Global Online Food Ordering System Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trend and Key Players

Overview

Online food Ordering system is taking up the pace and is shifting towards ordering through online platforms, induced by the increasing internet penetration and well equipped delivery services. Over the years Pizza has been the major food type, but even after the evolution of online portals and smartphones, pizza acquires 60% of the total food ordered. The evolution of food ordering app has boosted the global food ordering market.

In U.S., 50% of the people ordering food for delivery enjoy using food delivery apps. The convenience of ordering food by comparing the menu of various restaurants and quick ordering of meals straight at home/offices has attracted the people towards using food app services. These developments have grown the food delivery business opportunities that acquired 43.0% market share of the total restaurant industry in 2018.

The key players covered in this study

McDonalds

KFC

Subway

Pizzahut

Starbucks

Burger King

Domino's Pizza

Dunkin Donuts

Dairy Queen

Papa John's

Wendy's

Just Eat

Takeaway

Alibaba Group(Ele.me)

GrubHub

OLO

Swiggy

MEITUAN

Uber Eats

DoorDash

Caviar

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Restaurant-controlled

Independent

Market segment by Application, split into

B2B

B2C

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

