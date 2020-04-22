Canadian Leader Broccolini is Recruiting in Anticipation of the Resumption of Activities

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Canadian leader in industrial, commercial and residential real estate, Broccolini is looking to hire several new talented people in anticipation of the rapid resumption of its activities in the coming weeks. Given the diversity of services that Broccolini offers, ranging from planning to construction to property management, a number of positions are open and need to be filled in order to help meet the company’s immediate needs.



“We are proud to have been able to keep our entire team employed throughout the pandemic, with the exception of the day labourers directly affected by the closure of the construction sites. Our exceptional positioning in the real estate market is now affording us the opportunity to further expand our team following these difficult times,” said Anthony Broccolini, Chief Operating Officer at Broccolini.

Anthony Broccolini further points out that the available positions are spread across the main Canadian markets where the company operates, namely in the Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal regions.

Strong growth projected

Once construction activities resume, Broccolini’s expectations for growth are excellent, thanks to a full backlog of contracted projects; a reflection of the quality, scale and prestige of the various industrial, commercial and residential projects the company has delivered over the last few years.

In order to carry out the projects already underway, and those that will be launching in the coming months, Broccolini is looking to hire qualified resources, particularly to fill the following positions:

- Senior Project Manager

- Manager, Real Estate Development

- Site Superintendent

- And many more

The conditions offered are more than competitive: group insurance, access to telemedicine, Employee Assistance Program and much more. The full list of jobs available at Broccolini, as well as the details of the requirements and the application form are available at the following address: bit.ly/3beZac1

About Broccolini

A Canadian leader in the real estate industry, Broccolini is a single-source provider of planning, construction and property management services for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential buildings. Its Real Estate Management subsidiary currently manages a portfolio of more than 50 properties, representing a total of over 6.5 million square feet of assets.

SOURCE: Broccolini

For more information:

Jean Langlois, Director, Communications and Marketing

jean.langlois@broccolini.com



