UPDATE -- Agritek Holdings Inc. Announces Filing Of 14C Information Statement For Anticipated Name Change To “iBet Gaming Corporation” As Company Moves Toward eSports Sector

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Agritek Holdings, Inc. (AGTK) www.AgritekHoldings.com , a fully integrated, active real estate investor and white label provide for popular hemp brands, today announced that the Company has filed a 14-C Information statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission today, providing notice to all the shareholders of this action by the majority shareholders passed on April 6, 2020.



The 14C information statement outlines the board action to change the name of the company to “iBet Gaming Corporation” and to amend the corporate articles. Further details of the proposed amendments are included in the 14-C filing. The complete filing may be seen at OTCMarkets.com at the following link:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/filing/html?id=14082663&guid=WBGHUFPiooYYzZh

The Board of Directors believes that once the proposed amendments, name change and corporate actions are approved, they will position the Company to immediately reward investors and shareholders through its new corporate strategy and entry into the emerging eSports entertainment sector.

The Company recently announced it has completed and submitted its OTCQB application materials to OTC Markets Group, operator of OTCMarkets.com. The Company seeks to increase its visibility to a wider range of investors through the process of uplisting from the OTC Pink Open Market to the OTCQB Exchange. The listing of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements.

“We believe it is perfect timing for this corporate shift to the eSports and entertainment sector and are excited about the opportunities this venture will bring to our shareholders and the investment community. We continue to see a positive response in our marketplace and increase in value to our common stock as a result of our recent announcement and change in business. We look forward to communicating to our shareholders and new investors our announcements as to our newly acquired eSports contracts and assets, achievements and partners within the eSports sector as we await final approvals to our corporate actions,” stated CEO, B. Michael Friedman.

About iBet Gaming Corporation

iBet Gaming Corporation, is a licensed gaming company with a focus on esports, fantasy and in video game wagering. The Company offers real time wagering lines on esports events through the Company’s licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports community through the soon to be released portal www.ibetgaming.com. In addition, iBet intends to offer users in legal jurisdictions throughout the world the ability to participate in esports entertainment and video game tournaments for cash and prizes. The eSports market is expected to grow exponentially because of various driving factors, such as increasing popularity of video games and growing awareness about eSports.

iBet Gaming Corporation is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the online and regulated gaming industries, with a new focus esports. According to Statista, worldwide revenue for eSports will top $1 billion in 2019, continue to grow rapidly in the coming years and by 2022, 650 million people are expected to be watching eSports online.

The Company through its partners, holds licenses in Curacao and Malta to conduct online gaming tournaments and take wagers for 18+ gaming in the EU and multiple countries.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, the company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. It enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empowers companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

About Agritek Holdings, Inc.

Agritek Holdings, Inc. ( www.AgritekHoldings.com ), is a fully integrated, active real estate investor and advisor of white label brands in the legal cannabis sector. Specifically, Agritek Holdings provides strategic capital and functional expertise to accelerate the commercialization of its diversified portfolio of cannabis related real estate holdings. Agritek Holdings recently acquired Full Spectrum Biosciences as a wholly owned subsidiary which manufactures and distributes its hemp-derived CBD products under the Rehab Rx, MD Vapes, Hemp Pops and Higher Society trademarked brands. Full Spectrum brands are currently sold online (www.RehabRx.com) as well as approved for sale on Amazon (www.Amazon.com) currently being sold in the United States and parts of Canada. Agritek Holdings Inc. does not directly grow, harvest, or distribute or sell cannabis or any substances that violate or contravene United States law or the Controlled Substances Act.

About Full Spectrum Biosciences

Full Spectrum Biosciences (FSB) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Agritek Holdings, which manufactures and distributes its hemp-derived CBD products under the RehabRx, MD Vapes, Hemp Pops and Higher Society trademarked brands. Full Spectrum brands are currently sold online (www.RehabRx.com) as well as approved for sale on Amazon (www.Amazon.com) being sold in the United States and parts of Canada. Post spin-off, Full Spectrum Biosciences will continue to invest in the growth of these brands while also seeking to acquire and develop additional brands as intellectual property under the “FSB” banner.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER:

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Agritek Holdings, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

Contact:

Agritek Holdings, Inc.

www.AgritekHoldings.com

305.721.2727



