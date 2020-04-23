Blue Raven Solar wins Utah Best of State Award for Three Consecutive Years

Blue Raven Solar won the Utah Best of State award for solar technology in 2020, the third year in a row

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Raven Solar was recognized by the Utah Best of State Awards for having the best solar technology in the state in 2020. This is the third year the solar company has received the award, having won in 2018 and 2019 as well.The Best of State Awards were created to recognize outstanding individuals, organizations and businesses in Utah. By recognizing excellence in the community and sharing examples of success and triumph, the awards hope to inspire organizations to reach higher, to try harder, and to work smarter for their dreams and goals.“We couldn’t have won the Best of State Award for three years in a row without a product we believe in and an amazing team that works to provide the best customer experience for those looking to go solar,” says Ben Peterson, CEO of Blue Raven Solar.Blue Raven Solar provides homeowners across America with a simple and affordable way to get the best solar technology while saving on their utilities. In six years, the company has gone from three to 1,400 team members nationwide and become a top solar company in the U.S.The criteria used to judge Best of State nominees are achievement in the field of endeavor, innovation or creativity in approaches, techniques, methods, or processes, and contribution to the quality of life in Utah. To learn more about the Utah Best of State Awards and for a full list of 2020 winners, visit www.bestofstate.org About Blue Raven SolarBlue Raven Solar was founded in 2014 and has expanded to a national top selling solar brand. The company’s mission is “to make homeowners’ lives better by reducing their energy bills, increasing reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy and providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” Blue Raven Solar believes all homeowners should have equal opportunity to invest in simple, reliable, affordable, high-quality solar power. Visit Blue Raven Solar at www.blueravensolar.com and follow us on Instagram Facebook , and LinkedIn Join the movement | Blue Raven Solar | The Future of Energy. Today.



