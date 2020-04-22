WillScot to Announce First Quarter 2020 Results and Host Investor Conference Call on May 1, 2020

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Corporation (“WillScot”) (Nasdaq: WSC) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2020 financial results before the markets open on Friday, May 1, 2020.



President and Chief Executive Officer, Brad Soultz, and Chief Financial Officer, Tim Boswell will also host a conference call and webcast with investors at 10:00 a.m. EDT that day.

Related presentation materials will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the company's website ( https://investors.willscot.com ) prior to the conference call.

The live call can be accessed via webcast through the Investor Relations section of WillScot’s website or by dialing (855) 312-9420 (US/Canada toll-free) or (210) 874-7774 (International). An archived version of the webcast will be available for 60 days following the call.

About WillScot Corporation

Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, WillScot Corporation is the public holding company for the Williams Scotsman family of companies in the United States, Canada and Mexico. WillScot Corporation trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC” and is the specialty rental services market leader providing innovative modular space and portable storage solutions across North America. It is the modular space supplier of choice for the construction, education, health care, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security and energy sectors. With over half a century of innovative history, organic growth and strategic acquisitions, its fleet comprises approximately 150,000 modular space and portable storage units managed through its network of approximately 120 locations.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information about WillScot can be found on the WillScot investor relations website at https://investors.willscot.com

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:

Mark Barbalato

investors@willscot.com

Media Inquiries:

Scott Junk

scott.junk@willscot.com







