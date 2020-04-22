Dental Robotics Company, Neocis, Supports The Ventilator Project, a Not For Profit Addressing the Worldwide Shortage of Ventilators

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neocis, Inc., the manufacturer of the Yomi Dental Robotics System, is proud to announce that several of their employees are volunteering their personal time and sharing their professional expertise to help The Ventilator Project. The Ventilator Project is a non-profit effort to design a new ventilator that is low-cost and highly scalable. Neocis employees have a deep background in medical device manufacturing and robotics development, which are critical components of a new ventilator design.



Tyler Mantel, Co-founder of The Ventilator Project, stated, “Our mission is to solve the impending worldwide ventilator shortage, and technology is a key component. In just a few weeks, we’ve on-boarded experienced staff and established key relationships in manufacturing. Neocis has supported our efforts with guidance in engineering, project management, and regulatory affairs.”

The Ventilator Project is currently fundraising to accelerate its growth and timeline to produce urgently needed ventilators. To inquire about supporting or participating in the project, please visit https://theventilatorproject.org/donate/ or email info@TheVentilatorProject.org.

“Neocis is committed to using technology to improve healthcare, so when our employees wanted to apply their knowledge to help ease the worldwide shortage of ventilators, we wanted to support them,” said Alon Mozes, PhD, CEO of Neocis. “We believe robotics will play an important role in a new era of infection control, and we look forward to applying it to the dental industry and beyond. The Ventilator Project is a worthy cause that can leverage much of our experience in robotics and medical devices.”

About Neocis, Inc.

Neocis Inc. is a private company located in Miami, Florida that is transforming dental surgery with advanced robotics, with a vision of advancing healthcare through the latest technology. Neocis manufactures and markets Yomi®, the first and only robot-assisted surgical platform for the dental industry. Neocis is venture-backed, including funding from Mithril Capital Management, Norwest Venture Partners and robotic surgery industry pioneer Fred Moll. For more information visit www.Neocis.com .

About The Ventilator Project

The Ventilator Project (TheVentilatorProject.org) is a non-profit effort to develop low-cost highly scalable ventilators to address the shortfall of millions of ventilators that will occur worldwide as a result of COVID-19. By avoiding standard supply chains, The Ventilator Project will avoid bottlenecks that will interfere with addressing the need by large manufacturers of ventilators.

Contact

Cassie Hallberg

Vice President of Marketing

(732) 688-8839

info@neocis.com



