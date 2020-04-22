Nightfood Enters Sponsored Content Initiative With Lamaze International

/EIN News/ -- Tarrytown, NY, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the better-for-you ice cream company recommended as the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association (the APA), today announced that Nightfood has entered a sponsored content initiative with Lamaze International.



Nightfood’s team of sleep, nutrition, and pregnancy experts will deliver a series of educational articles to be published and featured as sponsored content on Lamaze’s popular consumer-focused media platform, Giving Birth With Confidence. The first article, by OB/GYN Dr. Jill Hechtman about pregnancy cravings, was posted on April 17.

Established in 1960, Lamaze International is a non-profit organization, a trusted global leader, with a mission to advance safe and healthy pregnancy, birth and early parenting through evidence-based education and advocacy.

“We’re working to weave Nightfood into the fabric of American pregnancy and I can’t think of a better partner for that than Lamaze International,” remarked Sean Folkson, Nightfood CEO. “Through this arrangement, we’re continuing to raise awareness of Nightfood among expecting moms. It’s our goal to get our message in front of the pregnant women who turn to Lamaze for valuable information, and also thousands of doctors, midwives, and Lamaze Certified Childbirth Educators who serve as an invaluable resource to their patients, clients, and students.”

Knowing that access to credible information and research is key to a healthy pregnancy, childbirth and a good start to parenting, Lamaze strives to ensure all parents make confident and informed decisions with the support and resources to have safe, healthy births.

Ice cream is the most widely reported pregnancy craving, but expectant mothers are advised to avoid unhealthy snacks, particularly ones that are high in sugar, fat, and unnecessary extra calories.

Nightfood is the recommended ice cream for pregnant women because of its healthier nutritional profile. Boasting more calcium, magnesium and zinc, higher in protein and prebiotic fiber, and with less sugar, fewer calories, no artificial sweeteners, and a lower glycemic profile, Nightfood has been recommended as the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association.

“We’re now working with two of the leading organizations in the pregnancy universe, the American Pregnancy Association and Lamaze International. Other major programs are in the works,” Folkson continued. “There are over 10,000 new expectant moms entering the marketplace every day. These initiatives, and those in development, help ensure millions of pregnant women across the country know Nightfood is a better choice when those cravings hit."

Award-winning Nightfood ice cream a better, healthier, more sleep-friendly choice for men, women, and kids of all ages. Management believes growing consumption within the significant, yet under served pregnancy demographic in the coming months can help the Nightfood brand increase sales velocity and secure more points of distribution.

Over $1 billion is spent in the United States every week on snacks consumed between dinner and bed. Management believes the sleep-friendly snacking category, which Nightfood is pioneering, will become a billion dollar category in the rapidly growing better-for-you snack space.

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

Nightfood ice cream has recently secured distribution in major divisions of the two largest supermarket chains in the United States: Kroger (Harris Teeter), and Albertsons Companies (Jewel-Osco and Shaw’s and Star Markets), as well as Lowe’s Foods and other independent retailers.

Nightfood ice cream won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. Nightfood was also named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

In February 2020, it was announced that Nightfood received the endorsement of the American Pregnancy Association as the recommended ice cream for pregnant women. There are over 3,000,000 pregnant women in the United States at any given time, and ice cream is the single most-highly reported pregnancy craving. With more calcium, magnesium, zinc, fiber, and protein, less sugar and a lower glycemic profile, Nightfood objectively has the most appropriate nutritional profile for pregnant women among all ice creams on the market.

Nightfood is not just for pregnant women. Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700M+ nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion dollars, the majority of it on options that are understood to be both unhealthy, and disruptive to sleep quality.

Scientific research indicates these unhealthy nighttime cravings are driven by human biology. Willpower is also weakest at night, contributing to unhealthy night snacking behavior, and the majority of night snackers report feeling both guilty and out-of-control when it comes to their nighttime snacking.

Because unhealthy night snacking is biologically driven, and not a trend or a fad, management believes the category of nighttime-specific nutrition, which Nightfood is pioneering, will be a billion-dollar category.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

