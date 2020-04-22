CBD Unlimited Celebrates Earth Day Via Plantings Seeds Facebook Livestream Event

/EIN News/ -- Kush Inc. to Host Earth Day Event

CAVE CREEK, AZ, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – CBD Unlimited, Inc. (EDXC), formerly known as Endexx Corporation, a provider of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, today announced CEO and Chairman, Todd Davis, will be joining the Planting Seeds Facebook Livestream Event alongside acquisition Kush, Inc.’s line, KushWear, and Moverz to celebrate Earth Day 2020 starting at 4:00 pm ET today, April 22, 2020.

In honor of Earth Day, CEO and Chairman, Todd Davis, will be joining the Planting Seeds 8-hour Livestream Event featuring interviews, trivia, music, exercises, meditation, cooking, and much more. Mr. Davis will go live beginning at 10:35 pm ET to discuss and provide knowledge on the Endocannabinoid system (ECS). As Mr. Davis has researched and studied the science behind the Endocannabinoid system for almost 10 years now, he will be able to provide expert insight on the topic.

The event may be accessed here starting at 4 pm ET today: https://www.facebook.com/kush.wear/videos/227361381812643/.

“Given the unprecedented environment we all are facing together, it will be nice to take a step back to join the Planting Seeds Livestream Event alongside many other talented sustainably conscious and like-minded individuals - especially on Earth Day,” commented CBD Unlimited’s CEO and Chairman, Mr. Todd Davis. “We believe it is important that we all do our part to remain conscious around corporate sustainability efforts. This is why we would like to invite everyone to join the livestream event today starting at 4 pm ET through the Facebook Livestream link. In addition, we are continuing to strategize and streamline our efforts to expand our product range with Kush Inc.’s extraordinary marketing team.”

KushWear is an eco-friendly line of merchandise designed for everyone to promote a healthier future. KushWear will be launching its new and fully renovated easy to navigate e-commerce platform in the coming weeks.

About Kush, Inc.

Kush, Inc. is a branding and development company that specializes in building brand names through strategic marketing, branding, and acquisition opportunities in the sustainability and holistic health-related arenas.

About CBD Unlimited, Inc.

CBD Unlimited, Inc. develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of research and experiments in order to protect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per each serving.

In the interest of providing conformity with federal and state mandates, the company has incorporated the “Gorilla-Tek” platform into its business practices. The Gorilla-Tek platform is the first standardized hardware agnostic and software solution that tracks high-risk, high-shrink regulated, and restricted products maintained under federal/state/local compliance. The platform provides asset protection, inventory management, compliance and an “end of sale” technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the integrated “Gorilla-Tek” platform is tremendously efficient as it provides up-to-the-minute accounting and product details. Gorilla-Tek increases productivity while reducing costs for retailers and costs in time for customers.

Website: www.cbdunlimited.com

