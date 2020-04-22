American Premium Water Corp. (OTC:HIPH) Announces Development of Prototype Aerosol Sanitizer Machine Using Proprietary Hydro-Nano Water

/EIN News/ -- The Device is Currently in the Developmental Stage Pending Significant Testing Prior to Certification for Commercial Use

PLAYA VISTA, CA, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) announces that it has developed a prototype device that aerosolizes a mixture of the Company’s proprietary Hydro-Nano water and disinfectant agents. This prototype device is currently in the developmental phase; extensive research, environmental, and laboratory testing will be required to be completed before the device and Hydro-Nano water mixture can be commercialized. The Company previously published results in April 2019 on the efficacy of its Hydro Nano technology. The report showed that the synthesis in the Company’s Hydro Nano water reduces the size of the majority of the CBD molecules encapsulated to one nanometer or less in diameter. A full copy of the report can be found here.

The Hydro-Nano water used in the prototype does not contain CBD or any hemp material. The prototype device, which aerosolizes a mixture of Hydro Nano water with disinfecting agents. The Company hypothesizes that the Hydro Nano water will have the same effect on the added sterilizing agents as it does with CBD, shrinking the size of the particles to less than one nanometer in size, which will lead to a more effective sterilizing solution by creating a cloud that will disinfect contact surfaces, and potentially the atmosphere in a room or building. To date, there has not been any testing done by the Company to support or make any claims of sterilization or disinfectant potency about this device or the contents contained in it. A video of the prototype device and its process can be found here.

American Premium CEO Ryan Fishoff commented, “I am pleased to announce the completion of a prototype device that aerosolizes our Hydro Nano water mixed with disinfectants. This is the first step in a long process to develop a usable and scalable product for commercial distribution. Current world events have placed a much greater emphasis on sanitation and sterilization, and the Company believes this device could potentially fulfill that need. The development of this prototype is the first of many steps towards a viable commercial device and formulation; significant laboratory and environmental testing has to be conducted before this device can be sold. But the potential is great; there are many commercial customers that could utilize this technology such as hotels, malls, movie theaters, department stores, boutiques, hospitals, and other retail businesses that would benefit from a quick and effective sanitation solution. I have always felt that the Company’s nanotechnology is a tremendous asset that gets overlooked; there are many potential applications of this technology beyond CBD and hemp. The Company will continue to explore ways to leverage our proprietary nanotech to create shareholder value. I look forward to updating shareholders on our progress in testing, achieving other milestones in the development process of this device, and other avenues that the Company is exploring to monetize existing nanotechnology,” concluded Mr. Fishoff

