Secretary DeVos Calls on Wealthy Institutions to Reject Taxpayer Emergency Funds, Congress to Change Eligibility

WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos issued the following statement on the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF), created by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act:

"Congress required by law that taxpayer Emergency Relief funds be given to all colleges and universities, no matter their wealth. But as I've said all along, wealthy institutions that do not primarily serve low-income students do not need or deserve additional taxpayer funds. This is common sense. Schools with large endowments should not apply for funds so more can be given to students who need support the most. It's also important for Congress to change the law to make sure no more taxpayer funds go to elite, wealthy institutions."

In her letter to college and university presidents on April 9, 2020, Secretary DeVos advised them, "If you determine that your institution's students do not have significant financial need at this time, I would ask that you consider giving your allocation to those institutions within your state or region that might have significant need."

Today, she applauded Stanford University for its decision to withdraw its HEERF application.