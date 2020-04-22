Alliance Bank Partners with Zelle® to Provide P2P Service in Consumer Mobile Banking App

Zelle® Makes Sending Money Digitally to Friends and Family Fast, Safe and Easy

/EIN News/ -- ST. PAUL, Minn., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Bank, a community bank with over $630 million in assets, announced today that Zelle is now available in its mobile banking app. Consumer customers can send and receive money with Zelle for free using only a U.S. mobile phone number or email address. Funds are typically available within minutes when both parties are already enrolled with Zelle.



Zelle makes digital payments a fast, safe and easy alternative to cash and checks. Zelle allows for funds to be sent directly from one bank account in the U.S. to another. Consumers who are not enrolled and receive payment notification or a request for payment can enroll through their financial institution or by downloading the Zelle app if their financial institution does not participate.

“Alliance Bank is proud to partner with Zelle to enhance our digital services product line,” stated V. Philip Reim, CEO. “By integrating Zelle into our mobile banking app, customers don’t need to remember a separate username and password to send and receive money, and they have the security of using Alliance Bank’s Mobile Banking app to manage their P2P payments. We’re pleased to continue to offer new ways to make banking even easier for our clients.”

About Zelle®

Brought to you by Early Warning Services, LLC, an innovator in payment and risk management solutions, Zelle makes it easy, fast and safe for money to move. The Zelle Network® connects the nation’s leading financial institutions, enabling consumers to send fast person-to-person payments to friends and family with a bank account in the U.S. Funds are available directly in consumer bank accounts typically within minutes when the recipient is already enrolled with Zelle. To learn more about Zelle and its participating financial institutions, visit http://www.zellepay.com.

About Alliance Bank

Alliance Bank is a privately owned community bank with assets of over $630 million. Alliance Bank provides highly integrated commercial, agricultural, private and personal banking services through six locations throughout Minnesota. Chartered in 1867, Alliance Bank delivers big bank expertise with community bank service. As a family owned bank, Alliance Bank is committed to remaining independent and providing personal interaction and timely decision making. From basic checking and savings products, to business loans and ag loans, sophisticated cash management and mobile banking services, Alliance Bank offers services to help companies and individuals succeed. Visit www.alliancebanks.com or call 1-888-959-9425 to learn more.

Zelle and the Zelle related marks are wholly owned by Early Warning Services, LLC and are used herein under license.

Debra Kosch Vice President – Marketing 651-229-2873



