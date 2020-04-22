Coronavirus - Nigeria: 782 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria
117 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported:
59 in Lagos 29 in FCT 14 in Kano 6 in Borno 4 in Katsina 3 in Ogun 1 in Rivers 1 in Bauchi
As at 11:25 pm 21st April there are 782 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
Discharged: 197 Deaths: 25Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.