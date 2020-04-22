INSIDE Inside Sales Now the Top-Rated Podcast on the Funnel Radio Network

Podcast sees tens of thousands of new listeners in past 45 days

/EIN News/ -- Plano, TX, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanillaSoft, a leading sales engagement technology company, is pleased to announce that their podcast, INSIDE Inside Sales with Darryl Praill, is the top-rated podcast on the Funnel Radio Network.

In addition to providing top sales engagement software, the team at VanillaSoft knows the importance of providing relevant information and ongoing education for sales development professionals so they have the insights and knowledge needed to carry out their roles in the most effective way. INSIDE Inside Sales is just one of the many ways that VanillaSoft brings timely and important information to sales professionals worldwide.

Darryl Praill, CMO at VanillaSoft and Host of INSIDE Inside Sales, said: “I am proud to host INSIDE Inside Sales, and to bring listeners actionable strategies and practical advice from the top sales experts in the industry. We have had it all - unscripted conversations with both veteran sales pros and the profession’s rising sales stars. The top five episodes of INSIDE Inside Sales have featured many of the top sales gurus, including Victor Antonio, Jeff Bajorek, Chris Beall, Benjamin Dennehy, and Michael Pedone.”

Have a listen to the all-time most popular episodes of INSIDE Inside Sales:

Other notable past guests have included Trish Bertuzzi, Jeb Blount, Daniel Disney, Colleen Francis, Barbara Giamanco, Richard Harris, Alice Heiman, Mark Hunter, Anthony Iannarino, Scott Ingram, Larry Levine, Shari Levitin, Bernadette McClelland, David Priemer, and Mike Weinberg.

Jim Obermayer, Publisher at Funnel Media Group, said: “The INSIDE Inside Sales podcast delivers on its promise of presenting ideas that inside salespeople can immediately use to increase their personal productivity. The guests are some of the most sought after and best known in the world of selling, and they give generously to impart real insight into how to increase revenue. INSIDE Inside Sales is one of the most popular programs on the Funnel Radio Channel.”

To see all of the episodes of INSIDE Inside Sales, visit https://www.vanillasoft.com/resource-center/podcast. To subscribe, visit https://info.vanillasoft.com/subscribe-to-the-inside-inside-sales-podcast.

INSIDE Inside Sales is available across all major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, PodBean and all major podcast players including Amazon Alexa.

About VanillaSoft

VanillaSoft, the industry’s most successful sales engagement platform, helps sales development teams engage over 15,000,000 contacts every month. Used standalone, or in combination with existing traditional CRM systems, VanillaSoft empowers sales reps to respond to new leads faster, interact with leads more consistently, across more channels, and generate more qualified sales opportunities. Globally, thousands of users employ VanillaSoft’s queue-based sales engine and intellective routing to implement sales cadence automation resulting in substantial gains in speed-to-lead, persistency, productivity, and revenue-per-rep. VanillaSoft is a privately held company headquartered in Plano, Texas, USA. To learn more, visit www.vanillasoft.com.

