Iconic Brands Announces Sales of Bellissima Prosecco and Sparkling Wines by Christie Brinkley on QVC Following Its April TV Appearances

/EIN News/ -- · Company Sees Consistent Spike in Sales Following its TV Appearances and Receives an Estimated $300K during the Month of April



Amityville, NY, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Iconic Brands, Inc. (ICNB) (“Iconic” or the “Company”), a lifestyle branding company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcohol beverage products for itself and third parties, announced that Christie Brinkley’s Bellissima Prosecco and Sparkling Wines were featured on a pair of QVC shows that aired on April 15, 2020. During the two segments, an estimated $300,000 of the Bellissima was sold — including selling the entire stock of 12-bottle variety packs. This is the third appearance for Christie Brinkley and Bellissima on QVC, with an estimated 40,000 bottles sold over the previous two engagements.

Please use the links below to view the QVC segments:

· https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3jSmG1L03v0

· https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=phg-IYOpHTg

Richard DeCicco, Chief Executive Officer of Iconic, stated, “We are pleased at another successful outing on QVC. Christie did a brilliant job of showcasing the Bellissima brand and the distinct characteristics that make it so popular, like an amazing flavor profile and being Certified Vegan and Gluten Free, as well as having a Zero Sugar, Zero Carb option. In particular, the hosts noted the constant popularity of the Zero Sugar varietal. It is always a pleasure to work with QVC, and we appreciate the visibility it brings to our Company, as well as the revenue it generates.”

The first QVC segment was hosted at the QVC studio by Rachel Boesing and Alberti Popaj, and the second segment was hosted by Jane Treacy and Stacey Stauffer. Christie Brinkley joined remotely, live via Skype from her kitchen, and showcased the full Bellissima product line.

Bellissima’s offerings include Prosecco DOC Brut, Sparkling Rosé Wine, and Zero Sugar Sparkling Wine, all made with Organic Grapes and Certified Vegan and Gluten Free.

To learn more about Bellissima products, recipes, and more, please use this link: http://bellissimaprosecco.com/

To purchase Bellissima beverages online, please use this link: https://www.splashwines.com/pages/bellissima

Or visit your local wine merchant to purchase in store.

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands, Inc., is a lifestyle branding company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcohol beverage products for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long-standing industry relationships. Iconic is a leader in “celebrity branding” of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. The Bellissima offerings include Prosecco DOC Brut, Sparkling Rosé Wine, and Zero Sugar Sparkling Wine, all made from Organic Grapes and Certified Vegan and Gluten Free. In addition, Iconic also develops private-label spirits for domestic and international established chains.

Please visit the Company’s websites and follow it on social media.

Websites: Iconicbrandsusa.com ; bellissimaprosecco.com

Twitter: @IconicBrandsUS; @BellissimaByCB

Instagram: @IconicBrandsUSA; @BellissimaProsecco

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of management; are not guarantees of performance; and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in Iconic’s reports that it files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should review, including those statements under “Item 1A – Risk Factors” in Iconic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Contact:



Info@IconicBrandsUSA.com

IR@iconicbrandsusa.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.