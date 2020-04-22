Friendable Announces its Initial Mobile Advertising and Test Results of its Latest Version of the “Friendable Dating App”

/EIN News/ -- The Company Completes Initial 30-day Test and Realizes Increase in Download and Subscriber Metrics



CAMPBELL, CA, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL), a mobile-focused technology and marketing company, connecting and engaging users through two distinctly branded applications, today announced the initial results of its “Everything starts with Friendship,” advertising campaign. The ad campaign continues to be managed by Liftoff, a highly awarded Palo Alto based firm that utilizes “Machine Learning Technologies”.

Friendable’s testing began March 18, 2020, recently completing its initial testing phase of approximately 30-days. The testing included various design creatives, friend-based messaging, video & interstitial ads, and generally focused on highlighting friendship, along with the apps’ “Peer to Peer” video and audio capabilities.

The number of the Company’s Friendable Apple/iOS application downloads increased by 3,878, up 905%, and Android/Google Play Store downloads increased by 5,406, up 2,590% over the previous months, following the release of its new version in January 2020.

From the start of its campaign to date, the Company posted a combined total increase in downloads of 9,284 or a 1,482% increase. Friendable now sees an upward trend building with machine learning metrics providing the building blocks to grow downloads and monthly subscribers on the Friendable platform. Additionally, the Company has seen expanded metrics, which have the Friendable App currently ranked (as of April 20, 2020) #563 in the USA’s Social Networking Category of the Apple iTunes, App Stores, as well as achieving a top #1,000 Ranking in all Social Networking apps, across 144 app stores worldwide for iOS.

“The Friendable team is very pleased to see our numbers climb following this initial advertising push. We have felt our messaging was going to be a strong source of new users due to the enormity of the market, and because it was absolutely the right time to take all the labels off of online dating; bringing it back to “Everything starts with Friendship”. This early traction is encouraging,” stated Robert Rositano, Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

"As the Company continues with our May 2020 release of our second mobile application, “Fan Pass”, we will monitor our progress and update our shareholders on new developments and metrics, as these are essential in building an active community around the Friendable brand," concluded Rositano, Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable, Inc. is a mobile-focused technology and marketing company, connecting and engaging users through two distinctly branded applications:

The Friendable and Fan Pass Mobile Applications.

The Company initially released its flagship product Friendable, as a social application where users can create one-on-one or group-style meetups. In 2019 the Company has moved the Friendable app closer to a traditional dating application with its focus on building revenue, as well as reintroducing the brand as a non-threatening, all-inclusive place where "Everything starts with Friendship"…meet, chat & date!

Fan Pass is the Company's most recent or second app/brand, scheduled for release in 2020. Fan Pass believes in connecting Fans of their favorite celebrity or artist, to an exclusive VIP or Backstage experience, right from their smartphone or other connected devices. Fan Pass allows an artist's fanbase to experience something they would otherwise never have the opportunity to afford or geographically attend. The Company aims to establish both Friendable and Fan Pass as premier brands and mobile platforms that are dedicated to connecting and engaging users from anywhere around the World.

Friendable, Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of working together on technology-related ventures.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.



Contact:

Friendable: Phone: (855) 473-7473 Ext. 101

Email: Info@friendable.com

www.friendable.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.