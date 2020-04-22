Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market. This report focused on Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Cold Chain Monitoring is a logistics / supply chain monitoring solution that helps to track the perishable products, eatables and food items with assured freshness and palatability. It effectively uses predictive, descriptive and real time analytics along with near real time telemetry depending upon the business need to provide a complete solution across the fleet cycle.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Sensitech, Inc.

ORBCOMM

Testo

Rotronic

ELPRO-BUCHS AG

Emerson

Nietzsche Enterprise

NXP Semiconductors NV

Signatrol

Haier Biomedical

Monnit Corporation

Berlinger & Co AG

Cold Chain Technologies

LogTag Recorders Ltd

Omega

Dickson

ZeDA Instruments

Oceasoft

The IMC Group Ltd

Duoxieyun

Controlant Ehf

Gemalto

Infratab, Inc.

Zest Labs, Inc.

vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring

SecureRF Corp.

Jucsan

Maven Systems Pvt Ltd.

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Major applications as follows:

Food and Beverages

Pharma & Healthcare

Others

Major Type as follows:

Hardware

Software

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

