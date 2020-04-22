SPI Energy to Hold Investor Webinar and Q&A Session with the Management on April 22

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG and SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPI), a global provider of green energy solutions for business, residential, government and utility customers and investors, today announced that its Management will share insight into the company’s recent developments during an investor Webinar on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET. A live Q&A session with the management will follow the presentation.



To participate in the webinar, please register at: https://www.redchip.com/corporate/webinar_register/58

Questions can be pre-submitted to bruce@redchip.com or online during the event.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy is a global provider of photovoltaic (“PV”) solutions for business, residential, government and utility customers and investors. The Company develops solar PV projects that are either sold to third party operators or owned and operated by the Company for selling of electricity to the grid in multiple countries in Asia, North America and Europe. The Company’s subsidiary in Australia primarily sells solar PV components to retail customers and solar project developers. The Company has its operating headquarter in Hong Kong and its U.S. office in Santa Clara, California. The Company maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia.

