Nature’s Path Scales Up Climate Action, Advances Regenerative Organic Agriculture with New Product Launch

/EIN News/ -- On the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, Nature’s Path unveils its new Regenerative Organic Certified Instant Oatmeal, giving consumers the opportunity to tackle climate change with every bowl



RICHMOND, British Columbia, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Path, the family-owned organic breakfast and snack food company, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day by launching a limited-edition product that brings to life the company’s vision of combatting climate change. Nature’s Path believes that tackling climate change can begin with the food we eat, and that is why, in addition to their commitment to sustainable packaging, being carbon neutral and environmental giveback programs, the company is launching their first line of Regenerative Organic Certified Instant Oatmeal .

Grown on their Founder’s organic farm and cultivated with specific methods that capture more carbon from the atmosphere, every bowl of their new oatmeal helps to tackle climate change. Nature’s Path Regenerative Organic Oats are the world’s first product of their kind, and the result of the company’s pioneering efforts, alongside The Regenerative Organic Alliance, to advance regenerative organic agriculture.

This Earth Day, and every day, Nature’s Path continues to innovate and pave the way for a more sustainable agricultural model– not only for the company itself, but for suppliers, farmers, and communities across the world. The launch of Regenerative Organic Oats and Nature’s Path’s continued investment in sustainability programs come at a time when consumers are looking to make a real impact despite such uncertainty in the world.

“On the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, we find ourselves at a fork in the road, given the current crisis the world is in.” said Arran Stephens, Nature’s Path Founder and Chair.

Stephens, who has been a leader in the organic industry for more than 53 years, said now is the time for other companies to follow suit and implement more environmentally-friendly farming solutions.

“We can choose to continue as we were, or our recovery can build a more just and sustainable society. At Nature’s Path, we believe changing the way we grow our food can change the world. We’re celebrating this Earth Day at the breakfast table, launching a limited-edition product that brings to life our vision for the future of organic farming - one with climate action at its heart.”

Jyoti Stephens, Nature’s Path’s VP of Mission and Strategy and daughter of Arran and company CEO Ratana Stephens, said: “We know that healthy, organic soil can capture more carbon from the atmosphere and tackle climate change; which is why we’re looking to continue to advance our farming methods with regenerative organic.” She continued: “We’ve seen in the past months the capacity for companies to do the right thing–and we must continue this momentum in the fight against climate change. Today, and every day, we’re with all those rallying in the name of stronger climate action.”

The launch of Regenerative Organic Oats is one example of Nature’s Path’s commitment to organic farming practices and their ongoing effort to combat climate change. For the last 35 years, Nature’s Path has worked to build a more sustainable world through their products, practices, packaging, and numerous giveback initiatives. Their sustainability journey has included the following:

Founding Member of Loop – In May 2019, Nature’s Path became the only Canadian company to join Loop, a new global shopping platform aimed at eliminating waste by disrupting the world’s reliance on single-use packaging.

Responsible Packaging – Nature’s Path has committed to making 100% of all packaging compostable, recyclable or reusable by 2025. All the cardboard and paperboard used have the Forest Stewardship Council certification, are printed on vegetable-based inks, and are 100 percent recyclable.

1% for the Planet – For every EnviroKidz product sold, 1% of the sales (not profits) are donated to support endangered species, habitat conservation and environmental education for kids worldwide. To date, Nature’s Path has donated $4 million to partner organizations.

Carbon Neutral – An advocate for investing in a clean economy, Nature’s Path operations are on the path to be climate neutral by September 2020. Since 2008, the company proudly supports 100% renewable energy for its Canadian and U.S. operations.

Zero Waste Certified – All Nature’s Path manufacturing facilities are certified under the Green Business Council’s TRUE certification program.

Organic pioneers – Nature’s Path was North America’s first third-party certified organic cereal production facility (1990).

To learn more about Nature’s Path including their products and environmental initiatives, visit naturespath.com and follow @NaturesPathOrganic on social media.

ABOUT NATURE’S PATH FOODS

Nature’s Path Organic Foods is North America’s largest organic breakfast and snack food company and produces USDA and Canadian Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature’s Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature’s Path®, Love Crunch®, Qi’a®, Que Pasa®, Flax Plus®, and EnviroKidz®. Founded in 1985, Nature’s Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its four facilities in Canada and the United States.

CONTACT

Jemma Somervail - Nature’s Path

(604) 356-4136 - jsomervail@naturespath.com

Sarah Kassel - Praytell agency

(213) 716-3163 - np@praytellagency.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.