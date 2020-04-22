Nascent Biotech Provides Shareholder Update on COVID-19 Therapy and Brain Cancer Trials

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nascent Biotech, Inc., (OTCQB: NBIO) (the “Company” or “Nascent”) a leading biotechnology company developing proprietary human Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) and immunotherapy for treatment of cancer, is pleased to present its corporate update and a dynamic strategic plan, which the company has begun executing in 2020.



The Company has initiated tests to assess the possibility that its lead asset, the monoclonal antibody Pritumumab (PTB) could be used as a potential therapy against the novel coronavirus, or SARS-CoV-2, which has caused a global pandemic (COVID-19). As specifically mentioned in a 2016 article in The Journal of Biological Medicine (Yu et al. Journal of Biomedical Science (2016) 23:14 DOI 10.1186/s12929-016-0234-7), cell-surface vimentin (recognized by PTB), is implicated in the entry of SARS-CoV-2, into the cells it infects. The Company has engaged independent third party consultants to conduct the tests and initial results are forthcoming.

The Company’s strategic plans reveal that Nascent is also moving rapidly to human brain cancer trials with its PTB antibody. Nascent is currently finalizing the human brain cancer trial’s timeline, which includes the selection of a Contract Research Organization (CRO) to manage the clinical trials. The search for a CRO, while considered and methodical, should be completed in the coming weeks. Completion of this task is indicative of the assertive approach Nascent is taking as it implements its plans and it is a significant step forward for the Company as its management team is excited about the momentum of opening the human trials.

As Nascent broadens operations, it is expanding its outreach to marketing and industry experts which will include expanding the Company’s corporate assets. Nascent is currently exploring opportunities for strategic acquisition and tactical partnerships through an array of business relationships.

Sean Carrick, CEO of Nascent Biotech states, “Our strategic plan is based on the robust science of our antibody, PTB, and the strength, skill and talent of our seasoned clinical team. We look forward to Nascent meeting many key milestones in 2020 and with additional corporate outreach and development, we aspire to generate the best potential return for our shareholders.”

About Nascent Biotech Inc

Nascent Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotech company engaged in the development of monoclonal antibodies to be used in the treatment of various cancers. Its products are not commercially available. For further information please visit our website www.nascentbiotech.com .

