Croatian Armed Forces to brief on UH-60M helicopters and Modernisation plans at Helicopter Technology CEE 2020

Helis CEE 2020 Sep

SMI reports: Latest on Helicopter news ahead of Helicopter Technology Central & Eastern Europe conference taking place on 1–2 September 2020, Budapest, Hungry

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the latest helicopter news, the US Government has approved two sales of UH-60M Black Hawk Helicopters to Croatia valued at $115m. ‘The helicopters will also support other missions such as search and rescue, medical evacuation, re-supply / external lift, and combat support.’*(Source: Airforce Technology). These assets will be a great improvement to Croatia’s troop lift, border security and counterterrorism capabilities, as well as supporting Croatia’s modernisation plans for its armed forces. This will also impact Helicopter Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul for Regional CEE Nations such as Austria, Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands and Slovenia.With that said, the leading and only rotary conference with a regional focus on Central and Eastern Europe, Helicopter Technology CEE conference will reconvene in Budapest, Hungary on the 1st and 2nd September. The two-day meeting will provide delegates detailed updates on all areas of Helicopter training such as helicopter programme advancements, procurement plans, and joint force interoperability. Additionally, high-level attendees confirmed for 2020’s event such as Leonardo and Bell will be able to showcase their latest helicopter development and updates. Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 2020 is Europe’s leading regional conference focused on helicopter technology, where key military speakers from the military helicopter community will meet and discuss rotary procurement, platform upgrades and modernisation, interoperability, and national defence priorities and capabilities.Any queries about the conference contact a member of the SMi team or learn more at: http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/PR6 In keeping with the topic of the UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters being delivered to Croatia, delegates will hear key updates on ‘Croatian Airforce Rotary Modernisation Efforts’ emphasising:• Present capabilities• MRO elements for supply and maintenance• Long term developmentsLed by Brigadier General Michael Križanec, Chief of Staff and Deputy CO Air Force, Croatian AF HQ, Croatian Armed Forces.As the only forum concentrating on helicopter technology explicitly within the Central and Eastern European region, delegates can expect an unparalleled opportunity to hear about key defence equipment upgrades, multipurpose helicopter technology, joint force interoperability and much more from senior government and military personnel.The event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available. Register at: http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/PR6 Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 20201st – 2nd September 2020Budapest, HungaryProudly Sponsored by:Gold Sponsor: Leonardo | Sponsor: BellFor sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748For delegate queries please contact James Hitchen at jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6054For media queries please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.*‘US clears sale of UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters to Croatia’ (Airforce Technology: November, 2019) https://www.airforce-technology.com/news/us-sale-uh-60m-black-hawk-croatia/ --END—About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



