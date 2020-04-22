There were 648 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,484 in the last 365 days.

BOK Financial Reports Quarterly Earnings of $62 million or $0.88 Per Share in the First Quarter

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, Okla., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF) today reported net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2020 of $62 million, or $0.88 per diluted common share.

CEO Commentary

"While this quarter showcased the momentum with which we entered 2020, I am most proud of the resiliency and flexibility of our employees as we navigate this difficult time," said Steven G. Bradshaw, president, and chief executive officer. "The extreme health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus have created a rapidly changing work environment for our 5,000 employees, and the continued health and safety for them and their families remains our top objective. We also embrace the responsibility we have to our many clients and the communities in which we serve to maintain our high standards of customer service and community engagement. The culture of collaboration and commitment our employees have worked hard to build for many years has really revealed itself during this turbulent period. I could not be more proud of the compassion our employees have shown for our customers and those in need. This is the sustaining core of our BOKF culture."

Bradshaw continued, "While the second and third quarters of 2020 will certainly pose unprecedented economic challenges, we continue to be an organization focused on the long-term. We expect our business revenue diversity along with proven credit underwriting in all lending segments to serve as our foundation for continued shareholder value going forward."

COVID-19 Pandemic Response

  • We have implemented our cross-functional crisis management team led by our Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Risk Officer. This team has focused on ensuring employee and customer safety while continuing to meet customer needs. We have implemented social distancing measures within our internal and external operations. Employees are working from home as able, we have split remaining employees across multiple locations, and we have closed banking center lobbies and converted to drive-thru and by appointment only.

  • We have implemented programs to help our customers through this uncertain time. We are actively participating in programs initiated by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act"), including the Small Business Administration's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") that began on April 3, 2020 and Mortgage Forbearance program. As of April 17, 2020, we have processed approximately 4,700 PPP applications and currently have SBA approval for $1.8 billion. We have the ability to fund PPP loans through the Federal Reserve's PPP liquidity facility. We are also evaluating participating in the Main Street Lending Program. We are waiving fees on excessive savings and money market account withdrawals as well as overdraft protection transfer fees for automatic transfers between linked accounts at BOKF through May 31, 2020. Further, we are waiving loan payment late fees on consumer loan payments, mortgage accounts and small business loans in April 2020.

  • We have enhanced our benefits to support our employees as they navigate changes in their working environment. We are providing a temporary child care reimbursement program for those employees that need assistance because of school closures and have also added incremental paid time off hours for employees. We expanded our telemedicine options to deliver medical and behavioral health services at no cost. Further, we have enacted premium pay for certain non-exempt employees who must remain in the office.

  • We are closely monitoring our loan portfolio for effects related to COVID-19. Exposure to highly affected industries include, but are not limited to, oil and gas, entertainment and leisure, and senior housing. Energy loan balances comprise 18 percent of total loans, senior housing comprises 11 percent, and entertainment and leisure comprises approximately 8 percent. While our liquidity remains strong, we have enhanced daily monitoring of liquidity by tracking deposit inflows and outflows by customer, analyzing loan advances by segment, optimizing our borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank, and increasing our collateral at the Federal Reserve Discount Window, among other things.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Net income was $62.1 million or $0.88 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2020 and $110.4 million or $1.56 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019. The first quarter of 2020 included a pre-tax provision for expected credit losses of $93.8 million compared to a pre-tax provision for incurred credit losses of $19.0 million in the prior quarter. The Company adopted the current expected credit loss ("CECL") model on January 1, 2020.

  • Net interest revenue totaled $261.4 million, a decrease of $8.9 million. Net interest margin was 2.80 percent compared to 2.88 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Federal Reserve reduced the federal funds rate by 1.50 percent in two rate cuts in March 2020.

  • Fees and commissions revenue totaled $192.7 million, an increase of $13.3 million. Falling mortgage interest rates increased mortgage banking revenue and related trading activity.

  • Operating expense decreased $20.2 million to $268.6 million. Personnel expense decreased $12.2 million, largely due to a decrease in incentive compensation expense, partially offset by a seasonal increase in employee benefits expense. Non-personnel expense decreased $7.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 led by decreases in business promotion and mortgage banking expenses.

  • The allowance for loan losses totaled $315 million or 1.40 percent of outstanding loans at March 31, 2020. The combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $344 million or 1.53 percent of outstanding loans at March 31, 2020. At December 31, 2019, the allowance for loan losses was $211 million or 0.97 percent of outstanding loans. The combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $212 million or 0.98 percent of outstanding loans.

  • Average loans decreased $293 million to $21.9 billion. Period-end loans increased $713 million to $22.5 billion.

  • Average deposits increased $1.1 billion to $28.2 billion and period-end deposits increased $1.6 billion to $29.2 billion, primarily due to a combination of our continued focus on growing core customer deposits, inflows from external money funds, and seasonal inflows.

  • The company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.98 percent at March 31, 2020. In addition, the company's Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.98 percent, total capital ratio was 12.58 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.16 percent at March 31, 2020. We have elected to delay the regulatory capital impact of the transition of the allowance for credit losses from the incurred loss methodology to CECL. At December 31, 2019, the company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.39 percent, Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.39 percent, total capital ratio was 12.94 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.40 percent.

  • The company repurchased 442,000 shares at an average price of $75.52 per share in the first quarter of 2020 and 280,000 shares at an average price of $81.59 in the fourth quarter of 2019. We view share buybacks opportunistically, but within the context of maintaining our strong capital position.

Net Interest Revenue

Net interest revenue was $261.4 million for the first quarter of 2020, an $8.9 million decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Discount accretion on acquired loans totaled $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $5.8 million for the prior quarter.

Average earning assets increased $291 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Available for sale securities increased $331 million as we continue to position our balance sheet for the current rate environment. Fair value option securities, held as an economic hedge of the changes in fair value of our mortgage servicing rights, increased $272 million. Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents increased $148 million. Average loan balances decreased $293 million. In addition, receivables from unsettled securities sales, primarily related to our U.S. agency residential mortgage-backed trading operations, increased $1.1 billion. Growth in average earning assets and non-interest bearing receivables was largely funded by a $1.5 billion increase in interest-bearing deposits.

Net interest margin was 2.80 percent compared to 2.88 percent in the previous quarter. While the Federal Reserve reduced the federal funds rate in multiple rates cuts in the latter half of 2019 and first quarter of 2020, LIBOR has remained elevated relative to the rate cuts. This, combined with our ability to move deposit costs down, has preserved a large portion of our margin.

The yield on average earning assets was 3.73 percent, a 20 basis point decrease from the prior quarter. The loan portfolio yield was 4.50 percent, down 25 basis points. The yield on the available for sale securities portfolio decreased 4 basis points to 2.48 percent while the yield on interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents decreased 29 basis points.

Funding costs were 1.19 percent, down 21 basis points. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 11 basis points to 0.98 percent. The cost of other borrowed funds was down 36 basis points to 1.47 percent. The benefit to net interest margin from assets funded by non-interest liabilities was 26 basis points for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 35 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Fees and Commissions Revenue

Fees and commissions revenue totaled $192.7 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $13.3 million over the fourth quarter of 2019.

Declining interest rates increased mortgage banking revenue and related trading activity. Mortgage banking revenue increased $11.8 million or 46 percent. Mortgage loan production volume increased 65 percent and the gain on sale margin increased 62 basis points to 2.06 percent. Brokerage and trading revenue increased $6.9 million to $50.8 million. Revenue from mortgage trading activity increased $15.0 million over the previous quarter. Mortgage trading revenue was partially offset by widening spreads that decreased the quarter-end fair value of asset-backed and municipal securities.

Fiduciary and asset management revenue remained relatively consistent with the prior quarter, even given the current economic environment. Approximately a third of the assets are currently exposed to equities. This diversification, combined with strong sales efforts, has continued to produce strong results during this time.

Other revenue decreased $3.0 million, primarily due to lower revenue from repossessed oil and gas properties. Other operating expense related to these properties decreased by a comparable amount.

Operating Expense

Total operating expense was $268.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of $20.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Personnel expense decreased $12.2 million. Incentive compensation decreased $13.6 million, largely due to a decrease in deferred compensation, which is partially offset by a decrease in the value of related investments included in Other gains (losses). Cash based incentive compensation was down $4.7 million, primarily due to annual incentives incurred in the fourth quarter. Regular compensation decreased $2.2 million. The fourth quarter included approximately $2.0 million in severance costs due to realignment of personnel. Employee benefits increased $3.6 million as a seasonal increase in payroll taxes and retirement plan expenses was partially offset by a decrease in employee healthcare costs.

Non-personnel expense decreased $7.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Mortgage banking costs decreased $3.7 million due to a reduction of mortgage servicing rights amortization. Business promotion expense decreased $2.6 million due to a seasonal decrease in advertising costs combined with reduced travel costs largely as a result of the current pandemic. The fourth quarter of 2019 included a $2.0 million charitable contribution to the BOKF Foundation, which provides support to many nonprofit partners in our communities.

Loans, Deposits and Capital

Loans

Outstanding loans were $22.5 billion at March 31, 2020, up $713 million over December 31, 2019.Loans

Outstanding commercial loan balances grew by $764 million or 5 percent over December 31, 2019. Advances on existing commercial revolving lines of credit in the first quarter represented $751 million of this increase, due to both seasonal factors and customer responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the primary source of repayment of our commercial loan portfolio is the on-going cash flow from operations of the customer's business, loans are generally governed by a borrowing base and secured by the customer’s assets.

General business loans increased $371 million to $3.6 billion or 16 percent of total loans. General business loans includes $2.0 billion of wholesale/retail loans and $698 million of manufacturing loans.

Energy loan balances increased $138 million to $4.1 billion or 18 percent of total loans. Supporting the energy industry has been a hallmark of the Company for over a century. The majority of this portfolio is first lien, senior secured, reserve-based lending to oil and gas producers, which we believe is the lowest risk form of energy lending.

Demand declines related to the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the OPEC Plus production conflict have led to price declines of current spot and future oil prices. Approximately 62 percent of committed production loans are secured by properties primarily producing oil. The remaining 38 percent is secured by properties primarily producing natural gas, which are not as significantly impacted by the recent downturn. As we have said in the past, the duration of the downturn is a more significant factor affecting performance than the level of prices. If drivers of this decline are short term, meaning less than twelve months, then our expected losses in the portfolio will not be overly impactful to the company.

We also conduct quarterly stress tests of our energy borrowers with more than 50 percent funding on their lines of credit and all criticized loans using a price deck discounted at 20 percent. This stress test helps us identify potential issues, although the most recent test resulted in no surprises once hedging was taken into consideration. Of all the energy customers that we stress test, which makes up 92 percent of production loans outstanding, 95 percent of our customers have some level of hedging in the 12-month range and many of them carry into the 24-month range. We believe our disciplined underwriting approach and doing business with high-quality borrowers will work to weather this downturn as we have previous downturns.

Healthcare sector loan balances increased $131 million to $3.2 billion or 14 percent of total loans. Our healthcare sector loans primarily consist of $2.4 billion of senior housing and care facilities, including independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing. Generally we loan to borrowers with a portfolio of multiple facilities that serves to help diversify risks specific to a single facility. The remaining balance is composed of hospitals and other medical service providers impacted by a deferral of elective procedures to ensure adequate protective equipment and ventilators for those providing acute care to virus patients. The CARES Act does include multiple revenue enhancement measures for both hospitals and skilled nursing facilities as they manage through the risks of the virus.

Services loan balances increased $124 million to $4.0 billion or 18 percent of total loans. Services loans consist of a large number of loans to a variety of businesses, including Native American tribal and state and local municipal government entities, Native American tribal casino operations, educational services, consumer services and commercial services.

Our services and general business loans include areas we consider to be more exposed to the economic slowdown as a result of the social distancing measures in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic such as entertainment and recreation, retail, hotels, churches, airline travel, and higher education that are dependent on large social gatherings to remain profitable. This represents approximately 8 percent of our total portfolio. This risk may be further mitigated as some of these borrowers participate in the Paycheck Protection Program. We will continue to monitor these areas closely in the coming months.

Commercial real estate loan balances were largely unchanged compared to December 31, 2019 and represent 20 percent of total loans at March 31, 2020. Loans secured by other commercial real estate properties increased $107 million to $564 million. Loans secured by office buildings increased $34 million to $962 million. Loans secured by industrial facilities decreased $128 million to $728 million. Multifamily residential loans are our largest exposure in commercial real estate loans totaling $1.3 billion at March 31, 2020. Loans secured by retail facilities were $774 million at March 31, 2020. Loans secured by retail facilities are clearly the most vulnerable to the impacts of measures being taken to hinder the spread of the virus, the extent of which is dependent upon the duration of various governmental orders and adjustments in consumer behavior after these orders are lifted. While office and multifamily may also be impacted, we believe our geographic footprint will help in the long term because of strong in-migration over time.

Loans to individuals decreased $68 million, including a $38 million decrease in home equity loans and a $26 million decrease in personal loans. Loans to individuals represent 14 percent of total loans at March 31, 2020.

Deposits

Period-end deposits totaled $29.2 billion at March 31, 2020, a $1.6 billion increase over December 31, 2019. Strong deposit growth was driven by a combination of our continued focus on growing core customer deposits, inflows from external money funds, and seasonal inflows. Interest-bearing transaction account balances grew by $1.2 billion and demand deposit balances increased $360 million. Average deposits were $28.2 billion at March 31, 2020, an increase of $1.1 billion compared to December 31, 2019. Total interest-bearing transaction deposits increased $1.5 billion, partially offset by a decrease in demand deposits of $380 million.

Capital

The company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.98 percent at March 31, 2020. In addition, the company's Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.98 percent, total capital ratio was 12.58 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.16 percent at March 31, 2020. We have elected to delay the regulatory capital impact of the transition of the allowance for credit losses from the incurred loss methodology to CECL for two years, followed by a three-year transition period. At December 31, 2019, the company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.39 percent, Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.39 percent, total capital ratio was 12.94 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.40 percent.

The company's tangible common equity ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was 8.39 percent at March 31, 2020 and 8.98 percent at December 31, 2019. The tangible common equity ratio is primarily based on total shareholders' equity, which includes unrealized gains and losses on available for sale securities. The company has elected to exclude unrealized gains and losses from available for sale securities from its calculation of Tier 1 capital for regulatory capital purposes, consistent with the treatment under the previous capital rules.

The company repurchased 442,000 shares at an average price of $75.52 per share in the first quarter of 2020 and 280,000 shares at an average price of $81.59 in the fourth quarter of 2019. We view share buybacks opportunistically, but within the context of maintaining our strong capital position.

Credit Quality

The Company adopted FASB Accounting Standard Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Assets Measured at Amortized Cost ("CECL") on January 1, 2020 through a pre-tax cumulative-effect adjustment to equity of $61.4 million. CECL requires recognition of expected credit losses on assets carried at amortized cost over their expected lives. The previous incurred loss model incorporated only known information as of the balance sheet date. CECL uses models to measure the probability of default and loss given default over a 12-month reasonable and supportable forecast period. Models incorporate base case, downside and upside macroeconomic variables such as real gross domestic product ("GDP") growth, civilian unemployment rate and West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") oil prices on a probability weighted basis.

The provision for credit losses was $93.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, with $99.3 million related to lending activity. Changes in our reasonable and supportable forecasts of macroeconomic variables, primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, oil price declines, and other assumptions, required a provision of $66.2 million. All other changes totaled $33.1 million, which included portfolio changes of $15.9 million and net charge-offs of $17.2 million.

Our base case reasonable and supportable forecast includes a 20 percent decrease in GDP and an 8.3 percent civilian unemployment rate in the second quarter of 2020. Our forward twelve month forecast through the first quarter of 2021 assumes a 4.6 percent decrease in GDP and a 6.5 percent civilian unemployment rate. WTI oil prices are projected to generally follow the NYMEX forward curve that existed at the end of March 2020, $25.10 per barrel for delivery in the second quarter of 2020 and increasing to $34.73 per barrel for delivery in the first quarter of 2021. Our downside reasonable and supportable forecast reflects a more severe and prolonged disruption in economic activity than the base case and includes a 30 percent decrease in GDP and a 9.5 percent civilian unemployment rate in the second quarter of 2020. Our forward twelve month forecast through the first quarter of 2021 assumes a 10.9 percent decrease in GDP and an 8.0 percent civilian unemployment rate. WTI oil prices are projected to range from $19.10 per barrel for delivery in the second quarter of 2020 to $31.73 per barrel for delivery in the first quarter of 2021.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $315 million or 1.40 percent of outstanding loans and 199 percent of nonaccruing loans at March 31, 2020, excluding residential mortgage loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. The combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $344 million or 1.53 percent of outstanding loans and 217 percent of nonaccruing loans at March 31, 2020. The combined allowance for credit losses attributed to energy was 2.43 percent of outstanding energy loans at March 31.

At December 31, 2019, the allowance for loan losses was $211 million or 0.97 percent of outstanding loans and 121 percent of nonaccruing loans, excluding loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. The combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $212 million or 0.98 percent of outstanding loans and 121 percent of nonaccruing loans.

Nonperforming assets totaled $292 million or 1.30 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at March 31, 2020, compared to $294 million or 1.35 percent at December 31, 2019. Nonperforming assets that are not guaranteed by U.S. government agencies totaled $195 million or 0.87 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at March 31, 2020, compared to $195 million or 0.90 percent at December 31, 2019.

Nonaccruing loans were $163 million or 0.73 percent of outstanding loans at March 31, 2020. Nonaccruing commercial loans totaled $119 million or 0.80 percent of outstanding commercial loans. Nonaccruing commercial real estate loans totaled $8.5 million or 0.19 percent of outstanding commercial real estate loans. Nonaccruing loans to individuals totaled $36 million or 1.12 percent of outstanding loans to individuals.

Nonaccruing loans decreased $18 million from December 31, 2019, primarily due to a $19 million decrease in nonaccruing commercial real estate loans. Nonaccruing energy loans increased $4.7 million. New nonaccruing loans identified in the first quarter totaled $30 million, offset by $8.9 million in payments received, $19 million in charge-offs and $18 million of foreclosures.

Potential problem loans, which are defined as performing loans that, based on known information, cause management concern as to the borrowers' ability to continue to perform, totaled $293 million at March 31, compared to $160 million at December 31. The increase largely resulted from energy and service sector loans.

Net charge-offs were $17.2 million or 0.31 percent of average loans on an annualized basis for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $12.5 million or 0.22 percent of average loans on an annualized basis for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs were 0.24 percent of average loans over the last four quarters. Gross charge-offs were $18.9 million for the first quarter compared to $14.3 million for the previous quarter. Recoveries totaled $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Securities and Derivatives

The fair value of the available for sale securities portfolio totaled $12.7 billion at March 31, 2020, a $1.4 billion increase compared to December 31, 2019. At March 31, 2020, the available for sale securities portfolio consisted primarily of $9.3 billion of residential mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies and $3.4 billion of commercial mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies. At March 31, 2020, the available for sale securities portfolio had a net unrealized gain of $436 million compared to $138 million at December 31, 2019.

The company also maintains a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities issued by U.S. government agencies and interest rate derivative contracts as an economic hedge of the changes in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights. This portfolio of fair value option securities increased $605 million to $1.7 billion at March 31, 2020.

The net economic benefit of the changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $2.6 million during the first quarter of 2020. The magnitude of declines in mortgage rates resulted in an $88.5 million decrease in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights. However, our securities and derivatives hedges held as the economic hedge offset that decrease by $86.8 million. We also had $4.3 million of related net interest revenue.

Conference Call and Webcast

The company will hold a conference call at 9 a.m. Central time on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 to discuss the financial results with investors. The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the company’s website at www.bokf.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-201-689-8471. A conference call and webcast replay will also be available shortly after conclusion of the live call at www.bokf.com or by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and referencing conference ID # 13701466.

About BOK Financial Corporation

BOK Financial Corporation is a $47 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $76 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA operates TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; and BOK Financial in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices in Nebraska, Milwaukee and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

The company will continue to evaluate critical assumptions and estimates, such as the appropriateness of the allowance for credit losses and asset impairment as of March 31, 2020 through the date its financial statements are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will adjust amounts reported if necessary.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about BOK Financial Corporation, the financial services industry, the economy generally and the expected or potential impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the related responses of the government, consumers, and others, on our business, financial condition and results of operations. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “intends,” variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Management judgments relating to and discussion of the provision and allowance for credit losses, allowance for uncertain tax positions, accruals for loss contingencies and valuation of mortgage servicing rights involve judgments as to expected events and are inherently forward-looking statements. Assessments that acquisitions and growth endeavors will be profitable are necessary statements of belief as to the outcome of future events based in part on information provided by others which BOK Financial has not independently verified. These various forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what is expected, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Internal and external factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to changes in government, consumer or business responses to, and ability to treat or prevent further outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in commodity prices, interest rates and interest rate relationships, inflation, demand for products and services, the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, changes in banking regulations, tax laws, prices, levies and assessments, the impact of technological advances, and trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans. BOK Financial Corporation and its affiliates undertake no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


BALANCE SHEETS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(In thousands)
  Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $ 670,500     $ 735,836  
Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents 302,577     522,985  
Trading securities 2,110,585     1,623,921  
Investment securities, net of allowance 272,576     293,418  
Available for sale securities 12,694,277     11,269,643  
Fair value option securities 1,703,238     1,098,577  
Restricted equity securities 390,042     460,552  
Residential mortgage loans held for sale 204,720     182,271  
Loans:      
Commercial 14,795,975     14,031,650  
Commercial real estate 4,450,085     4,433,783  
Loans to individuals 3,217,910     3,285,554  
Total loans 22,463,970     21,750,987  
Allowance for loan losses (315,311 )   (210,759 )
Loans, net of allowance 22,148,659     21,540,228  
Premises and equipment, net 546,093     535,519  
Receivables 207,341     231,811  
Goodwill 1,048,091     1,048,091  
Intangible assets, net 121,807     125,271  
Mortgage servicing rights 110,828     201,886  
Real estate and other repossessed assets, net 36,744     20,359  
Derivative contracts, net 922,716     323,375  
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 391,006     389,879  
Receivable on unsettled securities sales 2,171,881     1,020,404  
Other assets 1,065,481     547,995  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 47,119,162     $ 42,172,021  
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
Deposits:      
Demand $ 9,821,582     $ 9,461,291  
Interest-bearing transaction 16,596,292     15,391,752  
Savings 593,805     550,276  
Time 2,232,473     2,217,849  
Total deposits 29,244,152     27,621,168  
Funds purchased and repurchase agreements 4,583,768     3,818,350  
Other borrowings 5,529,554     4,527,055  
Subordinated debentures 275,942     275,923  
Accrued interest, taxes and expense 309,236     259,701  
Due on unsettled securities purchases 537,709     182,547  
Derivative contracts, net 1,213,445     251,128  
Other liabilities 391,196     372,230  
TOTAL LIABILITIES 42,085,002     37,308,102  
Shareholders' equity:      
Capital, surplus and retained earnings 4,694,956     4,750,872  
Accumulated other comprehensive gain 331,292     104,923  
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 5,026,248     4,855,795  
Non-controlling interests 7,912     8,124  
TOTAL EQUITY 5,034,160     4,863,919  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 47,119,162     $ 42,172,021  


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands)
  Three Months Ended
  Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019   Sept. 30, 2019   June 30, 2019   Mar. 31, 2019
ASSETS                  
Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents $ 721,659     $ 573,203     $ 500,823     $ 535,491     $ 537,903  
Trading securities 1,690,104     1,672,426     1,696,568     1,757,335     1,968,399  
Investment securities, net of allowance 282,265     298,567     308,090     328,482     343,282  
Available for sale securities 11,664,521     11,333,524     10,747,439     9,435,668     8,883,054  
Fair value option securities 1,793,480     1,521,528     1,553,879     898,772     594,349  
Restricted equity securities 429,133     479,687     476,781     413,812     395,432  
Residential mortgage loans held for sale 129,708     203,535     203,319     192,102     145,040  
Loans:                  
Commercial 14,452,851     14,344,534     14,507,185     14,175,057     13,966,521  
Commercial real estate 4,346,886     4,532,649     4,652,534     4,656,861     4,602,149  
Loans to individuals 3,143,286     3,358,817     3,253,199     3,172,487     3,197,395  
Total loans 21,943,023     22,236,000     22,412,918     22,004,405     21,766,065  
Allowance for loan losses (250,338 )   (205,417 )   (201,714 )   (205,532 )   (206,092 )
Loans, net of allowance 21,692,685     22,030,583     22,211,204     21,798,873     21,559,973  
Total earning assets 38,403,555     38,113,053     37,698,103     35,360,535     34,427,432  
Cash and due from banks 669,369     690,806     717,338     703,294     705,411  
Derivative contracts, net 376,621     311,542     331,834     328,802     262,927  
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 390,009     388,012     385,190     384,974     382,538  
Receivable on unsettled securities sales 3,046,111     1,973,604     1,742,794     1,437,462     1,224,700  
Other assets 2,834,953     2,736,337     2,705,089     2,629,710     2,669,673  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 45,720,618     $ 44,213,354     $ 43,580,348     $ 40,844,777     $ 39,672,681  
                   
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                  
Deposits:                  
Demand $ 9,232,859     $ 9,612,533     $ 9,759,710     $ 9,883,965     $ 9,988,088  
Interest-bearing transaction 16,159,654     14,685,385     13,131,542     12,512,282     11,931,539  
Savings 563,821     554,605     557,122     558,738     541,575  
Time 2,239,234     2,247,717     2,251,800     2,207,391     2,153,277  
Total deposits 28,195,568     27,100,240     25,700,174     25,162,376     24,614,479  
Funds purchased and repurchase agreements 3,815,941     4,120,610     3,106,163     2,066,950     2,033,036  
Other borrowings 6,542,325     6,247,194     8,125,023     7,175,617     7,040,279  
Subordinated debentures 275,932     275,916     275,900     275,887     275,882  
Derivative contracts, net 379,342     276,078     300,051     283,484     273,786  
Due on unsettled securities purchases 960,780     784,174     745,893     821,688     453,937  
Other liabilities 642,764     561,654     547,144     460,732     501,788  
TOTAL LIABILITIES 40,812,652     39,365,866     38,800,348     36,246,734     35,193,187  
Total equity 4,907,966     4,847,488     4,780,000     4,598,043     4,479,494  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 45,720,618     $ 44,213,354     $ 43,580,348     $ 40,844,777     $ 39,672,681  


STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except per share data)
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
  2020   2019
       
Interest revenue $ 348,937     $ 376,074  
Interest expense 87,577     97,972  
Net interest revenue 261,360     278,102  
Provision for credit losses 93,771     8,000  
Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 167,589     270,102  
Other operating revenue:      
Brokerage and trading revenue 50,779     31,617  
Transaction card revenue 21,881     20,738  
Fiduciary and asset management revenue 44,458     43,358  
Deposit service charges and fees 26,130     28,243  
Mortgage banking revenue 37,167     23,834  
Other revenue 12,309     12,762  
Total fees and commissions 192,724     160,552  
Other gains (losses), net (10,741 )   2,976  
Gain on derivatives, net 18,420     4,667  
Gain on fair value option securities, net 68,393     9,665  
Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights (88,480 )   (20,666 )
Gain on available for sale securities, net 3     76  
Total other operating revenue 180,319     157,270  
Other operating expense:      
Personnel 156,181     169,228  
Business promotion 6,215     7,874  
Professional fees and services 12,948     16,139  
Net occupancy and equipment 26,061     29,521  
Insurance 4,980     4,839  
Data processing and communications 32,743     31,449  
Printing, postage and supplies 4,272     4,885  
Net losses and operating expenses of repossessed assets 1,531     1,996  
Amortization of intangible assets 5,094     5,191  
Mortgage banking costs 10,545     9,906  
Other expense 8,054     6,129  
Total other operating expense 268,624     287,157  
       
Net income before taxes 79,284     140,215  
Federal and state income taxes 17,300     29,950  
       
Net income 61,984     110,265  
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (95 )   (347 )
Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders $ 62,079     $ 110,612  
       
Average shares outstanding:      
Basic 70,123,685     71,387,070  
Diluted 70,130,166     71,404,388  
       
Net income per share:      
Basic $ 0.88     $ 1.54  
Diluted $ 0.88     $ 1.54  


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratio and share data)
  Three Months Ended
  Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019   Sept. 30, 2019   June 30, 2019   Mar. 31, 2019
Capital:                  
Period-end shareholders' equity $ 5,026,248     $ 4,855,795     $ 4,829,016     $ 4,709,438     $ 4,522,873  
Risk weighted assets $ 32,973,242     $ 31,673,425     $ 32,159,139     $ 32,040,741     $ 31,601,558  
Risk-based capital ratios:                  
Common equity tier 1 10.98 %   11.39 %   11.06 %   10.84 %   10.71 %
Tier 1 10.98 %   11.39 %   11.06 %   10.84 %   10.71 %
Total capital 12.58 %   12.94 %   12.56 %   12.34 %   12.24 %
Leverage ratio 8.16 %   8.40 %   8.41 %   8.75 %   8.76 %
Tangible common equity ratio1 8.39 %   8.98 %   8.72 %   8.69 %   8.64 %
                   
Common stock:                  
Book value per share $ 71.49     $ 68.80     $ 68.15     $ 66.15     $ 63.30  
Tangible book value per share 54.85     52.17     51.60     49.68     46.82  
Market value per share:                  
High $ 87.40     $ 88.28     $ 84.35     $ 88.17     $ 93.72  
Low $ 34.57     $ 71.85     $ 72.96     $ 72.60     $ 72.11  
Cash dividends paid $ 35,949     $ 36,011     $ 35,472     $ 35,631     $ 35,885  
Dividend payout ratio 57.91 %   32.63 %   24.94 %   25.90 %   32.44 %
Shares outstanding, net 70,308,532     70,579,598     70,858,010     71,193,770     71,449,982  
Stock buy-back program:                  
Shares repurchased 442,000     280,000     336,713     250,000     705,609  
Amount $ 33,380     $ 22,844     $ 25,937     $ 20,125     $ 60,577  
Average price per share $ 75.52     $ 81.59     $ 77.03     $ 80.50     $ 85.85  
                   
Performance ratios (quarter annualized):
Return on average assets 0.55 %   0.99 %   1.29 %   1.35 %   1.13 %
Return on average equity 5.10 %   9.05 %   11.83 %   12.02 %   10.04 %
Net interest margin 2.80 %   2.88 %   3.01 %   3.30 %   3.30 %
Efficiency ratio 58.62 %   63.65 %   59.31 %   59.51 %   64.80 %
                   
Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures:
1  Tangible common equity ratio:                  
Total shareholders' equity $ 5,026,248     $ 4,855,795     $ 4,829,016     $ 4,709,438     $ 4,522,873  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,169,898     1,173,362     1,172,411     1,172,564     1,177,573  
Tangible common equity $ 3,856,350     $ 3,682,433     $ 3,656,605     $ 3,536,874     $ 3,345,300  
                   
Total assets $ 47,119,162     $ 42,172,021     $ 43,127,205     $ 41,893,073     $ 39,882,962  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,169,898     1,173,362     1,172,411     1,172,564     1,177,573  
Tangible assets $ 45,949,264     $ 40,998,659     $ 41,954,794     $ 40,720,509     $ 38,705,389  
                   
Tangible common equity ratio 8.39 %   8.98 %   8.72 %   8.69 %   8.64 %
                   
Other data:                  
Tax equivalent interest $ 2,715     $ 2,726     $ 2,936     $ 3,481     $ 2,529  
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available for sale securities $ 435,989     $ 138,149     $ 178,060     $ 131,780     $ (2,609 )
                   
Mortgage banking:                  
Mortgage production revenue $ 21,570     $ 9,169     $ 13,814     $ 11,869     $ 7,868  
                   
Mortgage loans funded for sale $ 548,956     $ 855,643     $ 877,280     $ 729,841     $ 510,527  
Add: current period-end outstanding commitments 657,570     158,460     379,377     344,087     263,434  
Less: prior period end outstanding commitments 158,460     379,377     344,087     263,434     160,848  
Total mortgage production volume $ 1,048,066     $ 634,726     $ 912,570     $ 810,494     $ 613,113  
                   
Mortgage loan refinances to mortgage loans funded for sale 57 %   57 %   56 %   31 %   30 %
Gain on sale margin 2.06 %   1.44 %   1.51 %   1.46 %   1.28 %
                   
Mortgage servicing revenue $ 15,597     $ 16,227     $ 16,366     $ 16,262     $ 15,966  
Average outstanding principal balance of mortgage loans serviced for others 20,416,546     20,856,446     21,172,874     21,418,690     21,581,835  
Average mortgage servicing revenue rates 0.31 %   0.31 %   0.31 %   0.30 %   0.30 %
                   
Gain (loss) on mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedge:
Gain (loss) on mortgage hedge derivative contracts, net $ 18,371     $ (4,714 )   $ 3,742     $ 11,128     $ 4,432  
Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net 68,393     (8,328 )   4,597     9,853     9,665  
Gain (loss) on economic hedge of mortgage servicing rights 86,764     (13,042 )   8,339     20,981     14,097  
Gain (loss) on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights (88,480 )   9,297     (12,593 )   (29,555 )   (20,666 )
Loss on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges, included in other operating revenue (1,716 )   (3,745 )   (4,254 )   (8,574 )   (6,569 )
Net interest revenue on fair value option securities2 4,268     1,544     1,245     1,296     1,129  
Total economic cost of changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges $ 2,552     $ (2,201 )   $ (3,009 )   $ (7,278 )   $ (5,440 )

2    Actual interest earned on fair value option securities less internal transfer-priced cost of funds.

QUARTERLY EARNINGS TREND -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratio and per share data)
  Three Months Ended
  Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019   Sept. 30, 2019   June 30, 2019   Mar. 31, 2019
                   
Interest revenue $ 348,937     $ 369,857     $ 395,207     $ 390,820     $ 376,074  
Interest expense 87,577     99,608     116,111     105,388     97,972  
Net interest revenue 261,360     270,249     279,096     285,432     278,102  
Provision for credit losses 93,771     19,000     12,000     5,000     8,000  
Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 167,589     251,249     267,096     280,432     270,102  
Other operating revenue:                  
Brokerage and trading revenue 50,779     43,843     43,840     40,526     31,617  
Transaction card revenue 21,881     22,548     22,015     21,915     20,738  
Fiduciary and asset management revenue 44,458     45,021     43,621     45,025     43,358  
Deposit service charges and fees 26,130     27,331     28,837     28,074     28,243  
Mortgage banking revenue 37,167     25,396     30,180     28,131     23,834  
Other revenue 12,309     15,283     17,626     12,437     12,762  
Total fees and commissions 192,724     179,422     186,119     176,108     160,552  
Other gains (losses), net (10,741 )   (1,649 )   4,544     3,480     2,976  
Gain (loss) on derivatives, net 18,420     (4,644 )   3,778     11,150     4,667  
Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net 68,393     (8,328 )   4,597     9,853     9,665  
Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights (88,480 )   9,297     (12,593 )   (29,555 )   (20,666 )
Gain on available for sale securities, net 3     4,487     5     1,029     76  
Total other operating revenue 180,319     178,585     186,450     172,065     157,270  
Other operating expense:                  
Personnel 156,181     168,422     162,573     160,342     169,228  
Business promotion 6,215     8,787     8,859     10,142     7,874  
Charitable contributions to BOKF Foundation     2,000         1,000      
Professional fees and services 12,948     13,408     12,312     13,002     16,139  
Net occupancy and equipment 26,061     26,316     27,558     26,880     29,521  
Insurance 4,980     5,393     4,220     6,454     4,839  
Data processing and communications 32,743     31,884     31,915     29,735     31,449  
Printing, postage and supplies 4,272     3,700     3,825     4,107     4,885  
Net losses and operating expenses of repossessed assets 1,531     2,403     1,728     580     1,996  
Amortization of intangible assets 5,094     5,225     5,064     5,138     5,191  
Mortgage banking costs 10,545     14,259     14,975     11,545     9,906  
Other expense 8,054     6,998     6,263     8,212     6,129  
Total other operating expense 268,624     288,795     279,292     277,137     287,157  
Net income before taxes 79,284     141,039     174,254     175,360     140,215  
Federal and state income taxes 17,300     30,257     32,396     37,580     29,950  
Net income 61,984     110,782     141,858     137,780     110,265  
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (95 )   430     (373 )   217     (347 )
Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders $ 62,079     $ 110,352     $ 142,231     $ 137,563     $ 110,612  
                   
Average shares outstanding:                  
Basic 70,123,685     70,295,899     70,596,307     70,887,063     71,387,070  
Diluted 70,130,166     70,309,644     70,609,924     70,902,033     71,404,388  
Net income per share:                  
Basic $ 0.88     $ 1.56     $ 2.00     $ 1.93     $ 1.54  
Diluted $ 0.88     $ 1.56     $ 2.00     $ 1.93     $ 1.54  


LOANS TREND -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(In thousands)
  Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019   Sept. 30, 2019   June 30, 2019   Mar. 31, 2019
Commercial:                  
Energy $ 4,111,676     $ 3,973,377     $ 4,114,269     $ 3,921,353     $ 3,705,099  
Healthcare 3,165,096     3,033,916     3,032,968     2,926,510     2,915,885  
Services 3,955,748     3,832,031     4,011,089     4,105,117     4,090,646  
General business 3,563,455     3,192,326     3,266,299     3,383,928     3,250,345  
Total commercial 14,795,975     14,031,650     14,424,625     14,336,908     13,961,975  
                   
Commercial real estate 4,450,085     4,433,783     4,626,057     4,710,033     4,600,651  
                   
Loans to individuals:                  
Permanent mortgage 1,844,555     1,886,378     1,925,539     1,975,449     1,999,312  
Permanent mortgages guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 197,889     197,794     191,764     195,373     193,308  
Personal 1,175,466     1,201,382     1,117,382     1,037,889     1,003,734  
Total loans to individuals 3,217,910     3,285,554     3,234,685     3,208,711     3,196,354  
                   
Total $ 22,463,970     $ 21,750,987     $ 22,285,367     $ 22,255,652     $ 21,758,980  


LOANS MANAGED BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands)
  Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019   Sept. 30, 2019   June 30, 2019   Mar. 31, 2019
                   
Texas:                  
Commercial $ 6,350,690     $ 6,174,894     $ 6,220,227     $ 5,877,265     $ 5,754,018  
Commercial real estate 1,296,266     1,259,117     1,292,116     1,341,609     1,344,810  
Loans to individuals 756,634     727,175     749,361     673,463     662,721  
Total Texas 8,403,590     8,161,186     8,261,704     7,892,337     7,761,549  
                   
Oklahoma:                  
Commercial 3,886,086     3,454,825     3,690,100     3,762,234     3,551,054  
Commercial real estate 593,473     631,026     679,786     717,970     665,190  
Loans to individuals 1,788,518     1,854,864     1,753,698     1,786,162     1,792,188  
Total Oklahoma 6,268,077     5,940,715     6,123,584     6,266,366     6,008,432  
                   
Colorado:                  
Commercial 2,181,309     2,169,598     2,247,798     2,325,742     2,231,703  
Commercial real estate 955,608     927,826     975,066     1,023,410     957,348  
Loans to individuals 268,674     276,939     303,605     314,317     307,534  
Total Colorado 3,405,591     3,374,363     3,526,469     3,663,469     3,496,585  
                   
Arizona:                  
Commercial 1,396,582     1,307,073     1,276,534     1,330,415     1,335,140  
Commercial real estate 714,161     728,832     771,425     761,243     791,466  
Loans to individuals 181,821     186,539     170,815     168,019     160,848  
Total Arizona 2,292,564     2,222,444     2,218,774     2,259,677     2,287,454  
                   
Kansas/Missouri:                  
Commercial 556,255     527,872     566,969     602,836     667,859  
Commercial real estate 310,799     322,541     374,795     331,443     327,870  
Loans to individuals 116,734     131,069     146,522     155,453     157,391  
Total Kansas/Missouri 983,788     981,482     1,088,286     1,089,732     1,153,120  
                   
New Mexico:                  
Commercial 327,164     305,320     335,409     350,520     342,915  
Commercial real estate 434,150     402,148     374,331     385,058     371,416  
Loans to individuals 87,110     90,257     92,270     92,626     96,391  
Total New Mexico 848,424     797,725     802,010     828,204     810,722  
                   
Arkansas:                  
Commercial 97,889     92,068     87,588     87,896     79,286  
Commercial real estate 145,628     162,293     158,538     149,300     142,551  
Loans to individuals 18,419     18,711     18,414     18,671     19,281  
Total Arkansas 261,936     273,072     264,540     255,867     241,118  
                   
TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL $ 22,463,970     $ 21,750,987     $ 22,285,367     $ 22,255,652     $ 21,758,980  

Loans attributed to a principal market may not always represent the location of the borrower or the collateral.

DEPOSITS BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands)
  Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019   Sept. 30, 2019   June 30, 2019   Mar. 31, 2019
Oklahoma:                  
Demand $ 3,669,558     $ 3,257,337     $ 3,515,312     $ 3,279,360     $ 3,432,239  
Interest-bearing:                  
Transaction 9,955,697     8,574,912     7,447,799     7,020,484     6,542,548  
Savings 329,631     306,194     308,103     307,785     309,875  
Time 1,137,802     1,125,446     1,198,170     1,253,804     1,217,371  
Total interest-bearing 11,423,130     10,006,552     8,954,072     8,582,073     8,069,794  
Total Oklahoma 15,092,688     13,263,889     12,469,384     11,861,433     11,502,033  
                   
Texas:                  
Demand 2,767,399     2,757,376     2,867,915     2,970,340     2,964,600  
Interest-bearing:                  
Transaction 2,874,362     2,911,731     2,589,063     2,453,187     2,385,001  
Savings 115,039     102,456     100,597     103,125     101,849  
Time 505,565     495,343     464,264     425,253     419,269  
Total interest-bearing 3,494,966     3,509,530     3,153,924     2,981,565     2,906,119  
Total Texas 6,262,365     6,266,906     6,021,839     5,951,905     5,870,719  
                   
Colorado:                  
Demand 1,579,764     1,729,674     1,694,044     1,621,820     1,897,547  
Interest-bearing:                  
Transaction 1,759,384     1,769,037     1,910,874     1,800,271     1,844,632  
Savings 58,000     53,307     60,107     57,263     58,919  
Time 279,105     283,517     273,622     246,198     261,235  
Total interest-bearing 2,096,489     2,105,861     2,244,603     2,103,732     2,164,786  
Total Colorado 3,676,253     3,835,535     3,938,647     3,725,552     4,062,333  
                   
New Mexico:                  
Demand 750,052     623,722     645,698     630,861     662,362  
Interest-bearing:                  
Transaction 563,891     558,493     539,260     557,881     573,203  
Savings 67,553     63,999     62,863     62,636     61,497  
Time 235,778     238,140     236,135     232,569     228,212  
Total interest-bearing 867,222     860,632     838,258     853,086     862,912  
Total New Mexico 1,617,274     1,484,354     1,483,956     1,483,947     1,525,274  
                   
Arizona:                  
Demand 665,396     681,268     705,895     704,144     697,381  
Interest-bearing:                  
Transaction 729,603     684,929     600,103     560,861     622,039  
Savings 8,832     10,314     12,487     11,966     12,144  
Time 47,081     49,676     44,347     43,099     44,004  
Total interest-bearing 785,516     744,919     656,937     615,926     678,187  
Total Arizona 1,450,912     1,426,187     1,362,832     1,320,070     1,375,568  
                   
Kansas/Missouri:                  
Demand 318,985     384,533     376,020     431,856     410,799  
Interest-bearing:                  
Transaction 537,552     784,574     284,940     310,774     361,590  
Savings 12,888     12,169     11,689     13,125     13,815  
Time 19,137     17,877     19,126     19,205     19,977  
Total interest-bearing 569,577     814,620     315,755     343,104     395,382  
Total Kansas/Missouri 888,562     1,199,153     691,775     774,960     806,181  
                   
Arkansas:                  
Demand 70,428     27,381     39,513     29,176     31,624  
Interest-bearing:                  
Transaction 175,803     108,076     149,506     148,485     147,964  
Savings 1,862     1,837     1,747     1,783     1,785  
Time 8,005     7,850     7,877     7,810     8,321  
Total interest-bearing 185,670     117,763     159,130     158,078     158,070  
Total Arkansas 256,098     145,144     198,643     187,254     189,694  
                   
TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL $ 29,244,152     $ 27,621,168     $ 26,167,076     $ 25,305,121     $ 25,331,802  


NET INTEREST MARGIN TREND -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
  Three Months Ended
  Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019   Sept. 30, 2019   June 30, 2019   Mar. 31, 2019
                   
TAX-EQUIVALENT ASSETS YIELDS                  
Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents 1.33 %   1.62 %   2.42 %   2.57 %   2.56 %
Trading securities 2.89 %   3.19 %   3.49 %   3.59 %   3.88 %
Investment securities, net of allowance 4.73 %   4.69 %   4.46 %   4.41 %   4.50 %
Available for sale securities 2.48 %   2.52 %   2.60 %   2.63 %   2.57 %
Fair value option securities 2.67 %   2.62 %   2.79 %   3.34 %   3.62 %
Restricted equity securities 5.49 %   5.37 %   6.34 %   6.30 %   6.42 %
Residential mortgage loans held for sale 3.50 %   3.55 %   3.73 %   3.65 %   4.58 %
Loans 4.50 %   4.75 %   5.12 %   5.39 %   5.26 %
Allowance for loan losses                  
Loans, net of allowance 4.55 %   4.80 %   5.17 %   5.45 %   5.31 %
Total tax-equivalent yield on earning assets 3.73 %   3.93 %   4.25 %   4.51 %   4.46 %
                   
COST OF INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES                
Interest-bearing deposits:                  
Interest-bearing transaction 0.89 %   1.00 %   1.08 %   1.04 %   0.94 %
Savings 0.09 %   0.11 %   0.14 %   0.12 %   0.12 %
Time 1.83 %   1.94 %   1.94 %   1.90 %   1.80 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 0.98 %   1.09 %   1.17 %   1.13 %   1.04 %
Funds purchased and repurchase agreements 1.14 %   1.56 %   2.01 %   2.08 %   2.07 %
Other borrowings 1.66 %   2.01 %   2.42 %   2.67 %   2.68 %
Subordinated debt 5.30 %   5.40 %   5.48 %   5.53 %   5.50 %
Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.19 %   1.40 %   1.68 %   1.70 %   1.66 %
Tax-equivalent net interest revenue spread 2.54 %   2.53 %   2.57 %   2.81 %   2.80 %
Effect of noninterest-bearing funding sources and other 0.26 %   0.35 %   0.44 %   0.49 %   0.50 %
Tax-equivalent net interest margin 2.80 %   2.88 %   3.01 %   3.30 %   3.30 %

Yield calculations are shown on a tax equivalent basis at the statutory federal and state rates for the periods presented. The yield calculations exclude security trades that have been recorded on trade date with no corresponding interest income and the unrealized gains and losses. The yield calculation also includes average loan balances for which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and are net of unearned income. Yield/rate calculations are generally based on the conventions that determine how interest income and expense is accrued.

CREDIT QUALITY INDICATORS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratios)
  Three Months Ended
  Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019   Sept. 30, 2019   June 30, 2019   Mar. 31, 2019
Nonperforming assets:                  
Nonaccruing loans:                  
Commercial:                  
Energy $ 96,448     $ 91,722     $ 88,894     $ 71,632     $ 35,332  
Healthcare 4,070     4,480     5,978     16,148     18,768  
Services 8,425     7,483     6,119     10,087     9,555  
General business 9,681     11,731     10,715     25,528     26,703  
Total commercial 118,624     115,416     111,706     123,395     90,358  
                   
Commercial real estate 8,545     27,626     23,185     21,670     21,508  
                   
Loans to individuals:                  
Permanent mortgage 30,721     31,522     30,972     31,734     33,463  
Permanent mortgage guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 5,005     6,100     6,332     6,743     6,946  
Personal 277     287     271     237     302  
Total loans to individuals 36,003     37,909     37,575     38,714     40,711  
                   
Total nonaccruing loans $ 163,172     $ 180,951     $ 172,466     $ 183,779     $ 152,577  
Accruing renegotiated loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 91,757     92,452     92,718     95,989     91,787  
Real estate and other repossessed assets 36,744     20,359     21,026     16,940     17,139  
Total nonperforming assets $ 291,673     $ 293,762     $ 286,210     $ 296,708     $ 261,503  
Total nonperforming assets excluding those guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 194,911     195,210     187,160     193,976     162,770  
                   
Accruing loans 90 days past due2 3,706     7,680     1,541     2,698     610  
                   
Gross charge-offs $ 18,917     $ 14,268     $ 11,707     $ 13,227     $ 11,775  
Recoveries (1,696 )   (1,816 )   (1,066 )   (5,503 )   (1,689 )
Net charge-offs $ 17,221     $ 12,452     $ 10,641     $ 7,724     $ 10,086  
                   
Provision for loan losses $ 95,964     $ 18,779     $ 12,539     $ 4,918     $ 7,969  
Provision for credit losses from off-balance sheet unfunded loan commitments 3,377     221     (539 )   82     31  
Provision for expected credit losses from mortgage banking acitivities1 (6,020 )                
Provision for credit losses related to held-to maturity (investment) securities portfolio1 450                  
Total provision for credit losses $ 93,771     $ 19,000     $ 12,000     $ 5,000     $ 8,000  
                   
Allowance for loan losses to period end loans 1.40 %   0.97 %   0.92 %   0.91 %   0.94 %
Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to period end loans 1.53 %   0.98 %   0.92 %   0.92 %   0.95 %
Nonperforming assets to period end loans and repossessed assets 1.30 %   1.35 %   1.28 %   1.33 %   1.20 %
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans 0.31 %   0.22 %   0.19 %   0.14 %   0.19 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccruing loans2 199.35 %   120.54 %   123.05 %   114.40 %   141.00 %
Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to nonaccruing loans2 217.38 %   121.44 %   123.87 %   115.48 %   142.25 %

1   Included in Provision for credit losses effective with implementation of CECL on January 1, 2020.
2   Excludes residential mortgage loans guaranteed by agencies of the U.S. government.


SEGMENTS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratios)
    Three Months Ended   Change
Commercial Banking   Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019   Mar. 31, 2019 1 1Q20 vs
4Q19		   1Q20 vs
1Q19
Net interest revenue   $ 151,407     $ 162,240     $ 150,571     (6.7 )%   0.6 %
Fees and commissions revenue   41,459     43,357     38,046     (4.4 )%   9.0 %
Other operating expense   60,752     69,290     50,627     (12.3 )%   20.0 %
Corporate expense allocations   8,905     11,176     9,455     (20.3 )%   (5.8 )%
Net income   74,975     82,019     85,521     (8.6 )%   (12.3 )%
                     
Average assets   24,687,976     24,346,565     19,937,878     1.4 %   23.8 %
Average loans   18,812,015     19,100,101     15,988,843     (1.5 )%   17.7 %
Average deposits   11,907,386     11,419,558     8,261,543     4.3 %   44.1 %
                     
Consumer Banking                    
Net interest revenue   $ 43,932     $ 43,176     $ 51,102     1.8 %   (14.0 )%
Fees and commissions revenue   55,062     44,884     42,821     22.7 %   28.6 %
Other operating expense   54,793     59,702     53,821     (8.2 )%   1.8 %
Corporate expense allocations   10,487     11,798     11,900     (11.1 )%   (11.9 )%
Net income   27,408     8,287     15,337     230.7 %   78.7 %
                     
Average assets   9,850,853     9,772,710     8,371,683     0.8 %   17.7 %
Average loans   1,711,703     1,730,467     1,750,642     (1.1 )%   (2.2 )%
Average deposits   6,869,481     6,974,453     6,544,665     (1.5 )%   5.0 %
                     
Wealth Management                    
Net interest revenue   $ 18,904     $ 21,826     $ 28,256     (13.4 )%   (33.1 )%
Fees and commissions revenue   97,881     92,729     73,256     5.6 %   33.6 %
Other operating expense   78,192     74,688     61,507     4.7 %   27.1 %
Corporate expense allocations   8,265     9,296     8,360     (11.1 )%   (1.1 )%
Net income   22,573     22,863     23,719     (1.3 )%   (4.8 )%
                     
Average assets   12,723,412     11,225,207     9,328,986     13.3 %   36.4 %
Average loans   1,705,735     1,667,278     1,448,718     2.3 %   17.7 %
Average deposits   7,623,986     7,301,391     5,659,771     4.4 %   34.7 %
Fiduciary assets   47,053,101     52,352,135     46,401,149     (10.1 )%   1.4 %
Assets under management or administration   75,783,829     82,740,961     78,852,284     (8.4 )%   (3.9 )%

1    Acquired assets and liabilities were allocated to segments in the second quarter of 2019.

