Coronavirus - Nigeria: 782 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

117 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported:

59 in Lagos 29 in FCT 14 in Kano 6 in Borno 4 in Katsina 3 in Ogun 1 in Rivers 1 in Bauchi

As at 11:25 pm 21st April there are 782 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 197 Deaths: 25



