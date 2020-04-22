Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update - 22 April 2020
As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 3 635.
The total number of tests conducted to date is 133 774. of which 6 868 were done in the last 24 hours.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|
GAUTENG
|
1224
|
WESTERN CAPE
|
1079
|
KWAZULU — NATAL
|
758
|
EASTERN CAPE
|
377
|
FREE STATE
|
106
|
LIMPOPO
|
27
|
NORTH WEST
|
24
|
MPUMALANGA
|
23
|
NORTHERN CAPE
|
16
|
UNALLOCATED
|
1
REPORTING OF DEATHS
Today, we regrettably report 7 more COVID-19 related deaths. Five of them occurred in the Western Cape and two in KwaZulu-Natal. This increases the total to 65.
We express our condolences to the affected families and appreciate the health workers who treated these patients.
Dr Zwelini Mkhize Minister of HealthDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.
