )   1,041  
Preferred stock distribution     432  
NOI (1) / Gross Profit $ 179,798     $ 164,401  


  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2020   March 31, 2019
Real Property NOI (1) $ 156,552     $ 141,844  
Home Sales NOI (1) / Gross Profit 10,555     10,341  
Rental Program NOI (1) 27,985     26,017  
Ancillary NOI (1) / Gross Profit 2,713     3,077  
Site rent from Rental Program (included in Real Property NOI) (1) (10) (18,007 )   (16,878 )
NOI (1) / Gross Profit $ 179,798     $ 164,401  



Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures


Debt Analysis
(amounts in thousands)


  Quarter Ended
  3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019
Debt Outstanding                  
Mortgage loans payable $ 3,273,808     $ 3,180,592     $ 2,967,128     $ 2,863,485     $ 2,879,017  
Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables (4)         93,669     98,299     102,676  
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable 35,249     35,249     35,249     35,249     35,249  
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable 34,663     34,663     34,663     34,663     34,663  
Lines of credit (5) 582,774     183,898     140,632     76,079     396,512  
Total debt $ 3,926,494     $ 3,434,402     $ 3,271,341     $ 3,107,775     $ 3,448,117  
                   
% Fixed / Floating                  
Fixed 85.2 %   94.7 %   95.7 %   97.6 %   88.5 %
Floating 14.8 %   5.3 %   4.3 %   2.4 %   11.5 %
Total 100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %
                   
Weighted Average Interest Rates                  
Mortgage loans payable 3.91 %   4.05 %   4.13 %   4.24 %   4.24 %
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable 6.00 %   6.00 %   6.00 %   6.00 %   6.00 %
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable 5.93 %   6.50 %   6.50 %   6.50 %   6.50 %
Lines of credit (5) 1.85 %   2.71 %   3.23 %   3.34 %   3.73 %
Average before secured borrowings (4) 3.64 %   4.03 %   4.14 %   4.27 %   4.22 %
Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables (4) %   %   9.92 %   9.93 %   9.94 %
Total average 3.64 %   4.03 %   4.30 %   4.44 %   4.39 %
                   
Debt Ratios                  
Net Debt / Recurring EBITDA (1) (TTM) 5.6     5.5     5.3     5.2     6.0  
Net Debt / Enterprise Value 22.6 %   19.0 %   18.7 %   20.2 %   24.1 %
Net Debt / Gross Assets 35.6 %   36.0 %   36.0 %   35.1 %   39.8 %
                   
Coverage Ratios                  
Recurring EBITDA (1) (TTM) / Interest 4.5   4.4   4.4   4.2   4.1
Recurring EBITDA (1) (TTM) / Interest + Pref. Distributions + Pref. Stock Distribution 4.3   4.2   4.2   4.0   3.9


Maturities / Principal Amortization Next Five Years 2020   2021   2022   2023   2024
Mortgage loans payable                  
Maturities $     $ 51,053     $ 82,155     $ 185,618     $ 315,330  
Principal amortization 44,024     60,499     61,326     60,604     57,082  
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable         35,249          
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable                 27,373  
Lines of credit (5) 7,206     13,977     10,000     551,912      
Total $ 51,230     $ 125,529     $ 188,730     $ 798,134     $ 399,785  
                   
Weighted average rate of maturities %   5.97 %   4.46 %   4.08 %   4.47 %


Real Property Operations – Same Community(2)                                                     
(amounts in thousands except for Other Information)

  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2020   March 31, 2019   Change   % Change
Financial Information              
Income from real property (11) $ 214,672     $ 204,138     $ 10,534     5.2 %
               
Property operating expenses              
Payroll and benefits 18,812     18,424     388     2.1 %
Legal, taxes, and insurance 2,888     2,339     549     23.5 %
Utilities (11) 15,110     15,720     (610 )   (3.9 )%
Supplies and repair (12) 6,129     6,302     (173 )   (2.7 )%
Other 5,567     5,405     162     3.0 %
Real estate taxes 15,964     15,160     804     5.3 %
Property operating expenses 64,470     63,350     1,120     1.8 %
Real Property NOI (1) $ 150,202     $ 140,788     $ 9,414     6.7 %


  As of          
  March 31, 2020   March 31, 2019   Change   % Change  
Other Information                
Number of properties 367     367     -      
                 
MH occupancy (3) 96.1 %              
RV occupancy (3) 100.0 %              
MH & RV blended occupancy (3) 97.0 %              
                 
Adjusted MH occupancy (3) 97.9 %              
Adjusted RV occupancy (3) 100.0 %              
Adjusted MH & RV blended occupancy (3) 98.4 %   96.6 %   1.8 %      
                 
Monthly base rent per site - MH $ 589     $ 567     $ 22     4.0 % (14)
Monthly base rent per site - RV (13) $ 495     $ 467     $ 28     5.8 % (14)
Monthly base rent per site - Total (13) $ 567     $ 544     $ 23     4.3 % (14)



Home Sales Summary           
(amounts in thousands except for *)


  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2020   March 31, 2019   Change   % Change
Financial Information              
New homes              
New home sales $ 15,596     $ 15,381     $ 215     1.4 %
New home cost of sales 12,610     13,146     (536 )   (4.1 )%
NOI (1) / Gross Profit  – new homes 2,986     2,235     751     33.6 %
Gross margin % – new homes 19.1 %   14.5 %   4.6 %    
Average selling price – new homes* $ 131,059     $ 123,048     $ 8,011     6.5 %
               
Pre-owned homes              
Pre-owned home sales $ 24,991     $ 24,237     $ 754     3.1 %
Pre-owned home cost of sales 17,422     16,131     1,291     8.0 %
NOI (1) / Gross Profit – pre-owned homes 7,569     8,106     (537 )   (6.6 )%
Gross margin % – pre-owned homes 30.3 %   33.4 %   (3.1 )%    
Average selling price – pre-owned homes* $ 38,806     $ 36,013     $ 2,793     7.8 %
               
Total home sales              
Revenue from home sales 40,587     39,618     969     2.4 %
Cost of home sales 30,032     29,277     755     2.6 %
NOI (1) / Gross Profit – home sales $ 10,555     $ 10,341     $ 214     2.1 %
               
Statistical Information              
New home sales volume* 119     125     (6 )   (4.8 )%
Pre-owned home sales volume* 644     673     (29 )   (4.3 )%
Total home sales volume * 763     798     (35 )   (4.4 )%

               


Rental Program Summary    
(amounts in thousands except for *)


  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2020   March 31, 2019   Change   % Change
Financial Information              
Revenues              
Rental home revenue $ 15,472     $ 13,971     $ 1,501     10.7 %
Site rent from Rental Program (1) (10) 18,007     16,878     1,129     6.7 %
Rental Program revenue 33,479     30,849     2,630     8.5 %
               
Expenses              
Repairs and refurbishment 2,953     2,349     604     25.7 %
Taxes and insurance 2,013     1,864     149     8.0 %
Other 528     619     (91 )   (14.7 )%
Rental Program operating and maintenance 5,494     4,832     662     13.7 %
Rental Program NOI (1) $ 27,985     $ 26,017     $ 1,968     7.6 %
               
Other Information              
Number of sold rental homes* 234     210     24     11.4 %
Number of occupied rentals, end of period* 11,431     11,170     261     2.3 %
Investment in occupied rental homes, end of period $ 596,319     $ 547,844     $ 48,475     8.8 %
Weighted average monthly rental rate, end of period* $ 1,009     $ 963     $ 46     4.8 %



Acquisitions and Other Summary (15)
(amounts in thousands except for statistical data)


    Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2020
Financial Information    
Revenues    
Income from real property   $ 14,148  
     
Property and operating expenses    
Payroll and benefits   2,518  
Legal, taxes & insurance   292  
Utilities   1,699  
Supplies and repairs   901  
Other   1,176  
Real estate taxes   1,212  
Property operating expenses   7,798  
Net operating income (NOI) (1)   $ 6,350  
     
     
Other Information   March 31, 2020
Number of properties   57  
Occupied sites   7,730  
Developed sites   8,327  
Occupancy %   92.8 %
Transient sites   3,300  



Property Summary                    
(includes MH and Annual RVs)
                     
COMMUNITIES   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019
FLORIDA                    
Communities   125     125     125     125     125  
Developed sites (16)   39,380     39,230     39,067     38,879     38,878  
Occupied (16)   38,526     38,346     38,155     37,944     37,932  
Occupancy % (16)   97.8 %   97.7 %   97.7 %   97.6 %   97.6 %
Sites for development   1,527     1,527     1,633     1,638     1,685  
MICHIGAN                    
Communities   72     72     72     72     72  
Developed sites (16)   27,883     27,905     27,906     27,891     27,777  
Occupied (16)   26,863     26,785     26,677     26,591     26,430  
Occupancy % (16)   96.3 %   96.0 %   95.6 %   95.3 %   95.2 %
Sites for development   1,115     1,115     1,115     1,115     1,202  
TEXAS                    
Communities   23     23     23     23     23  
Developed sites (16)   7,627     7,615     7,098     6,997     6,953  
Occupied (16)   7,076     7,006     6,834     6,683     6,529  
Occupancy % (16)   92.8 %   92.0 %   96.3 %   95.5 %   93.9 %
Sites for development   555     555     1,086     1,100     1,107  
CALIFORNIA                    
Communities   31     31     31     31     31  
Developed sites (16)   5,986     5,981     5,963     5,946     5,949  
Occupied (16)   5,948     5,941     5,917     5,896     5,902  
Occupancy % (16)   99.4 %   99.3 %   99.2 %   99.2 %   99.2 %
Sites for development   302     302     302     56     56  
ARIZONA                    
Communities   13     13     13     13     13  
Developed sites (16)   4,268     4,263     4,239     4,235     4,238  
Occupied (16)   3,923     3,892     3,852     3,842     3,830  
Occupancy % (16)   91.9 %   91.3 %   90.9 %   90.7 %   90.4 %
Sites for development                    
ONTARIO, CANADA                    
Communities   15     15     15     15     15  
Developed sites (16)   3,977     4,031     4,022     3,929     3,832  
Occupied (16)   3,977     4,031     4,022     3,929     3,832  
Occupancy % (16)   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %
Sites for development   1,608     1,611     1,675     1,675     1,675  
INDIANA                    
Communities   11     11     11     11     11  
Developed sites (16)   3,087     3,087     3,089     3,089     3,089  
Occupied (16)   2,914     2,900     2,870     2,849     2,823  
Occupancy % (16)   94.4 %   93.9 %   92.9 %   92.2 %   91.4 %
Sites for development   277     277     277     277     277  
OHIO                    
Communities   9     9     9     9     9  
Developed sites (16)   2,768     2,770     2,770     2,770     2,770  
Occupied (16)   2,702     2,716     2,703     2,705     2,704  
Occupancy % (16)   97.6 %   98.1 %   97.6 %   97.7 %   97.6 %
Sites for development   59     59     59     59     59  
                     
COLORADO                    
Communities   10     10     10     8     8  
Developed sites (16)   2,423     2,423     2,423     2,335     2,335  
Occupied (16)   2,318     2,322     2,325     2,323     2,323  
Occupancy % (16)   95.7 %   95.8 %   96.0 %   99.5 %   99.5 %
Sites for development   1,867     1,867     1,973     2,129     2,129  
OTHER STATES                    
Communities   115     113     80     75     72  
Developed sites (16)   22,583     22,572     17,203     16,493     16,354  
Occupied (16)   21,749     21,678     16,657     16,026     15,826  
Occupancy % (16)   96.3 %   96.0 %   96.8 %   97.2 %   96.8 %
Sites for development   2,980     2,980     2,437     2,705     2,987  
TOTAL - PORTFOLIO                    
Communities   424     422     389     382     379  
Developed sites (16)   119,982     119,877     113,780     112,564     112,175  
Occupied (16)   115,996     115,617     110,012     108,788     108,131  
Occupancy % (16)   96.7 % (17) 96.4 %   96.7 %   96.6 %   96.4 %
Sites for development (18)   10,290     10,293     10,557     10,754     11,177  
% Communities age restricted   34.0 %   34.1 %   30.8 %   31.4 %   31.7 %
                     
TRANSIENT RV PORTFOLIO SUMMARY                    
Location                    
Florida   5,311     5,465     5,506     5,693     5,650  
California   1,947     1,952     1,970     1,985     1,975  
Texas   1,612     1,623     1,642     1,693     1,717  
Maryland   1,488     1,488     1,426     1,380     1,375  
Arizona   1,392     1,397     1,421     1,424     1,421  
Ontario, Canada   1,009     939     937     1,043     1,131  
New York   916     923     924     935     929  
New Jersey   875     864     868     875     906  
Maine   828     811     821     848     857  
Utah   750     753     560     562     562  
Virginia   630     324     329     358     369  
Michigan   590     570     569     584     611  
Other states   4,532     4,307     3,909     3,205     2,670  
Total transient RV sites   21,880     21,416     20,882     20,585     20,173  



Capital Improvements, Development, and Acquisitions   
(amounts in thousands except for *)


   Recurring Capital Expenditures
Average/Site* 		Recurring
Capital Expenditures (19) 		 Lot Modifications (20) Acquisitions (21)  Expansion &
Development (22) 		Revenue Producing/Expense Reduction projects (23)
YTD 2020 $ 50   $ 5,889   $ 7,923   $ 37,076   $ 60,218   $ 4,351  
2019 $ 345   $ 30,382   $ 31,135   $ 930,668   $ 281,808   $ 9,638  
2018 $ 263   $ 24,265   $ 22,867   $ 414,840   $ 152,672   $ 3,864  



Operating Statistics for MH and Annual RVs


LOCATIONS   Resident Move-outs   Net Leased Sites (24)   New Home Sales   Pre-owned Home Sales   Brokered  Re-sales
Florida   376     180     40     63     358  
Michigan   215     78     8     298     31  
Ontario, Canada   375     (54 )   6     6     21  
Texas   79     70     11     77     11  
Arizona   20     31     14     6     42  
Indiana   25     14     1     63     3  
Ohio   47     (14 )       30     2  
California   25     7     7     3     22  
Colorado   4     (4 )       7     8  
Other states   580     (8 )   32     91     61  
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020   1,746     300     119     644     559  


TOTAL FOR YEAR ENDED   Resident Move-outs   Net Leased Sites (24)   New Home Sales   Pre-owned Home Sales   Brokered  Re-sales
2019   4,139     2,674     571     2,868     2,231  
2018   3,435     2,600     526     3,103     2,147  


PERCENTAGE TRENDS   Resident Move-outs   Resident  Re-sales
2020 (TTM)   2.8 %   6.8 %
2019   2.6 %   6.6 %
2018   2.4 %   7.2 %


Footnotes and Definitions                                                                

(1)Investors in and analysts following the real estate industry utilize funds from operations (“FFO”), net operating income (“NOI”), and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) as supplemental performance measures. The Company believes that FFO, NOI, and EBITDA are appropriate measures given their wide use by and relevance to investors and analysts. Additionally, FFO, NOI, and EBITDA are commonly used in various ratios, pricing multiples, yields and returns and valuation calculations used to measure financial position, performance and value.

•   FFO, reflecting the assumption that real estate values rise or fall with market conditions, principally adjusts for the effects of generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) depreciation and amortization of real estate assets. 

•   NOI provides a measure of rental operations that does not factor in depreciation, amortization and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses. 

•   EBITDA provides a further measure to evaluate ability to incur and service debt and to fund dividends and other cash needs.

FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) as GAAP net income (loss), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is a useful supplemental measure of the Company’s operating performance. By excluding gains and losses related to sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets, impairment and excluding real estate asset depreciation and amortization (which can vary among owners of identical assets in similar condition based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared period-over-period, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, and operating costs, providing perspective not readily apparent from GAAP net income (loss). Management believes the use of FFO has been beneficial in improving the understanding of operating results of REITs among the investing public and making comparisons of REIT operating results more meaningful. The Company also uses FFO excluding certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to the operational and financial performance of our core business (“Core FFO”). The Company believes that Core FFO provides enhanced comparability for investor evaluations of period-over-period results.

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to FFO. The principal limitation of FFO is that it does not replace GAAP net income (loss) as a performance measure or GAAP cash flow from operations as a liquidity measure. Because FFO excludes significant economic components of GAAP net income (loss) including depreciation and amortization, FFO should be used as a supplement to GAAP net income (loss) and not as an alternative to it. Further, FFO is not intended as a measure of a REIT’s ability to meet debt principal repayments and other cash requirements, nor as a measure of working capital. FFO is calculated in accordance with the Company’s interpretation of standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that interpret the NAREIT definition differently.

NOI is derived from revenues minus property operating expenses and real estate taxes. NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company believes is helpful to investors as a supplemental measure of operating performance because it is an indicator of the return on property investment and provides a method of comparing property performance over time. The Company uses NOI as a key measure when evaluating performance and growth of particular properties and/or groups of properties. The principal limitation of NOI is that it excludes depreciation, amortization, interest expense and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses, all of which are significant costs. Therefore, NOI is a measure of the operating performance of the properties of the Company rather than of the Company overall.

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to NOI. NOI should not be considered to be an alternative to GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of the Company’s financial performance or GAAP cash flow from operating activities as a measure of the Company’s liquidity; nor is it indicative of funds available for the Company’s cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. Because of the inclusion of items such as interest, depreciation, and amortization, the use of GAAP net income (loss) as a performance measure is limited as these items may not accurately reflect the actual change in market value of a property, in the case of depreciation and in the case of interest, may not necessarily be linked to the operating performance of a real estate asset, as it is often incurred at a parent company level and not at a property level.

EBITDA as defined by NAREIT (referred to as “EBITDAre”) is calculated as GAAP net income (loss), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus or minus losses or gains on the disposition of depreciated property (including losses or gains on change of control), plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity’s share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates. EBITDAre is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company uses to evaluate its ability to incur and service debt, fund dividends and other cash needs and cover fixed costs. Investors utilize EBITDAre as a supplemental measure to evaluate and compare investment quality and enterprise value of REITs. The Company also uses EBITDAre excluding certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to measurement of the Company’s performance on a basis that is independent of capital structure (“Recurring EBITDA”).

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to EBITDAre. EBITDAre is not intended to be used as a measure of the Company’s cash generated by operations or its dividend-paying capacity, and should therefore not replace GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of the Company’s financial performance or GAAP cash flow from operating, investing and financing activities as measures of liquidity.

(2)  Same Community results reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. Canadian currency figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at 2020 actual exchange rates.

(3)   The Same Community occupancy percentage is 96.1 percent for MH, 100.0 percent for RV, and 97.0 percent for the blended MH and RV. The MH and RV blended occupancy is derived from 111,655 developed sites, of which 108,266 were occupied. The Same Community occupancy percentage for 2019 has been adjusted to reflect incremental period-over-period growth from filled expansion sites and the conversion of transient RV sites to annual RV sites. The adjusted Same Community occupancy percentage for 2020 is derived from 110,001 developed sites, of which 108,266 were occupied. The number of developed sites excludes RV transient sites and approximately 1,700 recently completed but vacant MH expansion sites.

(4)  This is a transferred asset transaction which has been classified as collateralized receivables and the cash received from this transaction has been classified as a secured borrowing. The interest income and interest expense accrue at the same rate and amount. In November 2019, the Company derecognized the transferred financial assets and secured borrowing as legal isolation criteria to be accounted for as a true sale were satisfied pursuant to the terms of the purchase agreement.

(5)  Lines of credit includes the Company’s MH floor plan facility. The effective interest rate on the MH floor plan facility was 7.0 percent for all periods presented. However, the Company pays no interest if the floor plan balance is repaid within 60 days.

(6)   Other expense, net was as follows (in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2020   March 31, 2019
Foreign currency remeasurement loss $ (220 )   $ 4  
Contingent liability remeasurement loss (82 )   (71 )
Other expense, net $ (302 )   $ (67 )

(7)  The effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities is excluded from these items.

(8)   These costs represent the expenses incurred to bring recently acquired properties up to the Company’s operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company’s capitalization policy.

(9)   Core FFO(1) includes an adjustment of $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, for estimated loss of earnings in excess of the applicable business interruption deductible in relation to the Company’s Florida Keys communities that required redevelopment due to damages sustained from Hurricane Irma in September 2017.

(10) The renter’s monthly payment includes the site rent and an amount attributable to the home lease. The site rent is reflected in Real Property Operations’ segment revenue. For purposes of management analysis, site rent is included in Rental Program revenue to evaluate the incremental revenue gains associated with the Rental Program, and to assess the overall growth and performance of the Rental Program and financial impact on the Company’s operations.

(11) Same Community results net $9.0 million and $8.5 million of certain utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(12) Same Community supplies and repair expense excludes $0.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, of expenses incurred for recently acquired properties to bring the properties up to the Company’s operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company’s capitalization policy.

(13) Monthly base rent per site pertains to annual RV sites and excludes transient RV sites.

(14) Calculated using actual results without rounding.

(15) Acquisitions and other is comprised of 2 properties acquired and 3 properties that we have an interest in, but do not operate in 2020, forty-two properties acquired in 2019, one property being operated under a temporary use permit, three Florida Keys properties that require redevelopment as a result of damage sustained from Hurricane Irma in 2017, five recently opened ground-up developments, one property undergoing redevelopment, and other miscellaneous transactions and activity.

(16) Includes MH and annual RV sites, and excludes transient RV sites, as applicable.

(17) As of March 31, 2020, total portfolio MH occupancy was 95.8 percent inclusive of the impact of approximately 1,900 recently constructed but vacant MH expansion sites, and annual RV occupancy was 100.0 percent.

(18) Total sites for development were comprised of approximately 76.3 percent for expansion, 17.6 percent for greenfield development and 6.1 percent for redevelopment.

(19) Recurring capital expenditures are necessary to maintain asset quality, including purchasing and replacing assets used to operate the community. These capital expenditures include items such as: major road, driveway, pool improvements; clubhouse renovations; adding or replacing street lights; playground equipment; signage; maintenance facilities; manager housing and property vehicles. The minimum capitalized amount is five hundred dollars.

(20) Lot modification capital expenditures improve the asset quality of the community. These costs are incurred when an existing older home moves out, and the site is prepared for a new home, more often than not, a multi-sectional home. These activities, which are mandated by strict manufacturer’s installation requirements and state building code, include items such as new foundations, driveways, and utility upgrades.

(21) Capital expenditures related to acquisitions represent the purchase price of existing operating communities and land parcels to develop expansions or new communities. These costs for the three months ended March 31, 2020 include $10.9 million of capital improvements identified during due diligence that are necessary to bring the communities to the Company’s operating standards.  For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, these costs were $50.7 million and $94.6 million, respectively. These include items such as: upgrading clubhouses; landscaping; new street light systems; new mail delivery systems; pool renovation including larger decks, heaters, and furniture; new maintenance facilities; and new signage including main signs and internal road signs. These are considered acquisition costs and although identified during due diligence, often require 24 to 36 months after closing to complete.

(22) Expansion and development expenditures consist primarily of construction costs and costs necessary to complete home site improvements, such as driveways, sidewalks and landscaping.

(23) Capital costs related to revenue generating activities consist primarily of garages, sheds, sub-metering of water, sewer and electricity. Revenue generating attractions at our RV resorts are also included here and, occasionally, a special capital project requested by residents and accompanied by an extra rental increase will be classified as revenue producing.

(24) Net leased sites do not include occupied sites acquired during that year.

        Certain financial information has been revised to reflect reclassifications in prior periods to conform to current period presentation.

Attachment

