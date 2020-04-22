There were 690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,542 in the last 365 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Operating Results for Q1 2020

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced operating results for the first quarter of 2020.

"Our focus during this unprecedented time is on keeping our employees safe and continuing to serve our clients and communities," said Keith Cargill, CEO. "We have taken deliberate actions to ensure that our balance sheet remains strong, including increases in liquidity and reserves supported by a strong capital position. We remain committed to a timely closing of our pending merger with Independent Bank Group and believe our combined strength will enable us to better serve our clients and build long-term shareholder value."

  • Strong balance sheet positioning in the first quarter of 2020 included deliberate increases in liquidity and funding sources to support current and future client needs.
  • Over 90% of employees working virtually since early March with little to no impact on client experience.
  • Net loss of $16.7 million ($0.38 per share) reported for the first quarter of 2020 attributable to a $96.0 million ($1.50 per share) provision for credit losses driven by the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, coupled with increases in charge-offs and criticized loans and reserve build related to the global COVID-19 pandemic, MSR impairment of $10.0 million ($0.16 per share) and merger-related expenses of $7.3 million ($0.11 per share).

FINANCIAL SUMMARY
(Dollars and shares in thousands)

  Q1 2020   Q1 2019   % Change
QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS          
Net income/(loss) $ (16,687 )   $ 82,839     (120 )%
Net income/(loss) available to common stockholders $ (19,125 )   $ 80,401     (124 )%
Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share $ (0.38 )   $ 1.60     (124 )%
Diluted common shares 50,475     50,345     %
ROA (0.20 )%   1.26 %    
ROE (2.85 )%   13.58 %    
BALANCE SHEET          
LHS $ 774,064     $ 1,901,637     (59 )%
LHI, mortgage finance 7,588,803     6,299,710     20 %
LHI 16,857,579     17,061,590     (1 )%
Total LHI 24,446,382     23,361,300     5 %
Total loans 25,220,446     25,262,937     %
Total assets 35,879,416     28,383,111     26 %
Demand deposits 9,420,303     6,743,607     40 %
Total deposits 27,134,263     20,650,127     31 %
Stockholders’ equity 2,803,533     2,581,942     9 %

DETAILED FINANCIALS

During the first quarter of 2020, all of us have faced an unprecedented time as our country deals with the health challenges of COVID-19. Actions by US federal, state and foreign governments to address the pandemic, including travel bans and school, business and entertainment venue closures, have resulted in economic weakness and market volatility. Significant uncertainties as to future economic conditions exist, and we have acted in a deliberate way to ensure that we have the balance sheet strength to serve our clients. Our actions include record levels of on balance sheet liquidity and increased capital ratio levels. Additionally, the economic pressures, coupled with the implementation of an expected loss methodology as required by CECL have contributed to an increased provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2020. We are more committed than ever to meeting the demands of our clients. We have responded quickly and nimbly to address changing economic pressures and our infrastructure has been resilient in dealing with the many demands of a dispersed workforce. Just as we were able to make quick and deliberate decisions to address near-term challenges, we will be equally ready when the world returns to more normal times and we will capitalize on the lessons learned from these unprecedented times.

For the first quarter of 2020, we reported a net loss of $16.7 million and net loss available to common stockholders of $19.1 million, compared to net income of $82.8 million and net income available to common stockholders of $80.4 million for the same period in 2019. On a fully diluted basis, earnings/(loss) per common share were $(0.38) for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to $1.60 for the same period of 2019. The decline in net income for the first quarter of 2020 resulted primarily from a $76.0 million increase in the provision for credit losses. The first quarter of 2020 also includes $10.0 million in MSR impairment ($0.16 per share) and $7.3 million ($0.11 per share) in merger-related expenses.

During the first quarter of 2020, we adopted ASU 2016-13 "Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments", which replaces the incurred loss methodology with an expected loss methodology that is referred to as the Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") methodology. Upon adoption, the allowance for credit losses was increased by $9.1 million, with no impact to the consolidated statement of income. We recorded a $96.0 million provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2020 utilizing the newly adopted CECL methodology, a significant increase from prior quarters. The increase resulted primarily from increases in criticized loans and charge-offs, as well as the impact of reserve build related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the $96.0 million provision, $55.0 million related to two large energy loans that were previously identified as problem loans that experienced further deterioration during the first quarter of 2020 exacerbated by the sharp decline in commodity prices, and approximately $30.0 million related to COVID-19 reserve build. In total, $1.8 billion of loans in categories that are expected to be more significantly impacted by COVID-19 were proactively downgraded, primarily to lower pass-rated grades. We recorded $57.7 million in net charge-offs during the first quarter of 2020, including $37.3 million in energy charge-offs and $15.6 million in leveraged lending charge-offs, all of which were loans that have been previously identified, compared to $12.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 and $4.6 million during the first quarter of 2019. Criticized loans totaled $675.9 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $584.1 million at December 31, 2019 and $602.8 million at March 31, 2019.

Non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $219.2 million at March 31, 2020, a decrease of $6.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and an increase of $85.5 million compared to the first quarter of 2019. The year-over-year increase is primarily related to our energy and leveraged lending portfolios, with non-accrual energy loans and non-accrual leveraged lending loans totaling $151.9 million (69% of total NPAs) and $50.0 million (23% of total NPAs), respectively, at March 31, 2020. The ratio of NPAs to total LHI plus other real estate owned ("OREO") for the first quarter of 2020 was 0.90 percent, compared to 0.91 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 0.57 percent for the first quarter of 2019.

Net interest income was $228.3 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $248.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $235.6 million for the first quarter of 2019. The linked quarter decrease in net interest income was due primarily to decreases in yields on loans and liquidity assets, as well as a decrease in average total loans, partially offset by a decrease in funding costs. Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2020 was 2.78 percent, a decrease of 17 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 95 basis points from the first quarter of 2019. LHI yields, excluding mortgage finance loans, decreased 27 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2019, and decreased 93 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2019. Mortgage finance LHI yields for the first quarter of 2020 decreased 3 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and decreased 66 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2019. The shift in earning assets, primarily the increase in liquidity assets, also contributed to the decrease in net interest margin. Total cost of deposits for the first quarter of 2020 decreased 9 basis points to 0.90 percent compared to 0.99 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019, and decreased 43 basis points from 1.33 percent for the first quarter of 2019.

Non-interest income decreased $6.0 million, or 34 percent, during the first quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, and decreased $18.2 million, or 61 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2019. The linked quarter decrease is primarily related to decreases in net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS and other non-interest income, partially offset by an increase in swap fees. The year-over-year decrease is primarily related to decreases in net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS and other non-interest income, partially offset by increases in brokered loan fees, servicing income and swap fees.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2020 increased $6.7 million, or 4 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, and increased $25.0 million, or 18 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2019. The linked quarter increase in non-interest expense was primarily related to increases in servicing-related expenses and merger-related expenses, partially offset by decreases in salaries and employee benefits, marketing and legal and professional expenses. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to increases in legal and professional and communications and technology expenses, as well as servicing-related expenses and merger-related expenses, partially offset by a decrease in marketing expense.

Texas Capital Bank is well capitalized under regulatory guidelines as of March 31, 2020. Our CET 1, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios were 9.3%, 10.2%, 12.0% and 8.5%, respectively, at March 31, 2020, compared to 8.9%, 9.8%, 11.4% and 8.4%, respectively, at December 31, 2019. At March 31, 2020, our ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 7.3% percent compared 8.2% at December 31, 2019.

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 1000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. On December 9, 2019, Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (“TCBI”), announced that it had entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Independent Bank Group, Inc. (“IBTX”), which provides that, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein, TCBI will merge with and into IBTX (the “Merger”), with IBTX as the surviving entity in the Merger. For additional information see the related filings by TCBI with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Forward Looking Statements

This communication may be deemed to include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the financial condition, results of operations, business plans and the future performance of TCBI. These statements are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “forecast,” “could,” “projects,” “intend” and similar expressions. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. A number of factors, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the credit quality of our loan portfolio, general economic conditions in the United States and in our markets, including the continued impact on our customers from volatility in oil and gas prices, the material risks and uncertainties for the U.S. and world economies, and for our business, resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, expectations regarding rates of default and credit losses, volatility in the mortgage industry, our business strategies, and our expectations about future financial performance, future growth and earnings, the appropriateness of our allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses, the impact of changing regulatory requirements and legislative changes on our business, increased competition, interest rate risk, new lines of business, new product or service offerings and new technologies, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement between IBTX and TCBI, the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against IBTX or TCBI, delays in completing the transaction, the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction) and shareholder approvals or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the transaction on a timely basis or at all, the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where IBTX and TCBI do business, the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities, potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction, the ability to complete the transaction and integration of IBTX and TCBI successfully. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, as well as a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our business, can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information contained in this communication speaks only as of its date. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, TCBI disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

Additional Information About the Merger and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed merger between IBTX and TCBI, IBTX filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC to register the shares of IBTX’s capital stock to be issued in connection with the merger. The registration statement includes a joint proxy statement/prospectus. The registration statement has not yet become effective. After the Form S-4 is effective, a definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus will be sent to the shareholders of IBTX and TCBI seeking their approval of the proposed transaction.

INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS INCLUDED WITHIN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4 AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION BECAUSE THESE DOCUMENTS DO AND WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT IBTX, TCBI AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.

Investors and security holders may obtain copies of these documents free of charge through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov or from IBTX at its website, www.ibtx.com, or from TCBI at its website, www.texascapitalbank.com. Documents filed with the SEC by IBTX will be available free of charge by accessing the Investor Relations page of IBTX’s website at www.ibtx.com or, alternatively, by directing a request by telephone or mail to Independent Bank Group, Inc., 7777 Henneman Way, McKinney, Texas 75070, (972) 562-9004, and documents filed with the SEC by TCBI will be available free of charge by accessing TCBI’s website at www.texascapitalbank.com under the tab “About Us,” and then under the heading “Investor Relations” or, alternatively, by directing a request by telephone or mail to Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc., 2000 McKinney Avenue, Suite 700, Dallas, Texas 75201, (214) 932-6600.

Participants in the Solicitation

IBTX, TCBI and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of IBTX and TCBI in connection with the proposed transaction under the rules of the SEC. Certain information regarding the interests of these participants and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the joint proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed transaction when it becomes available. Additional information about IBTX, and its directors and executive officers, may be found in IBTX’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 2, 2020, as amended by IBTX’s Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on March 6, 2020, and other documents filed by IBTX with the SEC. Additional information about TCBI, and its directors and executive officers, may be found in TCBI’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 12, 2020, as amended by TCBI’s Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on March 2, 2020, and other documents filed by TCBI with the SEC. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources described above.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
  1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter
  2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME          
Interest income $ 306,008   $ 337,757   $ 355,101   $ 346,893   $ 325,561  
Interest expense 77,689   89,372   102,933   103,340   89,947  
Net interest income 228,319   248,385   252,168   243,553   235,614  
Provision for credit losses 96,000   17,000   11,000   27,000   20,000  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 132,319   231,385   241,168   216,553   215,614  
Non-interest income 11,780   17,761   20,301   24,364   30,014  
Non-interest expense 165,417   158,690   149,370   141,561   140,378  
Income/(loss) before income taxes (21,318 ) 90,456   112,099   99,356   105,250  
Income tax expense/(benefit) (4,631 ) 16,539   23,958   21,387   22,411  
Net income/(loss) (16,687 ) 73,917   88,141   77,969   82,839  
Preferred stock dividends 2,438   2,437   2,438   2,437   2,438  
Net income/(loss) available to common stockholders $ (19,125 ) $ 71,480   $ 85,703   $ 75,532   $ 80,401  
Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share $ (0.38 ) $ 1.42   $ 1.70   $ 1.50   $ 1.60  
Diluted common shares 50,474,802   50,461,723   50,416,402   50,383,870   50,345,399  
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA          
Total assets $ 35,879,416   $ 32,548,069   $ 33,526,437   $ 29,970,384   $ 28,383,111  
LHI 16,857,579   16,476,413   16,772,824   16,924,535   17,061,590  
LHI, mortgage finance 7,588,803   8,169,849   7,951,432   7,415,363   6,299,710  
LHS 774,064   2,577,134   2,674,225   1,057,586   1,901,637  
Liquidity assets(1) 9,498,189   4,263,766   4,993,185   3,480,902   2,154,155  
Investment securities 228,784   239,871   238,022   240,851   230,749  
Demand deposits 9,420,303   9,438,459   10,289,572   7,685,340   6,743,607  
Total deposits 27,134,263   26,478,593   27,413,303   22,999,077   20,650,127  
Other borrowings 5,195,267   2,541,766   2,639,967   3,607,234   4,497,892  
Subordinated notes 282,219   282,129   282,038   281,948   281,858  
Long-term debt 113,406   113,406   113,406   113,406   113,406  
Stockholders’ equity 2,803,533   2,832,258   2,757,433   2,668,452   2,581,942  
           
End of period shares outstanding 50,407,778   50,337,741   50,317,654   50,297,552   50,263,611  
Book value $ 52.64   $ 53.29   $ 51.82   $ 50.07   $ 48.38  
Tangible book value(2) $ 52.28   $ 52.93   $ 51.46   $ 49.71   $ 48.02  
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS          
Net interest margin 2.78 % 2.95 % 3.16 % 3.41 % 3.73 %
Return on average assets (0.20 )% 0.85 % 1.06 % 1.05 % 1.26 %
Return on average common equity (2.85 )% 10.68 % 13.22 % 12.20 % 13.58 %
Non-interest income to average earning assets 0.14 % 0.21 % 0.25 % 0.34 % 0.47 %
Efficiency ratio(3) 68.9 % 59.6 % 54.8 % 52.8 % 52.8 %
Efficiency ratio, adjusted(4) 65.8 % 57.7 % 51.2 % 49.5 % 50.1 %
Non-interest expense to average earning assets 2.00 % 1.87 % 1.86 % 1.97 % 2.21 %
Tangible common equity to total tangible assets(5) 7.3 % 8.2 % 7.7 % 8.3 % 8.5 %
Common Equity Tier 1 9.3 % 8.9 % 8.6 % 8.7 % 8.6 %
Tier 1 capital 10.2 % 9.8 % 9.5 % 9.6 % 9.6 %
Total capital 12.0 % 11.4 % 11.1 % 11.3 % 11.4 %
Leverage 8.5 % 8.4 % 8.6 % 9.2 % 10.0 %


(1)   Liquidity assets include Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in other banks.
(2)   Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.
(3)   Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(4)   Non-interest expense, excluding deposit-related marketing fees and servicing related expenses, divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, net of deposit-related marketing fees and servicing related expenses. Deposit-related marketing fees totaled $5.2 million, $9.4 million, $11.9 million, $11.6 million and $9.1 million for the first quarter of 2020, as well as the fourth, third, second and first quarters of 2019, respectively.
(5)   Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock and accumulated other comprehensive income, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by total assets, less accumulated other comprehensive income and goodwill and intangibles.


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
  March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 %
Change
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 162,386   $ 177,137   (8 )%
Interest-bearing deposits 9,468,189   2,129,155   345 %
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 30,000   25,000   20 %
Securities, available-for-sale 228,784   230,749   (1 )%
LHS, at fair value 774,064   1,901,637   (59 )%
LHI, mortgage finance 7,588,803   6,299,710   20 %
LHI (net of unearned income) 16,857,579   17,061,590   (1 )%
Less:  Allowance for credit losses on loans 240,958   208,573   16 %
LHI, net 24,205,424   23,152,727   5 %
Mortgage servicing rights, net 70,619   44,088   60 %
Premises and equipment, net 29,663   24,200   23 %
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 892,305   679,966   31 %
Goodwill and intangibles, net 17,982   18,452   (3 )%
Total assets $ 35,879,416   $ 28,383,111   26 %
       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Liabilities:      
Deposits:      
Non-interest bearing $ 9,420,303   $ 6,743,607   40 %
Interest bearing 17,713,960   13,906,520   27 %
Total deposits 27,134,263   20,650,127   31 %
       
Accrued interest payable 16,969   24,488   (31 )%
Other liabilities 333,759   233,398   43 %
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 295,267   897,892   (67 )%
Other borrowings 4,900,000   3,600,000   36 %
Subordinated notes, net 282,219   281,858   %
Trust preferred subordinated debentures 113,406   113,406   %
Total liabilities 33,075,883   25,801,169   28 %
       
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:      
Authorized shares - 10,000,000      
Issued shares - 6,000,000 shares issued at March 31, 2020 and 2019 150,000   150,000   %
Common stock, $.01 par value:      
Authorized shares - 100,000,000      
Issued shares - 50,408,195 and 50,264,028 at March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 504   503   %
Additional paid-in capital 979,939   969,079   1 %
Retained earnings 1,668,329   1,461,893   14 %
Treasury stock (shares at cost: 417 at March 31, 2020 and 2019) (8 ) (8 ) %
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes 4,769   475   N/M  
Total stockholders’ equity 2,803,533   2,581,942   9 %
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 35,879,416   $ 28,383,111   26 %


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.    
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)    
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)    
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2020 2019
Interest income    
Interest and fees on loans $ 283,625   $ 312,703  
Investment securities 2,183   1,460  
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 614   379  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 19,586   11,019  
Total interest income 306,008   325,561  
Interest expense    
Deposits 62,174   69,054  
Federal funds purchased 669   3,516  
Other borrowings 9,582   11,854  
Subordinated notes 4,191   4,191  
Trust preferred subordinated debentures 1,073   1,332  
Total interest expense 77,689   89,947  
Net interest income 228,319   235,614  
Provision for credit losses 96,000   20,000  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 132,319   215,614  
Non-interest income    
Service charges on deposit accounts 3,293   2,979  
Wealth management and trust fee income 2,467   2,009  
Brokered loan fees 8,015   5,066  
Servicing income 4,746   2,734  
Swap fees 2,757   1,031  
Net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS (13,000 ) (505 )
Other 3,502   16,700  
Total non-interest income 11,780   30,014  
Non-interest expense    
Salaries and employee benefits 76,667   77,823  
Net occupancy expense 8,712   7,879  
Marketing 8,460   11,708  
Legal and professional 17,466   10,030  
Communications and technology 13,608   9,198  
FDIC insurance assessment 5,849   5,122  
Servicing-related expenses 16,354   5,382  
Merger-related expenses 7,270    
Other 11,031   13,236  
Total non-interest expense 165,417   140,378  
Income/(loss) before income taxes (21,318 ) 105,250  
Income tax expense/(benefit) (4,631 ) 22,411  
Net income/(loss) (16,687 ) 82,839  
Preferred stock dividends 2,438   2,438  
Net income/(loss) available to common stockholders $ (19,125 ) $ 80,401  
     
Basic earnings/(loss) per common share $ (0.38 ) $ 1.60  
Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share $ (0.38 ) $ 1.60  


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE
(Dollars in thousands)
  1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter
  2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
Allowance for credit losses on loans:          
Beginning balance $ 195,047   $ 190,138   $ 214,572   $ 208,573   $ 191,522  
Impact of CECL adoption 8,585          
Loans charged-off:          
Commercial 20,653   13,968   21,124   4,880   4,865  
Energy 37,730   797   16,655   15,173    
Real estate       177    
Total charge-offs 58,383   14,765   37,779   20,230   4,865  
Recoveries:          
Commercial 257   1,754   799   224   277  
Energy 423   209   107      
Real estate          
Total recoveries 680   1,963   906   224   277  
Net charge-offs 57,703   12,802   36,873   20,006   4,588  
Provision for credit losses on loans 95,029   17,711   12,439   26,005   21,639  
Ending balance $ 240,958   $ 195,047   $ 190,138   $ 214,572   $ 208,573  
           
Allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses:          
Beginning balance $ 8,640   $ 9,351   $ 10,790   $ 9,795   $ 11,434  
Impact of CECL adoption 563          
Provision for off-balance sheet credit losses 971   (711 ) (1,439 ) 995   (1,639 )
Ending balance $ 10,174   $ 8,640   $ 9,351   $ 10,790   $ 9,795  
           
Total allowance for credit losses $ 251,132   $ 203,687   $ 199,489   $ 225,362   $ 218,368  
           
Total provision for credit losses $ 96,000   $ 17,000   $ 11,000   $ 27,000   $ 20,000  
           
Allowance for credit losses on loans to LHI 0.99 % 0.79 % 0.77 % 0.88 % 0.89 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to average LHI 1.02 % 0.79 % 0.76 % 0.90 % 0.96 %
Net charge-offs to average LHI(1) 0.98 % 0.21 % 0.58 % 0.34 % 0.09 %
Net charge-offs to average LHI for last twelve months(1) 0.53 % 0.31 % 0.41 % 0.27 % 0.36 %
Total provision for credit losses to average LHI(1) 1.63 % 0.27 % 0.17 % 0.45 % 0.37 %
Total allowance for credit losses to LHI 1.03 % 0.83 % 0.81 % 0.93 % 0.93 %


(1)   Interim period ratios are annualized.


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.          
SUMMARY OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND PAST DUE LOANS      
(Dollars in thousands)          
  1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter
  2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
           
Non-performing assets (NPAs):          
Non-accrual loans $ 219,165   $ 225,384   $ 120,686   $ 114,084   $ 133,690  
Other real estate owned (OREO)          
Total LHI NPAs $ 219,165   $ 225,384   $ 120,686   $ 114,084   $ 133,690  
           
Non-accrual loans to LHI 0.90 % 0.91 % 0.49 % 0.47 % 0.57 %
Total LHI NPAs to LHI plus OREO 0.90 % 0.91 % 0.49 % 0.47 % 0.57 %
Total LHI NPAs to earning assets 0.63 % 0.71 % 0.37 % 0.39 % 0.49 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-accrual loans 1.1x   .9x   1.6x   1.9x   1.6x  
                               
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing(1) $ 21,274   $ 17,584   $ 29,648   $ 15,212   $ 12,245  
Loans past due 90 days to LHI 0.09 % 0.07 % 0.12 % 0.06 % 0.05 %
LHS past due 90 days and still accruing(2) $ 9,014   $ 8,207   $ 9,187   $ 11,665   $ 13,693  


(1)   At March 31, 2020, loans past due 90 days and still accruing includes premium finance loans of $8.6 million. These loans are primarily secured by obligations of insurance carriers to refund premiums on canceled insurance policies. The refund of premiums from the insurance carriers can take 180 days or longer from the cancellation date.
(2)   Includes loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies that were repurchased out of Ginnie Mae securities. Loans are recorded as LHS and carried at fair value on the balance sheet. Interest on these past due loans accrues at the debenture rate guaranteed by the U.S. government. Also includes loans that, pursuant to Ginnie Mae servicing guidelines, we have the unilateral right, but not obligation, to repurchase and thus must record as LHS on our balance sheet regardless of whether the repurchase option has been exercised.


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
           
  1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter
  2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
Interest income          
Interest and fees on loans $ 283,625   $ 312,147   $ 329,344   $ 329,842   $ 312,703  
Investment securities 2,183   2,618   2,316   2,260   1,460  
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 614   439   554   157   379  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 19,586   22,553   22,887   14,634   11,019  
Total interest income 306,008   337,757   355,101   346,893   325,561  
Interest expense          
Deposits 62,174   70,987   80,967   72,529   69,054  
Federal funds purchased 669   1,319   1,835   5,202   3,516  
Other borrowings 9,582   11,712   14,703   20,124   11,854  
Subordinated notes 4,191   4,191   4,191   4,191   4,191  
Trust preferred subordinated debentures 1,073   1,163   1,237   1,294   1,332  
Total interest expense 77,689   89,372   102,933   103,340   89,947  
Net interest income 228,319   248,385   252,168   243,553   235,614  
Provision for credit losses 96,000   17,000   11,000   27,000   20,000  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 132,319   231,385   241,168   216,553   215,614  
Non-interest income          
Service charges on deposit accounts 3,293   2,785   2,707   2,849   2,979  
Wealth management and trust fee income 2,467   2,342   2,330   2,129   2,009  
Brokered loan fees 8,015   8,645   8,691   7,336   5,066  
Servicing income 4,746   4,030   3,549   3,126   2,734  
Swap fees 2,757   1,559   1,196   601   1,031  
Net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS (13,000 ) (7,757 ) (6,011 ) (5,986 ) (505 )
Other 3,502   6,157   7,839   14,309   16,700  
Total non-interest income 11,780   17,761   20,301   24,364   30,014  
Non-interest expense          
Salaries and employee benefits 76,667   80,262   80,106   76,889   77,823  
Net occupancy expense 8,712   9,075   8,125   7,910   7,879  
Marketing 8,460   12,807   14,753   14,087   11,708  
Legal and professional 17,466   21,032   11,394   10,004   10,030  
Communications and technology 13,608   13,801   10,805   11,022   9,198  
FDIC insurance assessment 5,849   5,613   5,220   4,138   5,122  
Servicing-related expenses 16,354   2,960   8,165   6,066   5,382  
Merger-related expenses 7,270   1,370        
Other 11,031   11,770   10,802   11,445   13,236  
Total non-interest expense 165,417   158,690   149,370   141,561   140,378  
Income/(loss) before income taxes (21,318 ) 90,456   112,099   99,356   105,250  
Income tax expense/(benefit) (4,631 ) 16,539   23,958   21,387   22,411  
Net income/(loss) (16,687 ) 73,917   88,141   77,969   82,839  
Preferred stock dividends 2,438   2,437   2,438   2,437   2,438  
Net income/(loss) available to common shareholders $ (19,125 ) $ 71,480   $ 85,703   $ 75,532   $ 80,401  


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL SUMMARY - UNAUDITED
Consolidated Daily Average Balances, Average Yields and Rates
(Dollars in thousands)
  1st Quarter 2020   4th Quarter 2019   3rd Quarter 2019   2nd Quarter 2019   1st Quarter 2019
  Average
Balance		 Revenue/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		 Revenue/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		 Revenue/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		 Revenue/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		 Revenue/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate
Assets                                      
Investment securities - Taxable $ 42,799   $ 274   2.57 %   $ 40,904   $ 693   6.72 %   $ 39,744   $ 357   3.56 %   $ 38,887   $ 287   2.96 %   $ 30,625   $ 274   3.62 %
Investment securities - Non-taxable(2) 195,578   2,417   4.97 %   197,591   2,437   4.89 %   200,090   2,480   4.92 %   192,115   2,498   5.21 %   114,341   1,501   5.33 %
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 199,727   614   1.24 %   102,320   439   1.70 %   100,657   554   2.18 %   28,436   157   2.22 %   63,652   379   2.41 %
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 6,225,948   19,586   1.27 %   5,387,000   22,553   1.66 %   4,184,217   22,887   2.17 %   2,491,827   14,634   2.36 %   1,823,106   11,019   2.45 %
LHS, at fair value 3,136,381   27,480   3.52 %   3,567,836   33,411   3.72 %   2,555,269   26,206   4.07 %   2,494,883   27,607   4.44 %   2,122,302   25,303   4.84 %
LHI, mortgage finance loans 7,054,682   55,324   3.15 %   7,870,888   63,114   3.18 %   8,118,025   68,660   3.36 %   7,032,963   63,523   3.62 %   4,931,879   46,368   3.81 %
LHI(1)(2) 16,598,775   201,781   4.89 %   16,667,259   216,686   5.16 %   16,901,391   235,557   5.53 %   16,781,733   239,829   5.73 %   16,866,456   242,155   5.82 %
Less allowance for credit losses on loans 201,837         189,353         212,898         206,654         192,122      
LHI, net of allowance 23,451,620   257,105   4.41 %   24,348,794   279,800   4.56 %   24,806,518   304,217   4.87 %   23,608,042   303,352   5.15 %   21,606,213   288,523   5.42 %
Total earning assets 33,252,053   307,476   3.72 %   33,644,445   339,333   4.00 %   31,886,495   356,701   4.44 %   28,854,190   348,535   4.84 %   25,760,239   326,999   5.15 %
Cash and other assets 976,520         974,866         1,000,117         940,793         894,797      
Total assets $ 34,228,573         $ 34,619,311         $ 32,886,612         $ 29,794,983         $ 26,655,036      
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                                      
Transaction deposits $ 3,773,067   $ 13,582   1.45 %   $ 3,817,294   $ 16,428   1.71 %   $ 3,577,905   $ 18,442   2.04 %   $ 3,475,404   $ 18,037   2.08 %   $ 3,263,976   $ 16,001   1.99 %
Savings deposits 11,069,429   35,961   1.31 %   11,111,326   40,603   1.45 %   10,331,078   45,586   1.75 %   8,896,537   40,994   1.85 %   8,751,200   41,673   1.93 %
Time deposits 2,842,535   12,631   1.79 %   2,453,655   13,956   2.26 %   2,706,434   16,939   2.48 %   2,227,460   13,498   2.43 %   2,010,476   11,380   2.30 %
Total interest bearing deposits 17,685,031   62,174   1.41 %   17,382,275   70,987   1.62 %   16,615,417   80,967   1.93 %   14,599,401   72,529   1.99 %   14,025,652   69,054   2.00 %
Other borrowings 3,020,255   10,251   1.37 %   2,822,465   13,031   1.83 %   2,896,477   16,538   2.27 %   4,018,231   25,326   2.53 %   2,412,254   15,370   2.58 %
Subordinated notes 282,165   4,191   5.97 %   282,074   4,191   5.89 %   281,979   4,191   5.90 %   281,889   4,191   5.96 %   281,799   4,191   6.03 %
Trust preferred subordinated debentures 113,406   1,073   3.80 %   113,406   1,163   4.07 %   113,406   1,237   4.33 %   113,406   1,294   4.58 %   113,406   1,332   4.76 %
Total interest bearing liabilities 21,100,857   77,689   1.48 %   20,600,220   89,372   1.72 %   19,907,279   102,933   2.05 %   19,012,927   103,340   2.18 %   16,833,111   89,947   2.17 %
Demand deposits 10,003,495         10,933,887         9,992,406         7,929,266         7,047,120      
Other liabilities 270,868         278,964         264,506         220,305         223,142      
Stockholders’ equity 2,853,353         2,806,240         2,722,421         2,632,485         2,551,663      
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 34,228,573         $ 34,619,311         $ 32,886,612         $ 29,794,983         $ 26,655,036      
Net interest income(2)   $ 229,787         $ 249,961         $ 253,768         $ 245,195         $ 237,052    
Net interest margin     2.78 %       2.95 %       3.16 %       3.41 %       3.73 %


(1)   The loan averages include loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and are stated net of unearned income.
(2)   Taxable equivalent rates used where applicable. 
INVESTOR CONTACT
Julie Anderson, 214.932.6773
julie.anderson@texascapitalbank.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Shannon Wherry, 469.399.8527
shannon.wherry@texascapitalbank.com

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.