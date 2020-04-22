University of Arizona Biological Sciences Research Laboratory is Green Building Initiative’s Green Globes Project of the Year

GBI Announces 2019 Green Globes Project of the Year Award on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

Portland, Ore., April 22, 2020 -- The Green Building Initiative (GBI) is pleased to announce the University of Arizona Biological Sciences Research Laboratory as the winner of the 2019 Green Globes® Project of the Year today, on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. The laboratory on the University of Arizona campus in Tucson received a Three Green Globes rating under the Green Globes for New Construction program in February 2019. "We are thrilled to recognize the University of Arizona Biological Sciences Research Laboratory as GBI's 2019 Green Globes Project of the Year," said Vicki Worden, GBI President & CEO. "The adaptability of the Green Globes assessment and certification system works extremely well for complex buildings, like the laboratory. The University laboratory scored 633.5 out of 843 applicable points and was recognized in particular for achievements in energy and water efficiency as well as waste diversion."

The Green Globes Project of the Year Award recognizes sustainability champions pushing the boundaries in green building. The award-winning, cast-in-place research laboratory building provides a state-of-the-art space that is housed in an energy efficient, occupant-friendly structure that was designed for a 100-year lifetime. The project team evaluated and integrated sustainability measures into all aspects of the project through a holistic approach which greatly impacts the overall facility footprint. Laboratories are notorious consumers of natural resources; however, this project demonstrates a new model that is functional and promotes the highest levels of sustainability. During construction, the project team achieved nearly 80% waste diversion from landfills in a typically waste intensive industry. Notable energy and water reduction methods were implemented to respond to the geographical location and climate zone of the building as well.

The University of Arizona Biological Sciences Research Laboratory features an open plan, from elevation to elevation with floor-to-ceiling interior glazing at offices and labs to allow light throughout the floor plates. Lighting consists of high-performance LEDs and is controlled by daylight levels. Informal common spaces were constructed throughout the building to provide space for dining, meeting, and studying. The building fills out a dense quadrant of the University of Arizona campus and features abundant xeriscape and native landscaping, as well as permeable pavement, that provides an inviting outdoor space for students, faculty, and visitors.

GBI decided to celebrate Earth Day 2020 by announcing the 2019 Green Globes Project of the year to formally recognize an innovative project to serve as an example to others. “The University of Arizona is very honored to receive this recognition of the building and its sustainable mission from the Green Building Initiative and appreciated the clarity and legibility of their process.” said Debra Johnson, Design Director at The University of Arizona Planning Design + Construction.

GBI would like to recognize Loreto Palacio Apartments as the Project of the Year 2019 Runner Up. The contemporary multifamily complex in Las Vegas, Nevada earned a Three Green Globes rating under the Green Globes for Existing Buildings Program. Picerne, Loreto Palacio’s project management company, worked with GRN Vision to embrace policy changes and sustainability improvement to yield considerable results, including energy load reductions from high-efficiency lighting and use of common area occupancy sensors the implementation of a sustainable purchasing program and waste stream audit to generate interest and participation of tenants and staff. “Picerne now has a template and recommendations they can use to make improvements throughout their portfolio” says Dave Ray, principal at GRN Vision.

GBI’s Green Globes Project of the Year is a new recognition opportunity initiated for Earth Day 2020 that will be carried forward in subsequent years. GBI congratulates all Green Globes certified buildings and appreciates projects submitted for the inaugural Green Globes Project of the Year Award.

Project of the Year:

University of Arizona Biological Sciences Research Laboratory

Tucson, AZ

Green Globes for New Construction

Three Green Globes

Project Team:

ZGF Architects Design Architect and Architect of Record

BWS Architects Local Architect

Affiliated Engineers, Inc. Mechanical, Electrical Plumbing Engineering

Atelier Ten Sustainability + Energy Modeling

Martin White Griffis Structural Engineering

EEC, Inc. Civil Engineering

Wheat Design Group Landscape Architecture

Runner Up:

Loreto Palacio Apartments

Las Vegas, NV

Green Globes for Existing Buildings

Three Green Globes

Project Team:

Michelle Phetmyxay, Location Manager, Picerne

Krisanne Beckstead District/Regional Manager, Picerne

Dave Ray, Principal, GRN Vision

Christine Bojda, Associate, GRN Vision

Honorable Mention:

Doral Glades Park Nature Center

Doral, FL

Green Globes for New Construction

Two Green Globes

Project Team:

Barbie Hernandez, Parks and Recreation Director, City of Doral

Lazaro Quintero, Assistant Parks and Recreation Director, City of Doral

Chris Zimmerman, President, CPZ Architects

Christian Pena, Project Architect, CPZ Architects

Eric Hynes, Project Manager, Pirtle Construction

Lawrence Clark, Principal, Sustainable Performance Solutions

Annie Rule, Project Administrator, Sustainable Performance Solutions

Honorable Mention:

University of the Sciences Residence Hall

Philadelphia, PA

Green Globes for New Construction

Two Green Globes

Project Team:

Architecture: Design Collective

Contractor: Clemens Construction Company, Inc.

Civil: Langan

Landscape: Design Collective

Structural: The Harman Group

MEP: BALA Consulting Engineers

Interiors: Design Collective

Sustainability: The Sheward Partnership

IT, AV: Convergent Technologies Design Group

Lighting Design: The Lighting Practice

Code: Jensen Hughes

Environmental Graphics & Signage: Design Collective

Photography: Tom Holdsworth

Those interested in learning more about the University of Arizona Biological Sciences Research Laboratory, Loreto Palacio Apartments and Honorable Mentions, Doral Glades Park Nature Center (Doral, FL), and University of the Sciences Residence Hall (Philadelphia, PA) can visit the Project of the Year page here: https://thegbi.org/green-globes-certification/Project-of-the-Year.

About GBI

GBI is a nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer dedicated to accelerating the adoption of green building best practices. Founded in 2004, the organization is the global provider of the Green Globes® and federal Guiding Principles Compliance building certification and assessment programs. To learn more about opportunities to become involved with GBI, contact info@thegbi.org or visit the GBI website at www.thegbi.org.

