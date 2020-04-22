Expanse Integrates with Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR to Deliver Internet Operations Management

Integration combines the Expanse Internet Operations Management Platform with Cortex XSOAR to rapidly accelerate responses to cyber threats

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse, an enterprise software company and the leader in Internet Operations Management, today announced that the Expanse Internet Operations Management Platform is now integrated with Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR (previously Demisto), the industry’s first extended security, orchestration, automation and response platform with native threat intel management that empowers security leaders with instant capabilities against threats across their entire enterprise. This integration is in response to high customer demand for access to Internet Asset data to enhance their security posture.



The Expanse integration for Cortex XSOAR provides Expanse users the ability to orchestrate and automate incident response across hundreds of IT and security products that are part of the integrated Cortex XSOAR ecosystem. Cortex XSOAR users now have the ability to create incidents and enrich playbooks with Internet Asset information provided by the Expanse IOM system of record, the authoritative source for an organization’s global Internet Assets.

“We are pleased to welcome Expanse, a leader in Internet Operations Management, to the Cortex XSOAR ecosystem,” said Rishi Bhargava, vice president of product strategy, Cortex XSOAR at Palo Alto Networks. “Expanse’s IOM system of record will give our joint customers detailed and up-to-date information about their on-premise and cloud data and apply it to dozens of Cortex XSOAR use cases and playbooks.”

“The Expanse integration for Cortex XSOAR represents an important step in building out our partner integration ecosystem,” said Greg Toto, vice president of product, Expanse. “This integration with Cortex XSOAR gives joint customers new ways to apply additional coverage, context, and visibility of their attack surface to key processes and technologies including SIEMs, ticketing systems, vulnerabilities scanners, and other incident response products.”

“As an Expanse partner, we’ve seen how comprehensive views of an organization's Internet Assets enables SecOps centers to quickly gain critical insights into exposed assets, misconfigurations, and poor security postures,” said Christopher Ebley, director of engineering, Blackwood Associates, Inc. “Combining Expanse insights with Cortex XSOAR offers the ability to take automated action and enrich the information with additional intelligence. This lets us streamline triage and remediation.”

Cortex XSOAR is an extended security orchestration, automation and response platform that unifies case management, automation, real-time collaboration and threat intel management to transform every stage of the incident lifecycle. Teams can manage alerts across all sources, standardize processes with playbooks, take action on threat intel and automate response for any security use case -- resulting in significantly faster responses that require less manual review.

The Expanse IOM system of record is a complete and accurate single source of truth that enables operational effectiveness at Internet speed for continuous asset discovery, configuration, policy enforcement, and shared governance.

About Expanse

Expanse is an enterprise software company and the leader in Internet Operations Management. We build a system of record of all Internet Assets for the world’s largest organizations. Expanse customers comprise more than 10 percent of the routable Internet and rely on the Expanse Internet Operations Management Platform to discover, manage, and secure their global Internet Assets. Using patented data collection, processing, and analysis technology, Expanse improves visibility, governance, and IT operations, reducing risk associated with Internet Assets and enabling a secure digital transformation. Founded in 2012, Expanse is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by more than $135M in funding. Do you Know Your Internet? Expanse does. Request a demo at www.expanse.co.

