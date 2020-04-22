WestPark Capital Responds To COVID-19 By Launching Global Interactive Online Investor Roadshow Covering 30 Countries And 15 Languages

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestPark Capital, Inc., a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer in conjunction with Coinstreet Partners (Coinstreet), an award-winning decentralized investment banking group, announced today that in response to the global COVID-19 outbreak, it is converting its conventional private placement, alternative investments and digital assets investor roadshows into a series of digital events by launching Global Online Investor Roadshow (GOIR). Global Online Investor Roadshow (GOIR) is tailor-made for the new challenges presented by COVID-19. By invitation only, the roadshow is composed of four interactive online sessions to be held in one week, covering four major regions globally, with each region covering multiple countries. The four regions include Asia, Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Americas.



Each session will include a state of the market, industry expert keynote speaker, and presentations from high-quality projects that are carefully selected from a panel composed of experienced investment bankers and professional investors. All speeches and presentations will be simultaneously translated into fifteen languages including Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Indonesian, Malay, Hindi, Arabic, Turkish, Persian, Russian, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, German, and Swedish. GOIR is the biggest online investor conference of its kind with the broadest reach in terms of regional and time zone coverage, and number of languages with simultaneous interpretation.

"Under the current environment, interactive online roadshows will be a key way for doing private placements moving forward," said Richard Rappaport, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of WestPark Capital.

About WestPark Capital

WestPark Capital is a full-service investment bank focused on emerging growth sectors such as healthcare, software, technology, biotechnology, financial services, manufacturing, consumer products, media and telecom industries, among other categories. WestPark Capital provides a comprehensive range of corporate finance services, including initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, private placements, CMPOs, RDs, SIPOs and corporate finance advisory services. Additional information about WestPark Capital is available at www.wpcapital.com

About Coinstreet Partners (Coinstreet)

Founded in 2017 Coinstreet is an award-winning* decentralized investment banking group and consultancy firm in the Finance, Media & Tech (FMT) field, providing a business eco-system for the new era of digital economy. Coinstreet focuses on five business segments: Token Finance Consultancy, Digital Asset & Wealth Management, PR Media & Investor Relations, Digital Asset Tokenization & Trading Platform, and Decentralized Finance & DLT Solutions. Coinstreet's group consists of companies in both financial and technology sectors. For more information, please visit -- https://coinstreet.partners/

Before you invest, read the prospectus and other documents for more complete information about the Offering. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

