GREATERGOOD.ORG DONATES $6 MILLION IN PET FOOD AND CRITICAL SUPPLIES TO ANIMAL SHELTERS AND PET PARENTS IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

GreaterGood.org , a national nonprofit that protects people, pets and the planet, is donating $6 Million in pet food and critical supplies to animal shelters and pet parents in response to COVID-19. This national assistance will focus on the pet communities across the U.S. impacted most by the coronavirus outbreak including New York, New Jersey, California, Washington, Florida, Michigan and many more states.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is creating an unprecedented animal sheltering crisis, while also affecting pet parents nationwide so it is our duty to step in and offer assistance on a national level,” said Liz Baker, CEO for GreaterGood.org. “Our goal is to provide animal shelters and pet parents struggling financially, with pet food and supplies so they can continue to care for the pets they love during this challenging and stressful time.”

Rescue Bank, a signature program of GreaterGood.org, will manage the distribution of this life-saving donation that includes pet food, treats, crates, cat castles, leashes, collars, cat litter, toys, dog beds, blankets, bowls, kitten milk replacer, baby bottles, etc. The donation is made possible with the support of long-time GreaterGood.org partners including Chewy, PetSmart Charities®, iHeartDogs, Purina, Mars Petcare, Rachael Ray Nutrish, RC Pets, Pet Adventures Worldwide, Vitakraft Sun Seed, Inc., and GreaterGood.com.

For more information about GreaterGood.org’s COVID-19 relief efforts, please visit GreaterGood.org. To learn how to join the national effort for #StayHomeAndFoster, visit StayHomeAndFoster.org

About GreaterGood.org

GreaterGood.org is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that works to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Over the last 12 years, GreaterGood.org has given over $250 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 3,000 charitable partners worldwide. To learn more, visit GreaterGood.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

