Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025
This report provides in depth study of “Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market. This report focused on Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
Cold Chain Monitoring is a logistics / supply chain monitoring solution that helps to track the perishable products, eatables and food items with assured freshness and palatability. It effectively uses predictive, descriptive and real time analytics along with near real time telemetry depending upon the business need to provide a complete solution across the fleet cycle.
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Sensitech, Inc.
ORBCOMM
Testo
Rotronic
ELPRO-BUCHS AG
Emerson
Nietzsche Enterprise
NXP Semiconductors NV
Signatrol
Haier Biomedical
Monnit Corporation
Berlinger & Co AG
Cold Chain Technologies
LogTag Recorders Ltd
Omega
Dickson
ZeDA Instruments
Oceasoft
The IMC Group Ltd
Duoxieyun
Controlant Ehf
Gemalto
Infratab, Inc.
Zest Labs, Inc.
vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring
SecureRF Corp.
Jucsan
Maven Systems Pvt Ltd.
The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Major applications as follows:
Food and Beverages
Pharma & Healthcare
Others
Major Type as follows:
Hardware
Software
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
2.2 Regional Demand
2.3 Regional Trade
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Sensitech, Inc.
3.1.1 Company Information
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
3.2 ORBCOMM
3.2.1 Company Information
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 Testo
3.3.1 Company Information
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
3.3.4 Recent Development
3.4 Rotronic
3.4.1 Company Information
3.4.2 Product & Services
3.4.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
3.4.4 Recent Development
3.5 ELPRO-BUCHS AG
3.5.1 Company Information
3.5.2 Product & Services
3.5.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
3.5.4 Recent Development
3.6 Emerson
3.6.1 Company Information
3.6.2 Product & Services
3.6.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
3.6.4 Recent Development
3.7 Nietzsche Enterprise
3.7.1 Company Information
3.7.2 Product & Services
3.7.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
3.7.4 Recent Development
3.8 NXP Semiconductors NV
3.8.1 Company Information
3.8.2 Product & Services
3.8.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
3.8.4 Recent Development
3.9 Signatrol
3.9.1 Company Information
3.9.2 Product & Services
3.9.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
3.9.4 Recent Development
3.10 Haier Biomedical
3.11 Monnit Corporation
3.12 Berlinger & Co AG
3.13 Cold Chain Technologies
3.14 LogTag Recorders Ltd
3.15 Omega
3.16 Dickson
3.17 ZeDA Instruments
3.18 Oceasoft
3.19 The IMC Group Ltd
3.20 Duoxieyun
3.21 Controlant Ehf
3.22 Gemalto
3.23 Infratab, Inc.
3.24 Zest Labs, Inc.
3.25 vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring
3.26 SecureRF Corp.
3.27 Jucsan
3.28 Maven Systems Pvt Ltd.
Continued….
