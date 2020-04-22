CBDCapitalGroup Welcomes Respected Investor Henry Lin to Company's Advisory Council

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CBDCapitalGroup (“CCG” or the “Company”), a CBD nutraceuticals investment and scaling company, today announced that it has appointed Henry Lin to the Company’s Advisory Council.



Through his previous roles, Lin has gained extensive leadership and international operations experience while identifying investments with potential and strategically advising that talent to succeed. Notably, Lin identified, advised and invested in a promising cloud applications company that led to an early exit to DocuSign and its eventual IPO in 2018.

“Henry Lin is an expert in successfully bringing products to market, raising venture capital, navigating international operations and showcasing potential to investors,” said CBDCapitalGroup CEO David Metzler. “As CBDCapitalGroup continues to expand its portfolio of companies and raise capital to do so, we are confident that Lin will add value to our offerings while serving as a respected advisor to CCG’s executive team and the leadership teams of our investment companies.”

Currently, Lin is a Managing Director of Point B Capital, LLC, a corporate venture fund where he advises companies through his extensive knowledge of go-to-market strategy and execution, product management, capital formation, venture finance, international operations, and business development.

“I have found my passion in working alongside entrepreneur CEOs for the last 17 years to guide them to successful outcomes,” said Lin. “CBDCapitalGroup was built on that exact value creation mindset and I look forward to helping expand their offerings while adding value to their investment companies.”

About CBDCapitalGroup:

CBDCapitalGroup (“CCG” or the “Company”) is an investment and scaling company that acquires and develops mid-stage CBD and hemp nutraceutical companies to promote both financial and professional success. The Company is led by a group of seasoned entrepreneurs who have managed over $1 billion in combined revenue over their careers, and now apply their diverse business experiences to establish trust, quality standards and efficiencies in the CBD market. The Company provides CBD industry entrepreneurs a faster path to revenue growth and liquidity with capital, expert advice and operational resources needed to scale already profitable businesses.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE:

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease

LEGAL DISCLOSURE:

None of the parties involved, including CBDCapitalGroup and Medix CBD, sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). Medix CBD does grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

PUBLIC RELATIONS CONTACT:

Kathryn Reinhardt

Account Supervisor, CMW Media

P: 858-283-4005

kathryn@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com



