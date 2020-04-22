In Honor of the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, Green Tech Manufacturer Envision Solar Awards More Than 40 Government Organizations, Universities and American Corporations With the Heroes 2020 Award

Commendation Awarded for Outstanding Leadership Initiatives to Add 100% Renewable EV Charging Infrastructure and Unplug from the Fossil Fueled Grid

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc. , (Nasdaq: EVSI , EVSIW) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, today announced that it will present more than 50 awardees with the Heroes 2020 Award for leading their organizations to 100% renewable electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Recipients span federal, state, and local governments, universities and corporate America. The first annual Heroes Awards will be presented virtually due to the current COVID-19 pandemic in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day on April 22, 2020. All recipients are currently using Envision Solar’s EV ARC™ off-grid, solar-powered EV charging and emergency power infrastructure products.



Recipients include leaders from federal, state and local government who are building out much needed renewably energized EV charging infrastructure to support their citizens, employees, transit departments and government fleet electrification. The awardees include agencies such as the Lawrence Livermore National Labs, Port Authorities in San Diego, New York and New Jersey, and several California state agencies. City leaders across 11 states are among the award recipients including New York City, Oakland, Calif., Charlotte, NC and Madison, Wisc., among others. Leaders awarded in academia include Rice University in Texas, Bronx Community College in New York and several University of California campuses serving faculty, students, staff and campus visitors. Corporate champions Google, Pfizer, Abbvie, Johnson & Johnson and more are providing off grid, solar-powered EV charging as an amenity for their employees and visitors. All EV drivers charging on an EV ARC™ provided by these Heroes are Driving on Sunshine.

“70% of U.S. greenhouse gases come from transportation and the generation of electricity. Today we honor the expanding body of leaders who share the mission to improve the environment with rapidly deployed, cost-efficient, 100% renewable EV charging infrastructure,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Envision Solar. “These Heroes take the mission seriously. They are agents of change and innovation, and deserve recognition on this 50th anniversary of Earth Day.”

The Heroes 2020 will receive a signed certificate and are invited to attend a behind-the-scenes virtual tour of the Envision Solar manufacturing facility, given by Mr. Wheatley.

Climate change is now a broadly accepted scientific fact, which is documented to be causing extreme weather events and rising sea levels. The pollution that accompanies greenhouse gases kills more than seven million people each year according to the World Health Organization. A Harvard University study suggests COVID-19 death rates rise by about 15% in areas with even a small increase in fine-particle pollution levels of the sort caused by transportation. Every organization can play a role in reversing climate change, and every individual can make a difference that can save lives.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com , produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: Linkedin , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

