Sunrun Prevents Emission of More Than 5 Million Metric Tons of Carbon Pollution

Annual Impact Report highlights Sunrun’s environmental, social and financial sustainability

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq:RUN), the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services company, has prevented the emission of more than 5 million metric tons of carbon pollution, according to the company’s third annual Impact Report released today. A copy of the report can be found here .



Through the generation of nearly 2,000 megawatts of clean, reliable solar energy, Sunrun customers have saved hundreds of millions of dollars on their electricity bills since the company’s founding while helping spur the transition away from fossil fuels. Now, with the growing adoption of Sunrun’s Brightbox solar home battery, more households were able to maintain electricity during unprecedented multi-day utility power outages in California throughout 2019.



"Home solar and batteries give people peace of mind financially and safeguard families against the increasingly unreliable electricity grid,” said Lynn Jurich, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Sunrun. “Generating clean solar power on rooftops and storing it in batteries is displacing the need for fossil fuels, creating good jobs, and building a more reliable and affordable energy system.”



Additional highlights from the report include:

Sunrun systems have further prevented the emission of pollutants known to harm public health, including preventing nearly 5 million tons of nitrogen oxide pollution since 2008.

During California’s 2019 utility-mandated power outages, Brightbox customers kept their lights on for an average of more than 36 hours while the grid was down. One Santa Rosa family powered their essential home needs using rooftop solar and battery storage for 143 hours—nearly six straight days.

Sunrun has produced 7.4 billion kilowatt-hours of clean energy since 2007, which is equivalent to taking 1.3 coal-fired power plants offline for a year.

For each metric ton of carbon pollution emitted by Sunrun in 2019, our entire fleet of solar energy systems has already prevented more than 16 metric tons of carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere.

Sunrun installs a new solar system every 2.3 minutes on average per workweek and has created thousands of local jobs, both directly and through their partners.

Sunrun continues to lead on pay equity, this year signing the California Equal Pay Pledge and previously The White House Equal Pay Pledge.

Sunrun is committed to building an inclusive and diverse workforce. Women make up 50% of Sunrun’s senior management team and 43% of our Board of Directors. We have operated 6 inclusivity programs over the last year.

Sunrun is committed to serving all stakeholders: employees, customers, financial partners, and local communities. This year, the company created a formal committee to oversee Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters in addition to board-level oversight of ESG performance. As one of the world’s top holders of solar energy assets, Sunrun’s 2019 progress cements their place as the home solar industry leader.



For more information, including metrics related to additional financial, social and environmental sustainability, please visit: www.sunrun.com/impact2019

