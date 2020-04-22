Global Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2025

Respiratory Monitoring Devices

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market:

Executive Summary

The global respiratory monitoring devices market is expected to grow from $4.5 billion in 2019 to about $9 billion in 2020 as hospitals across the globe are increasing their installed base of these equipment due to their demand in the treatment of Covid-19 patients. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $6.2 billion at a CAGR of 8.6% through 2023.

The market for respiratory monitoring devices is experiencing an exponential growth due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The fact that Covid-19 is essentially a respiratory ailment has boosted the use of respiratory monitoring devices, to monitor the physiological functions of lungs during Covid-19 treatment.

The respiratory monitoring devices market consists of sales of respiratory monitoring devices used to monitor respiration related parameters that aid the detection of acute or chronic respiratory disorders. The respiratory monitoring devices establishments are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of Capnographs, Gas Analyzers, Pulse Oximeters, Peak Flow Meters, Spirometers, and Polysomnographs.

North America was the largest region in the respiratory monitoring devices market in 2019.

Longer duration of time taken in the approval process of respiratory devices is restricting the growth of respiratory monitoring devices market. Before a new respiratory device is introduced to the market, it takes 7.2 months for the FDA approval process, which adds to the development costs to be borne by device manufacturers, thus acting as a restraint to the market growth. To reduce incidences associated with the respiratory devices and ensure that the devices are safe and have least adverse reactions, regulatory authorities such as Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MRHA) in the UK regulates and monitors the devices by restricting devices for use and sending field safety notices to correct the devices. These stringent approval processes and regulatory policies may impact the respiratory monitoring devices market.

The companies in the market are increasingly launching smart respiratory monitoring devices to diagnose and monitor number of respiratory diseases. These smart respiratory monitoring devices are Bluetooth-enabled which can be connected to smartphones to continuously monitor the vital respiratory parameters. For instance, in 2018, Nuva Air, a Swedish digital health startup launched a smart device, Air Next, that monitors all the vital respiratory parameters in patients with asthma and other respiratory diseases.

Rising rate of chronic respiratory diseases is expected to drive the respiratory monitoring devices market in near future. The chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia and others resulting from different bacterial and viral infections will boost the demand of respiratory monitoring devices. For instance, in the USA, 25 million people are currently suffering from Asthma while 14 million people suffer from COPD. The respiratory monitoring devices such as spirometers and pulse oximeters act as essential devices to monitor vital respiratory parameters.

Major players in the respiratory monitoring devices market are Covidien, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, ResMed, Siemens Healthcare, Merck & Co., Calando Pharmaceuticals, Quark Pharmaceuticals, Sirnaomics Inc., and Traversa Therapeutics.

