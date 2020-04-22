Global Ventilators Market To Reach Value Of About $12 Billion In 2020

Major players in the market are Philips Healthcare, ResMed, Medtronic, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, Hamilton Medical, Dräger.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ventilators market is expected to grow from $2.4 billion in 2019 to about $12.1 billion in 2020 as there is a massive surge in demand for ventilators as these are essential in the treatment of critical COVID-19 patients. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $4.2 billion at a growth rate of about 14.7% through 2023. Rising prevalence of respiratory diseases is driving the ventilators market. However, the number of complications associated with the use of ventilators is expected to negatively affect the ventilators market.

The ventilator devices market consists of sales of ventilators used in respiratory care for patients with acute or chronic respiratory disorders. The sales consist of revenues generated by establishments that are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of intensive care ventilators (critical care ventilators), neonatal care ventilators, and portable & transportable ventilators.

The global ventilators market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - Intensive Care Unit/Critical Care; Transport/Portable/Ambulatory; Neonatal.

By End-User - Hospitals and Clinics; Home care; Ambulatory Care Centers; Others.

By Geography - The global ventilators market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Trends In The Ventilators Market

The companies in the ventilator market are increasingly expanding their ventilator production capabilities realizing the current demand due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by coronavirus that infects lungs, causing pneumonia and other respiratory conditions.

Ventilators Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ventilators market overviews, analyzes and forecasts ventilators market size and growth for the global ventilators market, ventilators market share, ventilators market players, ventilators market size, ventilators market segments and geographies, ventilators market trends, ventilators market drivers and ventilators market restraints, ventilators market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The ventilators market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

