Stay-at-Home Earth Day 2020 Highlights the Importance of an Electric Car Future

/EIN News/ -- Blink Charging celebrates Earth Day by looking to the future of global EV charging infrastructure and the company’s role in building it

Miami Beach, FL, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today celebrates Earth Day 2020 and the role EV technology plays in moving the world towards a greener future.

“Today we honor Earth Day and the eco-friendly lifestyle choices we make to protect our planet,” said Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Executive Chairman of Blink.

“Blink was started to bring EV charging to people everywhere on a scale that had never been seen in order to drive us towards an all-electric future. Today, on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, we are proud of the progress we’ve made and the work our team continues to do in service of a greener tomorrow.”

“The dramatic increase in air quality that we’ve seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in urban areas such as Los Angeles, Beijing, and Mexico City, is a result of fewer gasoline-powered vehicles being on the road to emitting carbon emissions into the atmosphere. With more people driving EVs, that clean air doesn’t need to be a brief respite seen only during times of crisis – it can become the new normal. With greater investment from the government and private enterprise in building out EV infrastructure, consumer knowledge and awareness of cleaner transportation has never been higher. At Blink, we will continue to seize that momentum in service of building a better, greener world – for everyone.”

“Beyond the environmental advantages of driving an EV, many industry advances are making it more compelling and practical for consumers, too. In just the last 10 years, battery prices have fallen 85%, making EV cars more affordable, battery capacities have increased significantly to allow for increased driving range, and fast Level 2 charging stations, such as Blink’s 80-amp charging station, have dramatically shortened the ‘fill-up’ time of an EV.”

Blink’s industry leading charging stations are deployed across the United States and around the world, making EV charging more accessible to more people than ever before. Combined with the increased prevalence of electric cars on the market, Blink’s charging infrastructure plays a key part in the gradual replacement of gas-powered automobiles with electric ones.

