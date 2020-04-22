VIDEO: Resources are Still Available for Victims of Domestic Violence
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
Many nonprofits are now offering telephone counseling and video sessions for victims who feel safe enough to utilize these services. Options may vary by organization. Through the federal Victims of Crime Act, the Attorney General's Office provides funding to non-profit organizations providing qualifying services to victims of crime, including victims of domestic violence. For more information on VOCA or other types of services provided, click here. One week every April is designated as National Crime Victims' Rights Week. The Florida Constitution and Florida Crime Victims' Bill of Rights give crime victims or their lawful representatives, including the next of kin of homicide victims, many rights, including the right to be informed, to be present, and to be heard when relevant, at all crucial stages of criminal proceedings, to be free from harassment, intimidation or abuse, and to have the safety of the victim and the victim's family considered when setting bail or pretrial release conditions. To learn more about National Crime Victims' Rights Week, click here.
