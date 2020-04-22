Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day in an Interview with its Founder, Denis Hayes

Waste360, WasteExpo and Wastequip Collaborate to Produce “Earth Day Then and Now: An Intimate Conversation with a Baby Boomer and a Millennial”

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, today the world comes together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the world's largest and most successful environmental education movement.



Waste360 , WasteExpo and Wastequip collaborated with Denis Hayes , Organizer and Founder of Earth Day and President of the Bullitt Foundation to present “Earth Day Then and Now: An Intimate Conversation with a Baby Boomer and a Millennial.” Hayes, a seasoned, experienced change leader, shares his knowledge with Kristin Kinder , Vice President of Research and Waste Stream Sustainability at Wastequip, who represents the next-generation of environmental leaders.

The video, which can be found here , is the story behind the first Earth Day, how it grew, where it is today, how the program came together to create change and what we can do about our current challenges. Amid the current industry climate, the National Sword, plastic oceans and contaminated food waste, the interview offers hope that collectively we can overcome today’s challenges.

Kinder said, “From the kid nagging my parents to recycle to the decade I’ve spent in the waste industry, driving positive environmental change has always been my passion. Ever since I met Denis, his story of how he and others created Earth Day has inspired me, because it reminds me how far we’ve come.”

Mark Hickey, Vice President, Waste360 and WasteExpo added, “As a partner to organizations in the waste, recycling and organics ecosystem, we believe the knowledge and expertise around the Earth Day mission can be beneficial to our industry.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has altered the Earth Day celebrations. Earth Day organizers are asking individuals to gather digitally for global conversations, calls to action, performances, video teach-ins and more. The goal of Earth Day remains the same: to mobilize the world to take the most meaningful actions to make a difference. To learn more, visit https://www.earthday.org .

To learn more about Waste360, visit: www.waste360.com . WasteExpo takes place August 10-13 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA. To register to attend, click here . For more information on WasteExpo, please visit WasteExpo.com or follow WasteExpo on Twitter at @Waste_Expo . To learn more about Wastequip, visit: https://www.wastequip.com

About Denis Hayes

As president of the Bullitt Foundation, Hayes molds major cities of the Northwest into models of sustainability for a rapidly urbanizing planet. With the Foundation, he designed and constructed the Bullitt Center—the world’s greenest office building. Hayes was the principal national organizer of the first Earth Day in 1970 and took the event international in 1990. It is now the most-wide-observed secular holiday in the world. As board chair of the international Earth Day Network, Hayes is gearing up for the 50th Earth Day anniversary in 2020. Hayes has been special assistant to the Governor of Illinois for natural resources and the environment; senior fellow at the Worldwatch Institute; adjunct professor of engineering and human biology at Stanford University; Regents’ Professor at the University of California; and a lawyer at the Cooley firm. Hayes has been a visiting scholar at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars and the Bellagio Center, and a Richard von Weizsäcker Fellow of the Bosch Foundation. During the Carter Administration, Hayes was the director of SERI — since renamed the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. Hayes has received the national Jefferson Medal for Outstanding Public Service and the Rachel Carson Medal as well as the highest awards bestowed by the Sierra Club, the Humane Society of the United States, the National Wildlife Federation, the Natural Resources Council of America, the Global Environmental Facility, the Interfaith Center for Corporate Responsibility, the American Solar Energy Society, and the Commonwealth Club. Time magazine selected Hayes as one of its “Heroes of the Planet”. He has been profiled as “Newsmaker of the week” by ABC News and as “Today’s Person in the News” by the New York Times and co-authored COWED: The Hidden Impact of 93 Million Cows on America’s Health, Economy, Politics, Culture, and Environment (WW Norton, 2015).

About WasteExpo

Targeted to private and public sector waste management companies, organics management, food waste management companies and manufacturers/suppliers from the U.S. and abroad, WasteExpo offers an interactive conference program that dives deep into vital industry topics such as recycling/landfills, fleet management/collections, organics, safety and food recovery over four days. WasteExpo also boasts a robust Exhibit Hall showcasing more than 600 exhibitors showcasing the latest industry solutions. WasteExpo is co-located with the Waste360 Investor Summit, the Waste360 Healthcare Waste Conference and the Waste360 Business Growth Forum.

About the Waste360 Group

The Waste360 Group harnesses the power of its many properties to serve the solid waste and recycling industry. The industry widely consumes this content in the form of websites, live events, online learning and digital opportunities and more and includes: Waste360.com, WasteExpo, The Global Waste Management Symposium and topical and timely eNewsletters including Waste360 Daily Wire. Waste360’s newly created NothingWasted! Podcast features the rockstars of the waste, recycling and organics industry weekly for the latest news and insights and the people behind the industry. For more information, visit www.waste360.com.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

About Wastequip

Wastequip is the leading North American manufacturer of waste handling equipment, with an international network of manufacturing facilities and the most extensive dealer network in the industry. Wastequip’s broad range of waste and recycling equipment, trucks and systems is used to collect, process and transport recyclables, solid waste, liquid waste and organics. The company’s brands include Wastequip, Toter, Galbreath, Pioneer, Mountain Tarp, Cusco, Go To Parts, Amrep ConFab and Accurate. For more information, visit www.wastequip.com .

Media Contacts

Liz Bothwell

Director of Content & Marketing, Waste360

Liz.Bothwell@informa.com

Erin Heaney

The Brandon Agency for Wastequip

eheaney@tbaww.com

843-995-1322



