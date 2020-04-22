CW Petroleum Corp (OTCQB: CWPE) Announces 2019 Revenue of $6.5 Million vs $2.2 Million in 2018 and Reports Increased First Quarter 2020 Product Sales Despite the Effects of COVID-19 and Low Crude Oil Prices

/EIN News/ -- Katy, Texas, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CW Petroleum Corp (OTCQB: CWPE), announced today that the company’s 2019 Revenue was $6.5 Million. This is more than double its reported revenue for 2018 of $2.2 Million.



The company’s First Quarter 2020 deliveries of Products have almost doubled over the same period last year in spite of the COVID-19 and volatile Crude Oil prices. Low oil prices enable the company to purchase more products with the same working capital. These lower prices should help the economy recover more quickly over the next several months.

About CW Petroleum Corp

CW Petroleum Corp supplies and distributes Biodiesel, Biodiesel Blends, Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel and Gasoline Blends to distributors and end-users

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 1-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent semiannual reports on Form 1-SA, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For additional information, visit our website at cwpetroleumcorp.com or call 281-817-8099



