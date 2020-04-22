Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update - 22 April 2020

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 3 635.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 133 774. of which 6 868 were done in the last 24 hours.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

GAUTENG 1224 WESTERN CAPE 1079 KWAZULU — NATAL 758 EASTERN CAPE 377 FREE STATE 106 LIMPOPO 27 NORTH WEST 24 MPUMALANGA 23 NORTHERN CAPE 16 UNALLOCATED 1

REPORTING OF DEATHS

Today, we regrettably report 7 more COVID-19 related deaths. Five of them occurred in the Western Cape and two in KwaZulu-Natal. This increases the total to 65.

We express our condolences to the affected families and appreciate the health workers who treated these patients.

Dr Zwelini Mkhize Minister of Health



