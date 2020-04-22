EMV Payment Card Market - Current Impact to Make Big Changes | Fiserv, Gemalto, GoldPac

EMV Payment Card

How COVID19 Pandemic Impact on Global EMV Payment Card Market? Benchmark yourself with strategic steps and conclusions recently published by AMA.

Rapid urbanization and digitalization are driving the EMV payment card market. Also, Governments of many countries across the world supporting the cashless transitioning.” — Nidhi Bhawsar

EDISON, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'EMV Payment Card' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are:

ABCorp (United States)

CPI Card Group (United States)

Fiserv, Inc.(United States)

Gemalto (Netherlands)

Giesecke+Devrient (Germany)

GoldPac (China)

Oberthur Technologies (France)

PAX Technology (China)

Versatile Card Technology Pvt. Ltd.(India)

EMV cards are chip-based payment cards and this chip technology is the latest global standard for card payments. EMV payment cards support contactless payment through near-field communication (NFC) wireless connectivity. EMV stands for Europay, Mastercard and Visa, the three organizations responsible for the standard.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Contactless Card, Contact Card, Dual Interface Card), Application (Enterprise Use, Individual Use), Card (Debit, Credit)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Adoption of Dual-Interface EMV Cards

Market Growth Drivers: Rapid urbanization and digitalization are driving the EMV payment card market. Also, Governments of many countries across the world supporting the cashless transitioning. Along with this due to convenience and requirement of minimal time for transactions increasing use of contactless EMV cards which is attracting the buyers in huge amounts.

Restraints: Availability of Magnetic Stripes in the EMV Payment Card Easily Duplicates Static Information by Fraudsters

Challenges: Taking Large Time for Process after Card Lost

Regulatory Changes by the Various Governments

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

On Special Request we do offer a dedicated and focus report on regional or by country level scope.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global EMV Payment Card Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the EMV Payment Card market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the EMV Payment Card Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the EMV Payment Card

Chapter 4: Presenting the EMV Payment Card Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the EMV Payment Card market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Key questions answered

• How EMV Payment Card Industry Players are Changing Business Strategies to Beat COVID-19 Slowdown?

• What Impact Does COVID-19 is bringing in Sales Growth of Key Business Segments?

• Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global EMV Payment Card market?

• What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global EMV Payment Card market?

• What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global EMV Payment Card market?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

About Author:

Advance Market Analytics is Global leaders of Market Research Industry provides the quantified B2B research to Fortune 500 companies on high growth emerging opportunities which will impact more than 80% of worldwide companies' revenues.

Our Analyst is tracking high growth study with detailed statistical and in-depth analysis of market trends & dynamics that provide a complete overview of the industry. We follow an extensive research methodology coupled with critical insights related industry factors and market forces to generate the best value for our clients. We Provides reliable primary and secondary data sources, our analysts and consultants derive informative and usable data suited for our clients business needs. The research study enable clients to meet varied market objectives a from global footprint expansion to supply chain optimization and from competitor profiling to M&As.

