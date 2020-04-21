Gazprom Neft named Russia’s best employer

Gazprom Neft has secured first place among Russia’s Top-100 employers according to 2019 ratings on the HeadHunter portal, as well as being named the No 1 employer by jobseekers.

Gazprom Neft is one of Russia’s largest industrial companies, bringing together more than 78,000 employees — from geologists and oil-production operatives to data-scientists and business analysts. Gazprom Neft has, already, topped the HeadHunter (the country’s most authoritative online-recruitment platform) ratings of Russia’s best employers for several years in a row, taking second place in 2018 before leading the ratings in 2019.

Gazprom Neft took first place in overall company rankings, based on outcomes across three indicators: applicants’ opinions; an assessment of employee engagement; and a specialist evaluation of companies’ development of their HR processes. The company also secured first place among the best employers in the “Energy and Raw Materials Production” category.

“As I’ve said on many occasions, in today’s world, talent has become more valuable than capital. And we at Gazprom Neft — across all our subsidiaries, and in every location in which we operate — are committed to creating the sort of corporate environment and culture in which employees can show their individual potential to the full in working towards common goals. We are delighted that the vast majority of our employees are proud to work at Gazprom Neft. And for many jobseekers — Gazprom Neft is their dream company. The ratings confirm this, yet again.” Alexander Dyukov Chairman of the Management Board, Gazprom Neft